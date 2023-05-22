Chris Deerin: Readers’ and writers’ writer Martin Amis was in a league of his own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Readers’ and writers’ writer Martin Amis was in a league of his own

We grew complacent about what novelist Martin Amis could do, even if no one else could do it.

Martin Amis, pictured here in Barcelona during 2008, died on May 19 (Image: Xavier Bertral/EPA/Shutterstock)
Martin Amis, pictured here in Barcelona during 2008, died on May 19 (Image: Xavier Bertral/EPA/Shutterstock)
By Chris Deerin

Martin Amis sentenced me to life – or, more accurately, he sentenced me back to life.

In my early 20s, I was a once voracious consumer of novels who had lost my appetite and effectively stopped reading. A clever friend pushed a copy of Amis’s Money into my hands, promising something like: “This’ll sort you out.”

Man, did it. I had never come across anything like Amis’s Money, or Money’s Amis. I hadn’t known prose could be so alive, so electrified, so electrifying, how sharply and elegantly and powerfully the English language could be made to perform in the service of its user. Amis was a ringmaster, effortlessly controlling high-wire acrobats and pirouetting ballerinas on horseback and roaring tigers.

From Money: “We don’t really go that far into other people, even when we think we do. We hardly ever go in and bring them out. We just stand at the jaws of the cave, and strike a match…” Glorious.

Amis cast me into literature’s deep ocean, with heightened expectations for nouns and verbs and adverbs. From Money, again, a hired tux in a hot New York theatre produces “an impressively candid odor… not one smell but a deadly anthology of fatso emanations.” At the level of the sentence, he performed tricks that were so supple and alluring, they felt barely legal. At the level of the sentence, literature’s building block, he simply had no equal.

For me and Martin Amis, that was it: the connection was instant, and unbreakable. It will endure beyond the unexpected and upsetting announcement on Saturday of his death. At 73, the same age as his father Kingsley. Of oesophageal cancer, the same disease that killed his closest friend Christopher Hitchens in 2011. Too much coincidence, Martin, or just enough?

That’s the kind of question I ask him on a regular basis. We never met, you understand, but he has spent decades in my head, a languid yet stern dominie, sucking on one of his ever-present roll-ups, wincing at my lumpen attempts to breathe character and colour into my own work. Occasionally, on my best days, I might draw the briefest nod of approval.

I know I’m not alone in this. For scribblers of my generation – you’ll read this in the many personal tributes – Amis, his awesome talent, was both inspiration to and Sistine ceiling on our own efforts. His writings about writing were the only self-help books I’d ever consider picking up. His melding of the demotic and the high style was era-definingly influential.

His journalism was surgical and funny and magnificently bemused by a mad world. There was a thrill of anticipation at seeing his name splashed across the top of a Sunday newspaper.

We grew complacent about what he could do

The novels themselves – his mid-career hat-trick of Money, London Fields and The Information aside – were often judged wanting by reviewers. Fair enough. His later fiction was flawed, as boy wonder became elder statesman, and lifestyle and wealth detached him from the earthier experiences that powered the initial work. In middle age, he took a turn to the serious, when his great talent was for the deliciously observational, the comedy of manners.

But, I felt critics too often missed the point. There was little to be gained from reviewing him as you’d review his more earthbound peers. That wasn’t what he was for.

Even when the books didn’t quite cohere, or missed their mark, there was still so much joy to be taken from the sentences, from the choice of this word over that, from the placing of that word next to this, transforming both, from the restless reinvention of language. For this reason alone – and this, for me at least, was always enough – everything demanded to be read, and lavishly rewarded the effort.

If, by the time of his death, his reputation was no longer what it had once been, this was, I think, partly due to our overfamiliarity with him. We grew complacent about what he could do, even if no one else could do it.

Fashions in literature moved on – the latest being the one-paced, affectless tone of the Sally Rooney crowd. Amis, still rooted in those excavations of masculinity that dominated literature of the 1970s and 1980s, seemed a man out of place and out of time. We didn’t even really know where he was anymore – he quit London years ago, lived in Uruguay, then New York, and died in the wholly inapposite Florida.

No more glistening sentences, no more perfect encapsulations

His passing has swung the klieg lights back on his greatness, though. The shock and grief being expressed in literary circles is telling. The tributes being paid to his extravagant gifts, his sinuous influence, his vast, diverse body of work, are unfeigned and heartfelt.

Amis was both a reader’s writer and a writer’s writer, which is a hard double to pull off. He could be as scintillating on Manchester United or poker as he could be on Vladimir Nabokov or Jane Austen.

It was a reassurance to know that something new was coming

Life was better for knowing that Amis was out there, wherever there was: in a fuggy study, frowning over Charles Dickens or Saul Bellow, scrawling away in longhand, occasionally pausing to cackle at one of his own brilliant formulations. It was a reassurance to know that something new was coming.

Now, there will be no more glistening sentences, no more perfect encapsulations or snorts of delight. The work is done. From the novelists’ god to the gods’ novelist: lucky them.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]