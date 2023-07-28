Elgin City can flourish in League Two after tough Viaplay Cup run, says boss Ross Draper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City can flourish in League Two after tough Viaplay Cup run, says boss Ross Draper

After four straight defeats in a testing group, the Moray club will look to find their levels from next week.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross Draper is urging his Elgin City players to learn from their punishing Viaplay Cup experiences – because League Two will be their stage to shine.

The Black and Whites finished pointless at the foot of Group G after losing 2-0 to top-flight Motherwell, 3-1 against League Two favourites East Fife, 2-0 against League One Queen of the South and 5-0 at Championship runners-up Queen’s Park on Tuesday.  

It was a perfect storm, for Draper, with his team low in numbers in terms of squad depth and age and experience right now, against teams better placed and, mainly, higher ranked.

The player/manager, who only took over the helm permanently this summer, has been gradually rebuilding the squad with the aim of being top-four play-off contenders.

Squad rebuild taking shape for City

Last season, Draper, alongside coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn, helped dig City out of the mire, securing just enough points to avoid a relegation play-off in May.

That revival and the former ICT and Ross County star’s desire to improve the Moray club convinced the board to hand him a three-year deal.

Talisman striker Kane Hester moved to League One Montrose, while Draper released experienced defender/midfielder Darryl McHardy, who then joined Highland League contenders Buckie Thistle. 

Draper raided the Premiership for rising star loanees, with midfielder Blair McKenzie and striker Liam Harvey arriving from Aberdeen alongside Ross County midfielder Ryan McLeman.

Defender Nathan Cooney, front, in action for Brechin City. Image: Kath Flannery

Last week, Draper added former Dundee United and Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney and is closing in on more targets ahead of Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B. 

Hardest possible cup group for Elgin

With the new league season kicking off with a home clash with Stranraer next week, the City boss has reflected on how the four Viaplay Cup losses should be assessed.

He said: “I have to take into consideration what a young group we have. We’re a learning group in terms of age and numbers.

“I said to the boys on Tuesday night, we’re not going to be playing against this calibre of opponents every week.

“For me, although I didn’t say it before, this was always going to be a tough group for us, possibly the hardest group when you look at all these teams.

“East Fife are possibly the strongest team in League Two, while Queen of the South will be right up there in League One. Look at what Queen’s Park did last year, when they nearly won the Championship, and we began against Premiership side Motherwell.

“We are short on numbers and still short in terms of our recruitment. To play against these teams was always going to be tough.

“I won’t look negatively at what has happened over these four games and we will stay positive.

“When recruitment improves and we get a few more in, which is just about to happen, I am sure we will be all the better for it.”

Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Punished for mistakes in cup-ties

Draper stressed that, although the draw wasn’t kind to Elgin, his emerging pool of players must do better.

He added: “There are things to work on, such as how we concede goals.

“Regardless of our age and experience as a team, we need to work hard and take pride in not conceding cheap goals. I’m not brushing anything under the carpet, but we do need to be realistic about the opposition we’re playing against.

“We’re doing video work, looking at what we can do better. There were good spells in every game. It’s just at times our decision-making has let us down.

“When you make wrong decisions against good teams then you will get punished. If you give the ball away cheaply, you don’t get it back for two or three minutes.

“Against teams in our league, it’s more of a leveller and we’ll look to compete from the very first game next week.

“We’ve had four games within two weeks. We’ve not had a break until this weekend, so the boys returned to light training on Thursday night this week and will do the same on Saturday in preparation for St Johnstone on Tuesday.

“We will pick a team for that then build up towards the Stranraer game.”

More from Elgin City

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Viaplay Cup round-up: Elgin City hammered by Queen's Park; Brechin City beat League Two…
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross Draper urges Elgin City players to target League Two starts by impressing in…
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper in action against Queen of the South. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City player-boss Ross Draper hopes lessons can be learned from experienced attacker
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City
Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney is moving on from the Highland League champions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Elgin City sign defender Nathan Cooney on two-year deal
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper hoping to clinch permanent signing before Elgin City's visit of Queen of…
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Viaplay Cup: Defeats for Elgin City and Brechin City
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin's Russell Dingwall and Motherwell's Lennon Miller during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Elgin's Russell Dingwall looks to build towards league start in Viaplay Cup
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper heads the ball towards the target during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Blair McKenzie enthused about Elgin loan after debut against Motherwell
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Elgin's Owen Cairns and Motherwell's Callum Slattery during a Viaplay Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Motherwell at Borough Briggs, on July 15, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Elgin City defeated by Motherwell in Viaplay Cup opener