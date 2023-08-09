Donna McLean: Glasgow Banksy exhibition makes art and activism accessible for the whole family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donna McLean: Glasgow Banksy exhibition makes art and activism accessible for the whole family

How does an incisive and mischievous political commentator's graffiti translate to an art gallery? Spine-tinglingly well.

'Met Ball' on display at Glasgow's modern art gallery, as part of Banksy's Cut and Run exhibition (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
By Donna McLean

“Most artists have an obsession that defines their work. Monet had light, Hockney has colour, I’ve got police response time.”

Of course, I was dying to see the first Banksy solo exhibition in 14 years, Cut and Run: 25 Years Card Labour, at the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) in Glasgow. Not only is Banksy the world’s most famous and celebrated graffiti artist, but he is also the most incisive and mischievous political commentator.

Straight onto the ticket website to coincide with a trip to visit my sister in Glasgow – I didn’t give her or the kids a choice.

“Another exhibition?” They asked. (We’d just returned from Dundee, where I’d booked to see Tartan at the V&A. There’s so much art to see in Scotland – festivals everywhere.) Surely that’s what holidays are for.

R announced – with an eye roll – that I had been dragging them to art galleries since they were two years old. “I’m amazed at your memory,” I responded.

In truly enigmatic Banksy style, Cut and Run had been kept a closely guarded secret right up until the day tickets went on sale. As we queued outside on a sunny and rainy Saturday in July, I observed the other eager gallerygoers. Quite the mixed demographic. Lots of groups of youngish fellas.

Bags were duly searched and then our phones were safely locked away in individual pouches. The kids were not amused. Imagine! An exhibition where you can’t take photos! Truly unusual, in this day and age, when the hordes hover en masse on tiptoes to get a blurred selfie with the Mona Lisa.

Once inside the ominous darkened corridors of GoMA, we entered another realm, lost in the force that is Banksy. A genuine activist artist: controversial, enigmatic, clever with words. In my eyes, a genius.

My sister and I, shaped very much by our working-class upbringing, would gasp at the same time. It’s emotional, she said.

The kids were enthralled, and even agreed to a polaroid photo – taken by one of the staff – in front of Banksy’s infamous tapped phone box, with the menacing spycops lurking outside. (How’s that for familial synchronicity?)

Donna’s daughters pose for a polaroid snap in front of a recreation of Banksy’s famous Spy Booth

Not only do we see close up the astonishing stencils Banksy used to create some of his most famous, most powerful works, we also have examples of the larger installations. The Kissing Coppers piece has been recreated. There’s a not-a-funfair segment of Dismaland.

Amongst the most thought-provoking pieces for me are the ones which speak to us on police violence. The Met Ball – a shiny disco ball/police helmet. This brings back memories, and not happy ones. The life-sized police officer in riot gear, rocking back and forward on a kid’s bike, up on a pedestal. Monstrous.

The cleverest of social commentators

I’ve heard Banksy once described himself as just a “painter and decorator”. He’s the cleverest of social commentators, who leaves a memory imprint. The story behind the Union flag stab vest worn by Stormzy during his headline performance at Glastonbury in 2019 is now etched in mine. There were audible gasps from everyone who passed it.

The works from Bethlehem in the West Bank, capturing a pillow fight between an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian, prompted complete silence in my sister and me. No contemporary artist shines a light on injustice like Banksy.

As is appropriate, we (reluctantly) exited through the gift shop. Well, a Banksy kind of gift shop

I could go on and on. The thing that really got me was how personal this exhibition felt; how much of a narrative journey this artistic revolution was, and how Banksy’s visceral storytelling wove through my life. How the kids responded. How it became a shared space, and how the four of us, as a family, talked about it all day.

As is appropriate, we (reluctantly) exited through the gift shop. Well, a Banksy kind of gift shop. The kids bought Dismaland T-shirts. My sister and I chose No Borders designs (all profits going to the lifesaving Sea Watch International, whose crew rescues refugees in the Mediterranean seas).

As we left, there was a graffiti wall where the kids signed their names, and I defiantly wrote #spycops. Even the exit means something.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

