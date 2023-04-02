Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ahead of Easter, FREEE, gluten free flour brand, has shared a new recipe for a delicious Easter treat.

The recipe for banana bundt cake, which is gluten free and perfect for any occasion this year, is a twist on a classic.

Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas

100g butter

100g soft brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

200g FREEE self raising white flour

Oil, for tin

For the fudge Icing:

75g butter

75g brown sugar

50g double cream

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Rub some oil around the inside of a metal bundt tin or silicone mould. Peel and mash the bananas on a plate. Chop the butter into cubes and put them into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar and beat together until smooth. Add the mashed banana and vanilla extract and beat again. Break the eggs into the bowl, one at a time, ensuring each is well incorporated before adding the next. Sieve the flour into the bowl and stir the mixture. Tip the mixture into the metal tin or silicone mould and smooth the top. Bake in the metal bundt tin for 50-55 minutes, in silicone for 45-50 minutes or until the sponge springs back when touched.

Cool the cake in its tin for 40 minutes before carefully turning it out onto a wire rack to finish cooling.

Fudge Icing

Chop the butter into cubes. Put them into a saucepan. Add the sugar and cream. Put the pan over a gentle heat and stir to make a smooth sauce. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir as the icing cools and thickens slightly. Gently pour the icing over the top of the cold bundt cake allowing it to run down the sides.