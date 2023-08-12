Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Lovat wing centre Angus Mearns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Lovat wing centre Angus Mearns

The Lilywhites player pointed to an incredible Strathdearn Cup victory achieved from 4-0 down in extra-time as his sporting highlight so far.

By Paul Chalk
Lovat's Angus Mearns answered this week's Shinty Spotlight questions. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lovat's Angus Mearns answered this week's Shinty Spotlight questions. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Lovat wing centre Angus Mearns shares some of his highs and low points on the park in our latest Shinty Spotlight feature.

The 17-year-old’s Lilywhites’ side lock horns with Oban Camanachd in this Saturday’s Camanachd Cup semi-final at An Aird, Fort William – with the Kingussie awaiting the winner.

What is your earliest shinty memory?  

It was probably the indoor competitions that used to be held in the Glen Urquhart High School (in Drumnadrochit).

Lovat’s Angus Mearns. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?  

I believe it was a wet day in Kilmallie with a win.

What is your best moment in the sport so far? 

It would probably have to be winning the Strathdearn Cup final in 2021 as it was a very exciting game (after a 0-0 draw, Newtonmore roared 4-0 ahead in extra-time, then Lovat stormed back for a 4-4 draw before winning on penalties).

Another memorable one was getting the opportunity to play in a Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kyles Athletic earlier this season (which ended in a 4-3 Lovat victory).

And the worst?  

There have been a few hard losses, but I would say it was pretty gutting to lose 3-2 late on in extra-time last year in the HIS Sutherland Cup final against Newtonmore.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?  

Thankfully I’ve not had any real injuries – the only one I’ve had recently was breaking my thumb.

Who is the joker in your team? 

There are quite a few, but I would have to put Mr Mellis (who is part of our coaching team) up there – always up for a smile and a laugh.

What is your favourite away ground and why?  

Despite the journey there … and back , I do quite appreciate the view at Tighnabruaich (the home of Kyles Athletic).

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why? 

It would have to be Ross Forbes from Beauly as his physicality would bring a positive impact to our game.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?  

My only goal was against Aberdeen University at home when I tried hitting the ball up the park from near the halfway line and it just ended up going in, if I’m being honest.

Describe shinty in three words? 

Commitment, physical, sacrifice.

Beauly’s Ross Forbes would be a good addition to Lovat, according to Angus Mearns. Image: Neil G Paterson.

More from Shinty

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat look to make it five Camanachd Cup finals in six seasons by…
Kingussie's Savio Genini between Finlay MacRae (left) and Duncan Matheson (both Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Ruaridh Anderson sends holders Kingussie into Camanachd Cup final
GMA's Ewen Fraser, right, in action against Fort William. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Ewen Fraser
The Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel and Kingussie ready for Camanachd Cup semi-final; Oban Camanachd 'disappointed' by ban
Kyles' Robbie MacLeod (centre) feels the caman of Conor Jones (Newtonmore) with Craig Ritchie close by. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie and Kyles Athletic hit the right notes in the Mowi Premiership
Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish on the attack against Fort William. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty spotlight: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish
Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer shares his delight with Alexander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie setting the pace as they target three in a row
Skye's Jenna Beaton battles with Badenoch's Rona Stewart in a Shinty match.
Shinty: Skye shock holders Badenoch to reach Women's Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final
Lochaber's Ben Delaney completes his hat-trick against Kilmallie in the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Ben Delaney is hat-trick hero as Lochaber win Balliemore Cup
Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae lifts the 2021 Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae

Conversation