James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics

We are about to find out more about just how deep our political parties’ roots go in Scottish society.

How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
By James Millar

There are parallels between plants and politics. But this is not a column about the sometimes turnip-headed behaviour of elected representatives.

As growing season gets underway, we may marvel at the blossom and the blooms, but the key to what you see is happening elsewhere – in the roots.

And we are about to find out more about just how deep our political parties’ roots go in Scottish society.

The Labour Party has always fancied itself a movement with roots – it’s no coincidence that they chose the red rose as their symbol. Jeremy Corbyn lavished attention on the roots but, by ignoring the fact they function to feed something more pleasing, his electoral returns withered on the vine. (And this approach might explain why his allotment seemed to yield nothing more tasty or beautiful than a marrow.)

Scottish Labour took those roots for granted, only to discover they were far more shallow than previously believed when the SNP blew them over in 2015.

The idea that people vote through pure muscle memory has always been open to question, particularly questions about how that sort of belief denies the electorate agency. The Scottish result at the 2015 general election ought to have inflicted some dieback on such lazy thinking, before the 2019 election condemned it to the compost heap.

If Labour’s long hegemony almost everywhere north of Birmingham still left them susceptible to the winds of change, what chance do the SNP have after less than a decade?

You have to put in the hard work

The scale of SNP victories in every election since 2010 gives an impression of invincibility and inevitability. But the current hoo-ha involving everything including the kitchen sink in a campervan hints that some in the hierarchy had lost their focus.

If Labour are to capitalise on the state of the SNP, they will have to do more than they are right now. Those who reckon they can win as many as 30 seats at a general election because there are so many broadly similar constituencies in the Central Belt that it’ll be a case of “win one, win them all” are getting dangerously ahead of themselves.

The SNP’s popularity grew as a result of the party’s 2014 independence referendum campaign (Image: Gavin Brownlie/Shutterstock)

The SNP win in 2015 grew out of fertile territory, prepared by the broader Yes movement, and subject to a very particular political weather.

If the SNP should wilt – and they could yet rally in the next 18 months – that guarantees the others nothing.

Every gardener knows that the best bit is enjoying a riotous flower bed or a fruitful vegetable patch. But you have to put in the work to get there. The party that’s best set to benefit from current uncertainty will be the one that creates the conditions to put down roots, while ultimately focusing on the electoral harvest.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation
Rehmat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
Scott Begbie: I didn't just face my creepy-crawly fears - I ate them
Higher education isn't necessarily for everybody, and that's OK (Image: smolaw/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Early life 'failures' can be a boon rather than a barrier
Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: SNP can't pretend their own tartan Toryism isn't already out there
Macaques can cause mischief on the Gibraltar Rock cable cars (Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Cable cars in and out of Union Terrace Gardens would be a…
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Coronation quiche, anyone? (Image: James Manning/PA)
The Flying Pigs: 'Coronation quiche' looks royally bowff tae me
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]