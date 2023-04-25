Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation

Negative words hold weight and it can be hard to shake off a bad reputation, but the Granite City is far from Aberdoomed.

The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
By Rebecca Buchan

You may find this hard to believe, but I can be a bit of a sensitive soul.

Growing up as an only child, I guess I didn’t have a brother or sister to torment me and toughen me up.

I had problems with earache from a young age, so it was important that I was kept cosy, even when others considered it a bonnie day. When I started primary school and found myself being teased for wearing woolly hats with fancy tassels, it hit hard.

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me,” my mum would drill into me. And, while the sentiment in that childhood rhyme is to be applauded, it’s not really true, is it?

Words do hurt, and they can be far more damaging than some may think. This can be true when talking about the mental wellbeing of anyone, whether that be an adult or child.

If said often enough, the impact of harsh words can be extremely hard to recover from. And they can also cause damage to the reputation of a place.

Aberdeen’s image has taken a battering in the past few years, and it has intensified recently. From the state of Union Street to the increase in antisocial behaviour, the influx of charity and vape shops, and the closure of businesses… I could go on.

It’s not just the people of the Granite City worried by its decline. Chanel stopped its plush products being sold in Aberdeen city centre, due to the less-than-ideal surroundings. And business Jamieson and Carry has voiced fears that the likes of Rolex and Tag Heuer could soon follow suit, thanks to a takeaway next door recently approved by the council despite the jeweller’s protestations.

Whose fault is that? Is it genuinely down to the state of decline – something most city centres are facing across the UK at the moment? Or is it because of how the city is being portrayed to the masses?

Aberdonians have campaigned passionately to save local swimming pools and libraries. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen has been in the national news recently as a result of the closure of local schools, libraries and swimming pools – this doesn’t exactly send a message that the city is thriving.

It was likely hoped that the opening of Union Terrace Gardens would have done something to boost the city’s reputation. Originally, the redevelopment was being tipped to be designed by globally-renowned architects, with the intention of putting Aberdeen on the worldwide map.

But the fiasco behind the gardens’ delayed reopening, missing granite and escalating costs left many with a bad taste in their mouth. And, with two “train carriage” units still sitting empty, I’m not quite sure it’s proven to be the success it was hoped.

We don’t have to be Aberdoomed

So, is all lost? Have we talked Aberdeen into becoming a failure?

Well, despite the recently acquired nickname of “Aberdoom”, it’s not as bad as many would make it out to be. In fact, I recently spoke to a Canadian who had spent the last two months travelling the UK, and wholeheartedly favoured the Granite City over anywhere else he had been.

He had some concerns before he arrived, purely based on the city’s reputation, and I don’t blame him. But the beach, Old Aberdeen, our parks, our street art, the food and the people were only some of what he praised.

Aberdeen City Council needs to make sure it is taking into account the reputation of our city before it makes crucial decisions

Of late, I have witnessed what is essentially online trolling of Aberdeen and I can’t help but ask myself: what good does this do?

Constructive criticism is, of course, needed and welcome. The Our Union Street organisation has been founded with the aim of trying to take a lot of that on board and make a positive change. But negative talk for the sake of it does no one any good.

Of course, the likes of cuts to public funding need to be reported; I am not suggesting we bury bad news under the carpet. But Aberdeen City Council also needs to make sure it is taking into account the reputation of our city before it makes crucial decisions.

Dundee’s waterfront has been transformed, partly thanks to the opening of the V&A museum. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee has long suffered from a terrible reputation. Regularly referred to as “Scumdee”, it was once a place people often mocked as being the worst city in Scotland. But who’s laughing now?

The creation of the V&A design museum and nearby waterfront development there has not only changed the city, brought in new business and made it a more vibrant place to visit, but it has also changed how people think about it. Dundee is up-and-coming now, don’t you know.

This week, the council will plot out the future of Aberdeen’s own beach revamp – a project it’s hoped could mirror Dundee’s success. Unlike other contentious local regeneration schemes, it’s a plan that is fairly widely supported by the public.

And, if it can turn the tide on the city’s image, I’ll be first in line to tip my woolly hat.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics
Rehmat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
Scott Begbie: I didn't just face my creepy-crawly fears - I ate them
Higher education isn't necessarily for everybody, and that's OK (Image: smolaw/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Early life 'failures' can be a boon rather than a barrier
Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: SNP can't pretend their own tartan Toryism isn't already out there
Macaques can cause mischief on the Gibraltar Rock cable cars (Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Cable cars in and out of Union Terrace Gardens would be a…
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Coronation quiche, anyone? (Image: James Manning/PA)
The Flying Pigs: 'Coronation quiche' looks royally bowff tae me
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]