Catherine Deveney: Labour’s ads attacking Sunak use vulnerable victims as pawns, yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Labour’s ads attacking Sunak use vulnerable victims as pawns, yet again

Labour seems to have swallowed the dangerous notion that any publicity is better than none, and all is fair in political war.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has stood by his party's controversial adverts, even after sweeping criticism (Image: Stefan Rouseau/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer has stood by his party's controversial adverts, even after sweeping criticism (Image: Stefan Rouseau/PA)
By Catherine Deveney

Watching the Labour Party this week captured all the excruciating agony of witnessing an own goal, the ball sinking into the corner of the net in seeming slow motion.

How was it possible for Keir Starmer to compete with the moral bankruptcy of this UK Government’s succession of fibbers and flyweights? Gucci Sunak, poring over tax deductible private jet schemes in Downing Street, or an enraged Cruella de Braverman stabbing her stilettos through Rwandan plane timetables in the Home Office.

Unless, of course, he sanctioned a crass, ill-judged advertising campaign – with subliminally racist overtones that may, or may not, prompt memories of the infamous Rochdale abuse case – implying Sunak supports paedophiles.

“Do you think adults accused of sexually assaulting children should go to prison?” demanded the ad. “Rishi Sunak doesn’t. Under the Tories 4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under 16 served no prison time. Labour will lock up dangerous child abusers.” Is there any other kind of child abuser? What promise is being made here, exactly?

It was one of a series of adverts exposing the Conservative Party’s dismal record in office, but it was no accident that the most shocking and personally damaging landed first, before any context was created.

Labour seems to have swallowed the dangerous notion that any publicity is better than none, and all is fair in political war. Their reward? A drop in Starmer’s personal ratings.

No wonder. Is the Labour leader suffering from short-term memory loss? Just over a year ago, Boris Johnson accused him of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP). Johnson’s outburst prompted death threats against Starmer and was – rightly – widely condemned.

Johnson, Starmer said at the time, knew exactly what he was doing, but he didn’t want to discuss it further, “because I have young children and don’t want them to hear too much…” Sunak has two little girls of primary school age. Did Starmer care about them, too? Hypocrisy is never pretty.

Attack Sunak on his party’s record, not on bogus personal grounds

Public life and public service have become a coarse, dangerous affair: the murders of MPs Jo Cox and David Amess; the misogyny and racism hurled at MPs like Luciana Berger and Jess Phillips; the unacceptable threats of violence against MPs generally that have replaced legitimate, democratic dissent. But, when MPs themselves jump into cruddy waters – when leaders jump in – they create a culture that harms us all.

There were, Starmer said last year, “threats to too many politicians”, and everyone had a duty “to de-escalate these issues”. Is this his contribution?

Starmer played no role in the Savile case, but Johnson would subsequently claim: “I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole.” There is a legitimate question here. To what extent does one individual carry the can for an organisation they lead?

Presiding over an organisation when something bad happens does not seem to me to automatically make you personally responsible to the point of resignation. It’s a dangerous myth that any individual has complete control over anything in this world. But, you are personally responsible and should go if you preside over an organisation – the Met Police, for example – in which a culture exists that allows bad things to happen consistently, and which are covered up and ignored.

Attack Sunak on his party’s record, not on bogus personal grounds. As prime minister, he undoubtedly now carries responsibility for his government’s appalling record, including a broken justice system with broken values, but he wasn’t even an MP for part of the period Labour’s advert statistics relate to.

Historically, Starmer has had more direct influence over sentencing guidelines than Sunak has. Judicial change is necessary, but let’s be clear: the prime minister does not personally sentence paedophiles, nor should he.

Labour’s approach continues to betray abused children

The real reason we should all be angry about this is not to do with Sunak and Starmer, who have both chosen to be public figures. It’s because, in all this discussion about Sunak’s reputation, or Starmer’s lack of judgment, precious little is being said about those at the heart of the advert: the estimated half a million children who are abused annually in the UK.

Abuse is about power and control. There is something quite nauseating about the powerless and the voiceless being used, yet again, as pawns, caught up as silent collateral in somebody else’s dirty war.

Starmer changed prosecution attitudes for the better, but he still presided over a period when victims were dismissed because of their social status, and perhaps partly because of complex race issues

For generations, those children have been betrayed. They have been silenced and sidelined. Worse, they have been treated with contempt by multiple organisations that protected themselves rather than the vulnerable.

Starmer changed prosecution attitudes for the better as a result of Rochdale, when he was DPP, but he still presided over a period when victims were dismissed because of their social status, and perhaps partly because of complex race issues involved. The victims, as always, came last – a trend that Labour’s adverts have done nothing to change.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis shakes hands with Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal, while Andrew Robertson of Liverpool (in red) reacts (Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Dehumanisation of football referees and officials must not be tolerated
Reminiscing with old friends often brings memories of the past back to life (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Despite my reluctance, Facebook is a treasure trove of old friends
First Minister Humza Yousaf plans to launch a legal challenge against the UK Government's block on gender recognition reform in Scotland (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
Euan McColm: Continuing section 35 battle is bad politics, no matter your position
The surprisingly noisy lapwing (Image: Jasperimage/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Deeside Amusements is right on my doorstep - I won't take it…
Feeling overwhelmed by ideas can make it difficult to focus (Image: New Africa/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Living life in 'safe mode' might feel easiest, but it won't fulfil…
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly
Juries in Scotland are made up of 15 people (Image: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]