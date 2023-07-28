Moreen Simpson: I can sleep absolutely anywhere – except in bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: I can sleep absolutely anywhere – except in bed

Apparently accidentally snoozing at the cinema doesn't make you popular with everybody.

It's called The King's Speech not The King's Sleeps... (Image: Helen Hepburn)
It's called The King's Speech not The King's Sleeps... (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

It’s good to know other folk can be as feel as me.

Like my pal last week. Having given her 14 and 16-year-old granddaughters money for their birthdays, she took them to Union Square. However, after trachellin’ aboot the shops for half an hour, she declared hersellie plootered in the heat and her gammie leg knackered. She’d sit ootside and wait for them.

That’s aboot the last she can recall until a scraikin’ in her lug: “Granma, wake up!” Yes, while a wooden bench took the strain, this peer pensioner simply and speedily zonked oot. Not only that, as she slid deeper into dreamland, so her snoozie upper body meandered sideways and doon.

When her girls came upon her, she was spark-oot, heidie restin’ on the seat of the bench. As she said: “Spik aboot black affronted. It’s a wonder I didna get mistaken for a bag lady… or worse!”

As a youngster, I took for granted mum and dad noddin’ off, fartin’ and splutterin’, in front of the telly. But it came as a shock when I was barely into my 40s and discovered I was battling sleep in the most dangerous situation – office meetings. The boss burblin’ on aboot some super-duper new feature in the EE but, if it was mid-afternoon, I’d lose the will to live.

I’d struggle to stifle yawns. Keep staring my eyes, lest the lids drooped. Occasionally, when I actually lost then regained consciousness, I’d let oot a strangulated snort. I recall one sarky boss declaring: “Moreen. I hope we’re not keeping you awake.” Sod.

Now in my dotage, I can sleep anywhere, any time – except at night in my bed. I can be deep in slumber on my couch in front of the telly, but the moment I on jammies and into my scratcher, I’m wide – and permanently – awake. Hence, constant daytime drop-offs, usually in the privacy of my home, although often with the grandtoots as sleep police, when they spot the droopin’ lids and screech: “Nana, you’re going!”

Are you feeling sleepy? (Image: Kanyapak Lim/Shutterstock)

Long have I dreaded travelling alone on plane or train, where I nod off with no one to nudge me into consciousness. Because, you see, and this is the worst of it, I snore. Imagine being this lone growler surrounded by shocked strangers…

I’ve dropped off – and made affa noises – at such inappropriate times. Like on the first day of a holiday, with the rep taking us through the itinerary. Mo, even after several nudges from my embarrassed man, lets oot this huge “huchchchghgh”.

But surely the worst was after a magnificent but inadvisable trough of spag bol before a showing of The King’s Speech. Luuv Colin Firth. Luuv the story. But that wasn’t enough to keep me compos mentis for only a few bits of the film at a time. The rest – much to my mate’s horror – had me deeply zonko, uttering various “chrzz, skulltz, ffffs, grlxxnst” sounds. As she said in her fury at the end: “The folk around us didn’t know whether the noises were from coming from you or the poor, stuttering king!”

Happy birthday, Beano!

Congratulations to The Beano on its amazing 85th anniversary. Because the EE is also owned by veteran publishers DC Thomson, that means Dennis the Menace, Gnasher and The Bash Street Kids are stablemates of mine. Fit an honour.

Like all bairns of the 1950s, I was passionate about comics, starting off with Mickey Mouse, The Dandy and The Topper. The other day, I pondered why I was never a Beano reader. ‘Ken ‘is, I think I’ve worked it oot. I reckoned The Beano, starring Dennis, was for boys, while Beryl the Peril was the quinies’ heroine in The Topper. Mo gender stereotyped at an early age. And quite happy, too.

Later, I went on to the real stuff for lassies in those days: School Friend, Bunty and Girl – deffo nay for the loons. Stories about posho females in private schools, adventures in the country and dormitory midnight feasts.

The Beano celebrated its 85th birthday with a galaxy of guest stars

Nothing in the least to do with my life, but I devoured them, because they were all about girls being best friends with girls.

Then came the real staples of a teenager’s life: Judy, Jackie, Mandy, Seventeen. How to backcomb your hair, black-liner your eyelids, act on your first date. Even the basics of yer first kiss. And Ask Agnes; that agony aunt we took more seriously than oor mums. We couldn’t have got through an adolescent week without those mags.

Looking back, thank you DC’s for all your help when I was growing up. Now, to fit comics did the loons graduate? I suspect that, if they ever grew oot o’ The Beano, it would have been Superman.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Columnists

Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: Why we all need to go back to school
Politicians could provide light at the end of the tunnel for Aberdeen if they really wanted to (Image: RnDmS/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen councillors, stop passing the buck and take responsibility for city budget
Kenmore is a small village in Perthshire (Image: cornfield/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Scotland's land is ours, but we are its caretakers not its owners
Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Sinead O’Connor changed the world with her bravery - she was so…
Some reactions to the Barbie movie have hammered home how rigidly society views gender roles, even in children (Image: DAndreev/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: They're just toys - stop telling boys and girls what they're 'allowed'…
Busy traffic travels both north and south on a single-carriageway section of the A9 as it crosses Drumochter (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: A9 is a slow road taken by fast drivers who should have…
Are the cups of tea getting bigger or the biscuits getting smaller? (Image: Juice Flair/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: First shrinkflation came for our biscuits, now it's the loo paper
Aberdeen's low emission zone will be enforced from June 2024 (Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Ulez some, ulose some - but we need to make environmental policies…
A view across Bordoy Island, Faroe (Image: Andrew Mayovskyy/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Would a self-governing Orkney really thrive? It worked for the Faroes
There are an estimated 90,000 people with dementia in Scotland (Image: Atthapon Raksthaput/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: There's hope yet that we could make Alzheimer’s a footnote in history