Jim Hunter: 50 years on, John McGrath’s Cheviot predictions have come true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: 50 years on, John McGrath’s Cheviot predictions have come true

Just as it was told in The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, real-life wealthy Texas Jims hung Scotland out to dry.

A Dundee performance of The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil in 2016 (Image: Shutterstock)
A Dundee performance of The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil in 2016 (Image: Shutterstock)
By Jim Hunter

For what is nowadays seen as a milestone moment in Scottish theatre, advance publicity was minimal.

On a Tuesday evening towards the end of April, according to a far from prominent advert in The P&J of 50 years ago this month, Aberdeen Arts Centre would stage, for one night only, a production billed as “a ceilidh play”.

This, though nothing was made of that fact, would be the play’s first public outing. The work of Merseyside-born John McGrath and his 7:84 theatre company, it was entitled The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.

The P&J’s theatre critic, in a review published hours after that initial performance, delivered a mixed verdict. “Eight theatrical crusaders from the 7:84 Company,” it seems, had received a rousing reception for a “boisterous” and “hard-hitting” account of Highland history, from Culloden to the finding of oil fields in the North Sea.

But wider reactions to what The P&J’s reviewer described as “the relentlessly aggressive nature of the script” would depend, the reviewer felt, “on political outlook”.

McGrath’s own political outlook wasn’t in doubt. He was a socialist – his 7:84 theatre company owing its name to an Economist magazine claim that 7% of Britain’s then population owned 84% of the nation’s wealth.

But The Cheviot, as McGrath’s play would come to be known, was no dreary exercise in what the 1970s knew as agitprop. It was a gloriously entertaining and highly innovative mix of music, song, slapstick and – from start to finish – tragedy.

Exposing injustices and celebrating Highlanders

First came an uncompromising exploration of the Highland Clearances. The horrors of that grim time were made explicit. So were their causes.

Thousands of families had been expelled from their homes and their homeland, not because their way of life – as was said both at the time and subsequently – was hopelessly outmoded, but because they’d fallen victim to the runaway greed of landlords to whom getting rich mattered far, far more than the lives those same landlords so cruelly wrecked and ruined.

Here the story risked descending into tear-jerking sentimentality. But McGrath’s genius was to have his evildoers take on something of the guise of pantomime villains. Their iniquity was made both real and inescapable. But they were, at the same time, portrayed as figures of fun – people whose inflated notions of their own significance could be a source of laughter.

This technique was equally to the fore in the middle reaches of the drama, where Lord Crask, Lord Vat and Lady Phosphate – standing here for owners of the many deer forests whose stags replaced the cheviots introduced by clearance-era sheep farmers – are simultaneously grasping and absurd.

Real-life Lady Phosphates and Lord Vats, of course, were everywhere in charge of the Highlands of the 1970s. And when, in the months following its Aberdeen debut, McGrath and his colleagues took their drama on tour to more than 50 locations across the north, no small part of its universally rapturous welcome was down to its poking both mockery and derision at grandees of the sort generations of Highlanders had been expected to treat with cap-doffing respect.

But if McGrath’s aim was to expose the injustices inherent in so much of Scotland having been parcelled out among a handful of monied proprietors, his further aim was to celebrate a frequently overlooked aspect of the past – Highland people’s long struggle for betterment.

So, space is found in the unfolding drama for the many folk, women to the fore, who dared to stand up to evicting lairds – and who, a little later, constituted the thousands-strong membership of the Highland Land League which, in the 1880s, battled successfully for the security of tenure that brought clearance to an end.

Real-life Texas Jims left Aberdeen with nothing

Resistance to exploitation, The Cheviot urged in conclusion, was every bit as necessary in the Scotland of the 1970s as it had been in the Highlands of a century before. Absentee lairds were being joined by equally absentee oil companies. And while, across the water, Norway was ensuring that its population shared in the offshore oil bonanza, Britain’s politicians, for whom the play has nothing but contempt, were confining themselves to smoothing the way for oil operatives like John McGrath’s Texas Jim.

“All you folks are off your head,” Jim sings, “I’m getting rich from your seabed.”

North Sea oil rig
North Sea oil made many individuals wealthy, but Aberdeen and Scotland as a whole missed out. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA

He’ll go home when he sees fit, Texas Jim continues. All he’ll leave is “a heap” of something unpleasant that rhymes very neatly with “fit”.

And, 50 years on, that’s arguably how it has turned out. Norway has an oil-derived and multi-billion-dollar national wealth fund. The UK, thanks to hands-off politicians of the type McGrath lampooned back in 1973, has no equivalent. And Aberdeen, key to fortunes made by lots of real-life Texas Jims, can’t scrape together the few quid needed to prevent the closure of its libraries.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
Moreen Simpson: Fit's afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley
The High Court in Glasgow, where Sean Hogg received community service for the crime of rape (Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Anyone convicted of rape should expect to lose their liberty
Andrew Tate (centre) was recently moved from police custody to house arrest in Romania (Image: Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Rise of Andrew Tate and incels makes 1980s-style misogyny seem almost tame
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution
As time passes, the painful and somewhat surreal realities of Covid lockdowns become more difficult to remember (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Lockdown nostalgia is rose-tinted - but I miss the solidarity
Pictured here in 1997, Fish may look a little different when he becomes an Outer Hebrides resident (Image: Fotex/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: We could soon see a big Fish banging the drum for better…
Aberdonians have shown up to protest against cuts and closures in recent weeks and months (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: After years apart, we are relearning the power of standing and working…
Restricting sex education in the classroom won't stop children from being curious. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Stop perpetuating shame and let schools teach kids the age-appropriate facts
Better weather brings more chances to get outside for adventures (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Support local and discover hidden gems this spring
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Russell Borthwick: Will the machines take over? If they bring Pep, I’m OK with…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented