Soak up panoramic views in this £549,000 Kemnay home

By Rosemary Lowne
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
With a scenic countryside setting close to Aberdeen, you can enjoy the best of both worlds from this four-bedroom family home with detached annex. Photo supplied by Peterkins.
With a scenic countryside setting close to Aberdeen, you can enjoy the best of both worlds from this four-bedroom family home with detached annex. Photo supplied by Peterkins.

With breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, this resplendent rural retreat is a homely haven like no other.

Located in Kemnay, just a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen and four miles from the bustling town of Inverurie, Woodend is a charming four-bedroom family home with a detached annex.

Outside, al fresco dining is a real treat in the enclosed and spacious back garden where there is a lovely decked area with a veranda overlooking the rolling countryside.

Al fresco entertaining is a glamorous affair at Woodend in Kemnay.

Stunning views

It’s not only outside where the wonderful views can be soaked up though as every room in this immaculate home has postcard-perfect views.

Stepping inside, an attractive vestibule and hallway open up the ground floor.

Off the hallway is a spacious room which could be used as a study for those who work from home or could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Also impressive is the attractive lounge with fantastic features such as detailed coving, a centre fireplace with a gas coal effect fire as well as a marble inset and hearth with wooden surround.

The lounge brings the outdoors in.

Modern kitchen

Meanwhile, keen cooks will be in their element in the stylish kitchen which is semi-open plan to the family/dining room.

From the large breakfast bar and range style cooker to the coordinating worktops and splashback tiling, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

And come rain or shine, the sunroom is the perfect place to relax and unwind with French doors leading straight out to the decking area.

Also on the ground floor is a fantastic family room with a wood burning stove, utility room and shower room.

Whether it’s cooking for family or guests, the spacious open plan kitchen is ideal for rustling up delicious meals.

Detached annex

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with an en suite as well as a family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

One of the stand out features of this home is the excellent detached annex which is set out over two floors.

At the heart of the annex is the excellent lounge area with a wood burning stove, large French doors and space for dining.

On open plan with the lounge, the kitchen is fitted with a range of base, wall and drawer units and an integrated dishwasher.

Every room enjoys fabulous views.

Gorgeous garden

Also on this floor is a bathroom and a bedroom with a bay window.

The annex extends upstairs where there is a family room and a double bedroom.

Outside, keen gardeners will appreciate the enclosed vegetable plot and greenhouse.

Ideal for families, the well-maintained back garden is enclosed meaning children can burn off extra energy while their parents relax on the veranda.

The detached annex also has its own outdoor enclosed space with front and back decking areas as well as space for car parking and storage sheds.

Potential owners are also spoiled for choice when it comes to storage space as the garden has a wooden shed, log store, a garage with light, power and a wood burning stove.

This aerial photo shows the beautiful surroundings.

To book a viewing

Woodend, Parkhill, Kemnay, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £549,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Peterkins on 01467 672800 or check out the website for more details aspc.co.uk

