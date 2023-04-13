May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style

May Day is arguably one of the most highly anticipated dates in the calendar – particularly for Aberdeen partygoers.

Without fail, the streets are lined with people preparing to visit the city’s top bars, restaurants and nightclubs serving up great music, food and drinks and entertainment.

One thing is for sure, expect plenty of celebrations on Sunday April 30. For those of you tempted to make plans, we have got you covered.

Here is a list of the bars and nightclubs hosting exciting events on May Day in Aberdeen so you can celebrate the event in style.

Siberia Bar & Hotel

Join Summer Friends, All Night Passion, Jungle Nation and a host of incredible local DJ talent at Siberia Bar & Hotel on Sunday May 30.

While table reservations (priced at £20pp) can be made by calling 01224 645328, there will be free unreserved entry all day.

Doors open at noon and it is recommended to stop by as soon as you can.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Resident X, All Bar One and Mackie’s 19.2

If you’re planning on heading out during May Day in Aberdeen, then you’ll have already heard what’s in store at Marischal Square 1.

Resident X has teamed up with All Bar One and Mackie’s 19.2 to host an incredible courtyard party on Sunday April 30. And to say there is plenty to look forward to would be an understatement.

Expect street food kitchens and pop-up bars from the likes of Aberdam and Fierce Beer as well as all-day DJs.

The courtyard party is taking place from noon to 10pm. However, there will also be an exclusive after party held from 10pm until late. More details will be shared soon.

Address: Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Ninety-Nine

Ninety-Nine is fully prepared for the event, and will be providing great music and tasty drinks for partygoers from 2pm to midnight.

Paul Stuart, Alan Paterson, Greg Swinbourne and Ian Copland will be playing well-loved soul, jazz funk, jazz, house and disco tracks throughout the day.

Address: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

Soul, Motif and College

Soul, Motif and College are collaborating this May Day in Aberdeen to bring revellers a fun-filled day of entertainment, music and tipples.

There are a range of different tickets in store, some granting access to one venue, while others grant access to two. However, we’re certain that many of you will be looking out for the offer that gives entry to all three venues.

Addresses:

Soul – 333 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

Motif – 363 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BN

College – 9 Alford Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YD

Tunnels and Unit 51

From 9pm to 3am, Tunnels and Unit 51 are welcoming guests for their annual May Day Afterparty. This time with performances from Mark Blair, Sherelle and more.

After selling out three floors of Priory last year, the team is upping its game with both venues forming one clubbing arena to party in.

There will be four stages and more than 10 DJs to party along with throughout the night. Second release tickets are now on offer for £17.05 (includes booking fee).

Address: Carnegie’s Brae, Aberdeen AB10 1BF

Revolution

Revolution is renowned for its annual May Day celebrations.

This year, the bar is celebrating for not just one day but two so revellers can party to their heart’s content on two occasions. The dates include Sunday April 30 and Sunday May 7.

Tables are still available to bag for those of you heading out with a large group of friends. However, availability is limited.

Address: 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS