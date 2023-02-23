Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith – but she can’t use it as a shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith – but she can’t use it as a shield

By Euan McColm
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Kate Forbes, pictured here in 2019, is a member of the Free Church of Scotland (Image: Andrew Smith/Shutterstock)
Kate Forbes, pictured here in 2019, is a member of the Free Church of Scotland (Image: Andrew Smith/Shutterstock)

Life’s too short to judge others for being religious, but deeply conservative social views don’t match up to modern Scotland, writes Euan McColm.

I feel about atheism much the same as I feel about Old Spice aftershave: a gentleman should wear it lightly.

My lack of faith in a higher power – a deity directing events to whom, one day, I will be answerable for the wrongs I did in life – is profoundly uninteresting. I cringe when I hear enthusiastic non-believers (the scientist Richard Dawkins, for example, or the comedian Ricky Gervais) express their disdain for the notion of worship.

Life is flickeringly fragile and our time on earth so brief that to spend a second sneering at the comfort others may find in religious observation seems rather self-indulgent to me.

What’s more, those of us without faith find replacements.

Is the sense of community and euphoric lift of being at the home end during a big match really so different to what someone might get from full-throated worship? Is the truth I might find in poetry and art different to the truth others find in scripture?

When, as I often have over the decades, I seek comfort in the sacred music of the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, is the inner peace I feel somehow lessened by the fact that I do not share the Christian belief which drives his creativity?

So, when it comes to people of faith in public life, I’m relaxed.

When Kate Forbes’s campaign to become leader of the SNP and Scotland’s next first minister started falling apart on day one, I felt rather sorry for her. Her membership of the Free Church of Scotland was hardly a secret. When she answered questions about equal marriage (she’d have voted against) and family life (she believes children should be born within wedlock), the only surprise to me was that anyone was surprised.

No matter how strongly anyone might disagree with these beliefs, if we are to live in a truly liberal society, we must defend her right to hold them. We have no business telling anyone what to think.

How might Forbes’s faith affect her priorities?

Under pressure over her views, Forbes said there were questions about whether we have reached a point at which people of faith were excluded from certain positions. This, I’m afraid, was rather disingenuous.

Forbes is free to hold the opinions she does. She is free – as a member of the SNP – to put herself forward as a candidate for leadership. But, those who oppose her world view are equally free to reject her.

Forbes has said that, while she would have voted against equal marriage, she would defend the law as it stands. Unfortunately, this doesn’t answer the concern that her deeply conservative social views would impact on her leadership.

What future legislation would she reject on the grounds that it was incompatible with her beliefs? How would her faith affect her priorities?

Kate Forbes is not an unsuitable candidate to become first minister because she is a Christian, but because she expresses views that many, understandably, find offensive. Her faith is no shield against that judgment.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
Outgoing first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2021 with a future voter (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Nicola Sturgeon's achievements reflected the progressive, fair and equal Scotland I want…
US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is one of the city's top tourist attractions (Image: Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Giant letters could spell out a brighter future for Aberdeen city centre
3
Health secretary and SNP leadership hopeful, Humza Yousaf, with his daughter, Amal (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Millar: Resist the human urge to lump politicians together - judge them as…
Elsie Cook campaigned tirelessly for women's football to be recognised by the SFA (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)
Alex Watson: We all owe it to the women before and after us to…
Open, honest and positive communication, even with strangers, has the potential to make someone's day better (Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Life's too short for small talk - I want to know who…
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she'll fight for economic equality in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon heads home after announcing her plans to soon step down as first minister (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Knight: Post-Sturgeon, lost SNP must decide whether to fight on or change tack

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to scene of road collision in Kemnay
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered . Image: DC Thomson.
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Couple banned from keeping pets after around 60 neglected animals seized from Aberdeen flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented