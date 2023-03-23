Euan McColm: Winning elections does not a great leader make

So, farewell, then, Nicola Sturgeon. Scotland’s longest serving first minister’s time in office draws to a close.

Her final weekly questions are done and there’s just time for a last round of selfies before the winner of the SNP leadership contest is announced on Monday. Soon, either Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, or – oh, go on, then – Ash Regan will be standing in the Scottish Parliament, outlining their vision for the future of our country.

I predict our next first minister will promise to lead for all Scots, regardless of their political colours. I’m certain that he or she will promise to tackle poverty, to protect and invest in our NHS, and to ensure every child has the chance to fulfil their potential, regardless of their background.

These are the bromides upon which any new political leader may be depended to deliver. Indeed, Sturgeon’s maiden speech as Alex Salmond’s successor back in 2014 was quite the smörgåsbord of such platitudes.

As she departs the political frontline, it is the perfect moment to consider whether she actually delivered anything of substance.

I’m afraid, the evidence isn’t stacked in Sturgeon’s favour. A Scottish Government press release – issued a couple of hours before her final question time – headed “Poverty levels broadly stable” seems to sum up the Sturgeon era. There were many promises, but few notable achievements.

The first minister leaves an NHS stretched to breaking point, a failing education system which churns out too many kids without basic skills in literacy and numeracy, and a nation bitterly divided on the constitutional question.

Nicola Sturgeon didn’t do enough with her power

After an entertainingly brutal First Minister’s Questions, there were tributes to Sturgeon. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Labour’s Anas Sarwar spoke of her achievements. It was significant, they agreed, that she had become the first female first minister. Regardless of one’s politics, everyone could agree that this made her quite the role model for girls and young women.

But the most effusive praise for Nicola Sturgeon during her final parliamentary session as first minister came from Nicola Sturgeon, who repeatedly told MSPs about her election winning record.

Sturgeon knows how to deliver a rousing speech and launch a brutally effective attack. But that is also true of Nigel Farage

Winning elections, important as that is, does not a great leader make. What matters is what the victor does with power, and Sturgeon didn’t do much.

It has been interesting in recent weeks to listen to admirers of the first minister pay tribute. A recurring refrain is that she is a great communicator.

This is certainly true. Sturgeon knows how to deliver a rousing speech and launch a brutally effective attack. But that is also true of Nigel Farage.

Let’s hope the supporters of the next first minister have higher expectations of a leader. Nicola Sturgeon’s ability to spin a line doesn’t constitute much of a legacy.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers