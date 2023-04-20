Fort William and Glen Urquhart ready for Camanachd Cup tussle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup swings into action on Saturday – and Fort William face a testing opening tie away to Glen Urquhart.

The An Aird club – six-time winners of the competition – head to Drumnadrochit for their all-National Division contest against opponents they will certainly not take for granted.

However, a rousing 4-1 league victory against front-runners Kilmallie last weekend has the An Aird team on a high ahead of this encounter.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox, who has a full squad available, explained this will be many of his young squad’s first taste of the blue riband competition.

FT – Fort William 4 (Victor Smith 2, 11, 78, Calum Shepherd 47) Kilmallie 1 (Calum MacDougall 33) – Mowi National Division #shinty — Shinty (@camanachd) April 15, 2023

He said: “We played Glen Urquhart on the first game of the season at An Aird and it was a 2-2 draw. We know what to expect from them. They scored with what I think was the last hit of the match.

“They gave us a really good game and we’re not expecting to just go there and win it hands-down. We have a challenge on our hands.

“I am hoping we can kick on from our last two results (4-1 against Kilmallie last week and 7-2 against Strathglass) and we can get another victory.

“Everyone wants to be involved in this one, with it being the opening round of the cup.

“We’ve only a few players – Mark Grant, Bryan Simpson and Victor Smith – who have got experience of playing in the Camanachd Cup, so it will be new to our younger boys.”

🏆x5 Camanachd Cup 🏅x2 Albert Smith Medal 🏑 Hit doubles in the ‘05 ‘07 ‘08 and ‘09 final 👏 James Clark pic.twitter.com/JJXIMXxGtx — Fort William Shinty Club (@FWshinty) March 14, 2023

Glen boss wary of Fort’s dangers

Glen Urquhart reached the last-four of the MacTavish Cup with a 1-0 win at Inverness last week to line up a game against Skye.

Manager Dave Stewart, who also has no selection issues, cannot wait to see how his team fare in their second fixture against Fort this season.

He said: “This will be a tough one, because Fort William are coming into a bit of form.

“We got a 2-2 draw against them this season at An Aird and it was a very good game of shinty.

“They are just down from the Premiership and you don’t become a bad team overnight. They have a good, young squad.

“Their 4-1 win against Kilmallie in the league last week was a statement from them. Kilmallie have been going well. The National Division will be really close this season.

“Everyone is buzzing about the Camanachd Cup. It’s the premier trophy in shinty and you always want to do well when you can.”

A second-round trip to Premiership Lovat on May 27 is the prize for the winners.

Elsewhere in the first round this weekend, Lochaber, who are third in the National Division, welcome North Division 1 opponents Inverness to Spean Bridge.

Also in the cup, the National Division’s bottom side, Strathglass take on leaders Kilmallie in Cannich, while in Rothesay, the National Division’s Inveraray travel to tackle Bute from South Division 1.

Cabers upbeat for table-top clash

The top game in the Premiership sees Caberfeidh target top spot – if they can beat current undefeated front-runners Newtonmore at Castle Leod.

Cabers have already made people sit up and notice this year thanks to their thumping 3-0 win at champions Kingussie.

Manager Garry Reid, who replaced Jodi Gorski, this season, is delighted by their start to the campaign, with seven points earned from their opening five games.

He said: “We’re pleased with how we’ve started and it’s now a case of carrying that on. It’s a long season.

“We had a week off last week and took it as a week off from training to try and recharge and go again.

“As well as Newtonmore on Saturday, we also have big games coming up against Kinlochshiel and Skye in the cups and the league. It doesn’t stop.”

Belief growing at Strathpeffer club

Reid said beating Kings in the manner they did underlined to his squad they have the ability to trouble the cream of the crop.

He added: “The players came close last season against some of the bigger teams, but never got it over the line.

“To record a 3-0 victory away from home against Kingussie gives the players the belief they are good players and shows they are capable of winning against the better teams.

“They need to have that belief once more on Saturday because we’ve had a good start to the season, but Newtonmore are top and unbeaten.

“They are conceding very few goals (two in five fixtures), so we know it will be a challenge.

“It’s a good challenge and hopefully we can compete, get some goals and bring those defensive qualities we showed against Kingussie. We’re capable of getting something, but everyone must play at their best.

“Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett have been our main focus, but the others contribute as well, so hopefully they can do it against the best defence at this moment.

“We’re very aware this is a top-of-the-table clash and if we beat Newtonmore we go above them by one point, so that’s certainly an incentive for us.”

Work commitments rule out full-centre Ben MacDonald from what should be an otherwise full-strength Cabers’ squad.

This Saturday Kingussie firsts welcome Oban Camanachd to the Dell in their MOWI Premiership League Campaign. Throw up 2.30pm 🔴🔵🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/BGbC6NK4FK — Kingussie Camanachd (@KCamanachd) April 19, 2023

Kings aiming to rise above Oban

Elsewhere in the Premiership, it’s fourth v third as champions Kingussie take on Oban Camanachd at The Dell, with only one point splitting the sides.

Skye, who were 5-1 MacTavish Cup quarter-final winners at Beauly last week, are the hosts on Saturday when these sides meet again.

Beauly have four points from their first three league games, while it’s two points from two fixtures for Skye.

Kyles Athletic and Lovat have three points apiece from four outings and they go head-to-head at Tighnabruiach.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are the only team yet to get off the mark and they will welcome Kinlochshiel to Yoker.

Shiel will be looking to add to their one victory from five games so far.