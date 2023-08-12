Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Lovat wing centre Angus Mearns

Lovat wing centre Angus Mearns shares some of his highs and low points on the park in our latest Shinty Spotlight feature.

The 17-year-old’s Lilywhites’ side lock horns with Oban Camanachd in this Saturday’s Camanachd Cup semi-final at An Aird, Fort William – with the Kingussie awaiting the winner.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It was probably the indoor competitions that used to be held in the Glen Urquhart High School (in Drumnadrochit).

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I believe it was a wet day in Kilmallie with a win.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It would probably have to be winning the Strathdearn Cup final in 2021 as it was a very exciting game (after a 0-0 draw, Newtonmore roared 4-0 ahead in extra-time, then Lovat stormed back for a 4-4 draw before winning on penalties).

Another memorable one was getting the opportunity to play in a Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kyles Athletic earlier this season (which ended in a 4-3 Lovat victory).

And the worst?

There have been a few hard losses, but I would say it was pretty gutting to lose 3-2 late on in extra-time last year in the HIS Sutherland Cup final against Newtonmore.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

Thankfully I’ve not had any real injuries – the only one I’ve had recently was breaking my thumb.

Tulloch Homes Game of the Week – Lovat vs Oban Camanachd – Malcolm Clark Interviewhttps://t.co/JXHGe8PZt4 — Shinty (@camanachd) August 9, 2023

Who is the joker in your team?

There are quite a few, but I would have to put Mr Mellis (who is part of our coaching team) up there – always up for a smile and a laugh.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Despite the journey there … and back , I do quite appreciate the view at Tighnabruaich (the home of Kyles Athletic).

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be Ross Forbes from Beauly as his physicality would bring a positive impact to our game.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My only goal was against Aberdeen University at home when I tried hitting the ball up the park from near the halfway line and it just ended up going in, if I’m being honest.

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, physical, sacrifice.