Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions

Banana cake lovers rejoice, for we have the perfect recipe for you to whip up!

By Brian Stormont
Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing. Image: Supplied by FREEE 
Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing. Image: Supplied by FREEE 

Ahead of Easter, FREEE, gluten free flour brand, has shared a new recipe for a delicious Easter treat.

The recipe for banana bundt cake, which is gluten free and perfect for any occasion this year, is a twist on a classic.

For more dessert inspiration, click here.

Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing

(Serves 8-10)

Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing. Image: Supplied by FREEE

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 100g butter
  • 100g soft brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 200g FREEE self raising white flour
  • Oil, for tin

For the fudge Icing:

  • 75g butter
  • 75g brown sugar
  • 50g double cream

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Rub some oil around the inside of a metal bundt tin or silicone mould.
  3. Peel and mash the bananas on a plate.
  4. Chop the butter into cubes and put them into a mixing bowl.
  5. Add the sugar and beat together until smooth.
  6. Add the mashed banana and vanilla extract and beat again.
  7. Break the eggs into the bowl, one at a time, ensuring each is well incorporated
  8. before adding the next.
  9. Sieve the flour into the bowl and stir the mixture.
  10. Tip the mixture into the metal tin or silicone mould and smooth the top.
  11. Bake in the metal bundt tin for 50-55 minutes, in silicone for 45-50 minutes or until the sponge springs back when touched.
    Cool the cake in its tin for 40 minutes before carefully turning it out onto a wire rack to finish cooling.

Fudge Icing

  1. Chop the butter into cubes.
  2. Put them into a saucepan.
  3. Add the sugar and cream.
  4. Put the pan over a gentle heat and stir to make a smooth sauce.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat.
  6. Stir as the icing cools and thickens slightly.
  7. Gently pour the icing over the top of the cold bundt cake allowing it to run down the sides.

