Robert MacCormack reckons Seamus McConaghy can be key man for Strathspey

The former Nairn County midfielder has joined the Grantown Jags for next season.

By Callum Law
Seamus McConaghy, left, in action for former club Nairn County has joined Strathspey Thistle
Seamus McConaghy, left, in action for former club Nairn County has joined Strathspey Thistle

Manager Robert MacCormack believes new signing Seamus McConaghy can be a key cog in a much stronger Strathspey Thistle squad next season.

The midfielder has joined the Grantown Jags on a contract until the summer of 2024 after leaving Nairn County.

McConaghy spent the second half of this term on loan at Seafield Park, and boss MacCormack is pleased to have brought the 23-year-old back to Strathspey.

He said: “Seamus is excellent on the ball and really good technically and we saw that when he was with us.

“He probably didn’t play as much as he wanted because of injury which meant he was in and out of the team.

“If we have him fully fit next season then I know he’ll be a great addition to our squad.

“He probably needs a run of games and to play regularly at the stage he’s at in his career.

Strathspey manager Robert MacCormack is pleased to have recruited Seamus McConaghy

“He’s definitely good enough to play regularly in the Highland League. He was unlucky this season with injuries.

“I’m confident Seamus will be a good addition to a squad, which will hopefully be much stronger next season.”

After finishing bottom of the Breedon Highland League, MacCormack is working to try to ensure Strathspey are more competitive next season.

He added: “We’ve still got quite a bit to do, we’re working really hard behind the scenes to get players in and assessing what we’ll do with guys already at the club.

“We all know we need to bring in better players to improve us. We were also light in terms of numbers so we’re looking to have a bigger squad for next season as well.

“We’ll keep working away and hopefully we can get a few more things sorted out.”

