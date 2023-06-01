Catherine Deveney: There’s one important reason why Johnny Depp’s paintings shouldn’t be sneered at

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: There’s one important reason why Johnny Depp’s paintings shouldn’t be sneered at

Shouldn't we welcome anyone who captures the public’s imagination?

Johnny Depp signs one of his prints as part of a sale of his artwork which raised around £3 million in just a few hours (Image: Castle Fine Art/PA)
Johnny Depp signs one of his prints as part of a sale of his artwork which raised around £3 million in just a few hours (Image: Castle Fine Art/PA)
By Catherine Deveney

It’s pretty obvious that actor Johnny Depp’s celebrity portraits are rubbish, because you know instantly who they are meant to be.

Not a good thing in the complex art world, which prefers a little mystery: an unmade bed, a pickled shark, a Turner Prize-winning video that makes you think what the heck?

Scottish artist Peter Howson, who currently has a major retrospective in Edinburgh’s City Art Centre, complains that celebs like Depp are “taking money out of artists’ pockets”, which sounds a little bit like a disgruntled challenge to the universe. Why, Mother Earth, is he making more dosh than me? It also begs the question, how democratic is art?

As a writer, I have a certain sympathy with Howson’s pique, and have been known to silently gnash my teeth at the sight of a novel “written” by celebrities like Katie Price. I once interviewed Price, whose response to a question about her life was that she would have to consult her autobiography to “see what she had written”, at which point I was convinced that not only had she not written it, she hadn’t read it either.

Listen, I wanted to tell the book reading public, don’t waste your money on a woman who can’t make up her own story, let alone anyone else’s. But who am I to decide what is “worthy” literature?

Howson criticises Depp for exploiting his celebrity status to sell inferior artwork. “It’s just about who he is,” he argues. But at least he paints it himself. And, anyway, doesn’t Howson, known for his muscular male images, have his own unacknowledged advantage in the art world: being white and male?

Art depicts the world, and the male view of the universe has, in art, literature and everything else, been far more highly valued than the female one, or even the black male one. (And God help you, black women.)

This week, I read about a female artist whose work was found to be too big for her allotted exhibition space. Could she, maybe, just shave a bit off the bottom?

Outraged, she refused, speculating on whether a male artist would have been asked the same question. “Scuse me, Salvador, can we just chop the bottom of the canvas off your wee crucifixion sketch? Just the world bit below the cross – we’ll keep Jesus.”

Who has the right to be the arbiter of art’s ‘value’?

Howson is outraged that Depp has made £4 million from his artwork recently, selling individual prints for £4,500. “That is ridiculous for a print from someone who doesn’t have a track record of being an artist,” Howson was quoted as saying.

Well, that, my friend, is the ruthless irrationality of capitalism. Shocking, but market value. If someone is prepared to pay £4,500 for a Johnny Depp portrait instead of one by a “real” artist, who’s to say they shouldn’t?

We have had this “artistic merit” versus “popular appeal” argument before with Jack Vettriano, who claimed the issues were partly bound up in attitudes to social class.

If the person who wants Katie Price’s book doesn’t buy it, it doesn’t mean they will spend their £6.99 on Charles Dickens. Nor, if they don’t buy Johnny Depp, will they necessarily buy a Howson. They might just blow it on a trip to Barbados and have a blank wall.

In any case, who has the right to be the arbiter of art’s “value”? Value to whom?

Art that captures public imagination is important

Years ago, I interviewed Howson, a fascinating man who is autistic, and who was taxed by in-depth questions to the extent that, by the end of the interview, he needed Solpadeine and I needed to lie in a darkened room.

But what emerged in the tortuous conversation was the way art depicts the interior life of the artist. Viewing art, or reading literature, is one of the most intimate of human connections: a way of seeing inside someone else’s head; of rifling through drawers of their thought processes; of seeing the world as they see it.

“Art is a lie that makes us realise the truth,” Pablo Picasso once said. If you believe that, you can see why practitioners like Howson object to forms of artistry that have limited complexity.

Massacre of Srebrenica by Peter Howson

“I am on the planet to do art,” he told me, emphasising that, for him, life was art and art was life. Serious stuff. Too many great artists, he said when discussing Depp last week, are ignored; too many galleries are struggling.

But isn’t that also a reason to welcome anyone who captures the public’s imagination artistically – no easy thing to do? A reason to remember the purpose of art? It may be existential, but it’s also decorative and celebratory. You hang it on your wall primarily because you like it. Or, you read it because you want to.

There’s the delight of escapism for the audience, and the joy of creation for the artist. And that includes Depp. And, yes, OK – Katie Price’s ghostwriter.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

The Scottish Government recently said that its planned completion date of 2025 for the dualling of the A9 route was not achievable (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: No reasonable excuse for leaving dangerous A9 road as it is
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick
Russell Borthwick: People make businesses - but we can’t get them
There is increasing concern about artificial intelligence and how it could change our society (Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Giving away our data made the rise of AI not just…
Succession star Brian Cox brought complicated main character Logan Roy to life (Image: Ian West/PA)
Kirstin Innes: From Succession to real-life rural stories, there are some things AI will…
Which came first, the sign or the song?
Iain Maciver: No matter what, Air do Shocair
Kim Hunter
Kim Hunter: Outsourcing HR can save you so much hassle
A train speeds between Inverness and Glasgow, perhaps with football fans on board (Image: Poolecj9143/Shutterstock)
Mike Edwards: Bring back Scotland's glorious railway football specials
(Image: Chad Willis/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Turn down the heat on villainising gas hobs
HR expert Willie MacColl.
Top cHeRry winner Willie MacColl: Is your business performing like a pit stop team?
Mobility scooters can help some users maintain their independence (Image: Gary L Hider/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Like a stealthy mobility scooter, the indignity of ageing has crept up…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]