David Knight: Humza Yousaf is at the wheel of a runaway car – with a familiar backseat driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Humza Yousaf is at the wheel of a runaway car – with a familiar backseat driver

You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out that Kate Forbes might step back into the picture if Humza Yousaf messes up.

Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister on March 27 (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister on March 27 (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

I was racking my brains over whether Humza Yousaf could drive, and then remembered he was once pulled over by police. Who discovered he was not insured on a friend’s car.

A bit embarrassing, as he was transport minister at the time.

His feeble excuse, as I recall, was that it slipped his mind due to stress. I hope his attention to detail is better when managing the whole government rather than one department.

I wasn’t trying to dig the dirt on Yousaf when he’s hardly through the Bute House door, by the way; it’s out there already.

As he was the approved Nicola Sturgeon “continuity candidate” among SNP bigwigs, I was entitled to embark on a journey to seek out similarities between them. And that included checking if he could drive, as Sturgeon couldn’t.

It would have been an extraordinary coincidence if he didn’t drive either. That was the point of me checking, I suppose.

I was a little surprised when it came to light that the former first minister was learning to drive at 52. Apparently, she had been put off previously by the dreaded thought of failing her test.

An interesting character trait, eh? A lack of confidence flickering somewhere deep inside.

Some researchers say driving is good for the mind. The repetitive nature of the driving process allows you to drift off – often in solitude – and become more contemplative. A chance to see the light through a fog of confusion, to find solutions more easily.

I wonder if the course of political history would have been different if Sturgeon was a driver? All those transferable skills – the daily experience of giving way, trying to avoid head-on collisions and learning to reverse competently – might have helped her become less “polarising” for the Scottish public, as she described herself. And she might have prevented her career from ending like a car crash.

Continuity candidate managed to polarise his own party

It’s just about a week now since we discovered Humza Yousaf had won the leadership race. He stepped forward proudly to make history as Scotland’s youngest – and first ethnic minority – leader in Bute House. A great achievement, indeed; churlish not to wish him all the best – even though most of us fear the worst.

He has a huge mountain to climb to repair the SNP’s tattered reputation, but already appears to be walking in the same combative footsteps as Sturgeon.

Yousaf set off with a spring in his step and a slap in the face for Kate Forbes; posturing in Sturgeon’s armour, wielding her cudgels for gender recognition reform and a futile instant referendum demand, which forced her out in the first place.

Kate Forbes (right) and Ash Regan (centre) were beaten to the top job by Humza Yousaf (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Odd behaviour for a leader in a starting position grossly weaker than his predecessor, who swept in on a tidal wave of popularity before frittering it away.

Listening to Yousaf bashers, the FM reminds us of useless football managers and coaches moving seamlessly between top jobs, despite failing at all of them.

Sturgeon was right to finally confess that her brand of political Marmite was bad for the country. Yousaf has taken things to a new level.

As the generally accepted chosen one to carry on in her image, the continuity candidate managed to polarise his own party as well. To say he was elected with less than resounding support was a massive understatement.

Is Yousaf really the one in control?

A new leader must show maximum strength through an unassailable level of support, so there are no lingering, or festering, doubts going forward. A wafer-thin margin of 4% over Forbes showed weakness: a burden to carry. But it was actually worse than that, in truth.

Let’s not forget that he lost in the first-choice leadership vote, in the sense that more than half the SNP membership voted for the non-continuity, “fresh change” candidates, Forbes and Ash Regan. Even though Forbes mopped up most second-choice votes from Regan supporters, Yousaf got enough of them to crawl over the line.

It’s seriously unconvincing; one wonders how many early-bird Yousaf voters would have chosen differently had the poll opened after the Peter Murrell scandal broke.

Council finance chief Jonathan Belford mentioned the market volatility caused by Liz Truss's premiership, as he spelled out the risks to council budgets. Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock.
Is Yousaf destined to be the SNP’s answer to Liz Truss? (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Even Liz Truss had a more convincing victory over Rishi Sunak than this. But the former chancellor of the exchequer snatched it back after Truss imploded.

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out that another ex-finance secretary called Forbes might step back into the picture if Yousaf messes up.

Only another leadership campaign might fully reset the SNP. Yousaf hasn’t got long to save the Titanic: he wants to “continue SNP good governance” (in reality, a miserable record over almost a decade), with a general election hurtling towards him.

There’s something else bothering me. I see Humza’s hands clinging desperately to the steering wheel, but who’s that sitting behind?

Don’t tell me: it’s Sturgeon. She’s still pulling strings as his backseat driver.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Would the Von Trapp family have walked straight into Nazi Germany in the Sound of Music? Image: Allstar/20TH CENTURY FOX.
George Mitchell: Never let the facts get in the way of a good story...
A slogan spray painted graffiti about Artificial Intelligence (AI) this week in Warsaw, Poland. Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
What a week: AI threatens humanity but we can print a cheesecake
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam (Image: Mike Corder/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Lab-grown mammoth meatballs are coming soon to a chipper near you
Chatbot assistant conversation, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology concept. Casual business man chatting with chatbot via mobile smart phone application while working on laptop computer; Shutterstock ID 1576352020; Purchase Order: -
Ryan Gow: Chatbots will soon be speaking to us all
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach
Book signings and author events range from the wonderful to the awkward. Image: Africa Studio/PA
Erica Munro: Where do authors get their ideas? It's better not to ask
The UK Government's £160 million plan aims to 'stamp out' anti-social behaviour and pledges more police patrols and swifter punishments for those 'blighting communities' (Image: Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Rishi Sunak is right - let's get rid of 'nuisance' beggars like…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented