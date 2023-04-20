Catherine Deveney: Rehabilitation after crime is always possible, but perpetrators must work hard to get there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Rehabilitation after crime is always possible, but perpetrators must work hard to get there

It so often feels that crimes involving money are more severely punished than violence against women.

Sentenced to 241 years, a US prisoner turned to books, poetry and education to help change his ways (Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Sentenced to 241 years, a US prisoner turned to books, poetry and education to help change his ways (Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
By Catherine Deveney

A few weeks ago, the New York Times ran a story about a man called Bobby Bostic who, aged 16, had been involved in a series of armed robberies.

Though nobody was injured, Judge Evelyn Baker considered him “a little sociopath” and, in the peculiar tradition of American justice, sentenced him to 241 years imprisonment. End of story, you might think.

Except that Bostic became a studious adult: reading, writing poetry and earning a degree. Baker, meanwhile, changed too. Discovering research suggesting ethical development was incomplete until the age of 25, Baker began advocating for Bostic.

In life, she realised, rehabilitation is real, redemption always possible. When Bostic was released last year, after 27 years, the first person he hugged at the prison gates was the judge who sentenced him.

Bostic’s story became strangely pertinent when reading the Scottish case of 21-year-old Sean Hogg, who was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in Dalkeith Country Park, but spared jail. Instead, Lord Lake sentenced him to 270 hours of community service, a decision that prompted widespread condemnation. “Young Scottish men,” author JK Rowling tweeted, “are effectively being told ‘first time’s free’.”

A comparison of the two tales highlights the true nature of rehabilitation – and all the reasons why the Hogg decision is such a disgraceful distortion of justice.

Hogg was 17 when he offended, and has benefitted from a Scottish Government directive, introduced in January last year, based on essentially the same evidence that swayed Judge Baker. Recognising that teenage brains are not fully formed, the guidelines urged consideration of offenders’ life experiences, and made rehabilitation the priority. But when did “get off scot-free” become a synonym for “rehabilitation”?

Rehabilitation doesn’t happen by osmosis

Rehabilitation is a process. It involves remorse, reparation and renewal. It takes courage, requiring the kind of self-examination and awareness that leads to change and personal growth. It doesn’t happen by osmosis.

For Bostic, it came through study. “Once you make so many mistakes, you get tired, and you want to do something different,” he said. “So, I started reading. That’s how I found myself, in books. And that’s the most peace I ever get in the world. It’s a natural high, basically.”

There are five principles often quoted in connection with the ethics of justice: equality, fairness, proportionality, beneficence and autonomy. Bostic’s case, it could reasonably be argued, failed on proportionality: 27 years was more than necessary for change. But, at least it recognised due process: it was long enough that even his victims supported his release. Hogg’s 13-year-old victim hasn’t had a look-in.

Yet, Hogg’s life has continued as normal. In the four years since he committed his crime, he has gone on to father two children. He will be on the sex offenders list for a mere three years so that, before he is 25, his slate is wiped entirely clean.

Rape, if committed by an adult over 25, earns a sentence of four or five years, Judge Lake told Hogg. “I don’t consider that appropriate, and don’t intend to send you to prison,” he continued. “You are a first offender with no previous history of prison.”

The state, it seemed, cared enough about Hogg’s development as a young person to offer him an escape route. But what of the abused child he violated? The same state has decided she can be sacrificed on the altar of Hogg’s troubled “development” into adulthood. What are we saying here? Boys will be boys? Girls, just suck it up?

Violence against women is still not properly punished

It’s difficult to imagine how a 13-year-old processes that level of sexual violence and develops normal relationships. A UK Government crime study examined the effects of rape on women over 16; 63% reported mental or emotional problems, and 10% attempted suicide. Yet, it so often feels that crimes involving money – like Bostic’s – are more severely punished than violence against women.

What makes women so angry about all this is that the judicial system already fails to protect them when it comes to sexual crime. In Scotland alone, out of 2,298 reported rapes in 2020-21, only 158 cases were prosecuted, with just 78 secured convictions.

The Sean Hogg case applies the notion of rehabilitation in an inappropriate way that fails the principles of ethical justice

A quarter of Scottish rape and attempted rape trials end in a “not proven” verdict. To have jumped through all those hoops to a conviction but then allow the perpetrator to simply walk away is no form of justice.

The Bostic case is an uplifting reminder that change is always possible. Life without any possibility of redemption would be bleak, indeed.

But the Hogg case applies the notion of rehabilitation in an inappropriate way that fails the principles of ethical justice. It fails on equality. It fails on fairness. It fails on proportionality. Worse, it is also likely to fail on grounds of rehabilitation, because it has not required the perpetrator to do any of the hard work that might precipitate it.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth (standing) is sworn in (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Peter Campbell: Scottish languages seem bottom of priority list for SNP
A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield (Image: Mike Egerton/PA)
Iain Maciver: We'd all be snookered without protestors shouting about what matters
It's been six years since the idea of cable cars in Aberdeen was first floated (Image: DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Keep the weird and wonderful ideas for Aberdeen's future coming
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Rural voices must be heard on flawed Wildlife Management Bill
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
Scottish footballer Jock Stein in the crowd at Annfield Stadium, in 1972 (Image: DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: Sporting sense of belonging is needed to transform towns into communities
Chronic illness changes a great deal, but it doesn't necessarily mean the absolute end of life as it once was (Image: Elena Kitch/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: I'm chronically ill but won't give up on living life to the…

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
2
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]