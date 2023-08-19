Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Forget The Crooked House – get in line for The Shoogly Byre

Why bother with fitting crooked walls in your pub when you can just serve strong drinks?

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Image: Jacob King/PA Wire)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

View From The Midden: Rural Affairs with Jock Alexander

It’s been an fermenting wik in the village. There has been much fascination wi’ yon saga o’ the Crooked Hoose pub doon in Dudley. Ye ken the een, fit got mysteriously burnt doon and then flattened by a digger fae the quarry next door fit’s owned by the same folk that had jist bocht it. Fa immediately flew aff tae Corfu.

Noo, I ken we shouldnae speculate as tae fit happened, but come on, eh? There’s naen o’ us come doon the Ythan on a bike.

The Flying Pigs

The pub itself wiz a famous historical landmark fit folk used tae flock tae fae miles aroon, despite it being fit I wid cry ginkit. So, o’ course, Feel Moira is keen that we in the village lure tourists in wi’ a wonky tavern o’ wir ain.

Her initial plan tae remodel the village pub, by demolishing a’ the load bearing wa’s at one end wis frustrated by her getting barred for daein it wi’ oot permission files the place wis full o’ locals. So, instead, she’s turned her attention to her ain shoogly byre.

I’m nae convinced a manky auld coo shed fit is slowly sinking intae an affa boggy field is quite the same thing, though. And it widna tak a fire and a digger tae finish it aff. The only thing hauding it up is fear at fit Moira wid dae tae it if it collapsed.

However, she’s pressing on, and is planning her ain range o’ trendy ales. She has been inspired by recent developments in the field o’ strange-flavoured hipster beers, like the eens unveiled this wik by frozen food mogul Aunt Bessie, wi’ names like Sunday Roast Brown Ale and Sticky Toffee Pudding Porter. Edinburgh brewers hiv even pit oot eens flavoured wi’ Irn-Bru and battered Mars bars.

So, Moira’s range o’ beers will reflect the distinctive flavours o’ oor pairt o’ the world, including Skittery Willie’s Piggery Pilsner, Sharny Field on a Hot Day IPA, and a sparkling cider wi’ a hint o’ tractor tyre, cried Gassy Massey Ferguson. They’re gadsy, but dae save her the bother o’ the complicated structural works needed tae mak a pub look like it’s fa’n doon; a pint of ony o’ them and it’ll feel exactly like yer surroundings is cowping at 15 degrees. Cheerio!

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit whose Airbnb in Gothenburg is booked

Old Kenny has found his self watching the bountiful game with divided royalties this week. My football infections has always been with The Dons and Scotland, and heel on their hots is anyone sticking Rangers, Celtic or England. But, this week, I had to suck the bullet and cheer on some of the teams I usually wants to lose.

Like when The Rangers was playing Serviette and The Hibees was playing Luzern – who both come from Switzerland – I had my Toblerone, fancy watch and holey cheese all looked out to cheer on the Swizzers. But then Dunter Duncan says to me, he says: “Kenny, we need the Scottish sides to win, because of the codeficient!”

I have never not got my head round the Uefa codeficient. That is the formula what decides how many teams from each country gets European places, and how many diddy rounds teams like Aberdeen will have to play before the group-stage megabucks start to roll in.

Dunter got his calculator out and shown me a sheetspread what said that if the Swiss roll over the Scottish teams, their codeficient could go above ours, meaning we get knocked out of Europe two weeks earlier than normal next season. I think that’s what he said, anyway. After a while, I felt like I was at the mortgage adviser, so I might have zoomed out a little.

Alessia Russo celebrates England's third goal against Australia in the semi-finals. Image: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock (14056191cx)
Alessia Russo celebrates England’s third goal against Australia in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals (Image: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock)

That is why, through gritty teeth, I tried to look happy when The Rangers and The Hibees got through to the next round by cuffing the Swizz. Hearts also got through with a dramatical late winner against Bjorn Borg. Well done to them all for saving Scotland’s codeficient, and I hope they all get pumped in the next round.

In the Women’s World Cup, England has made it through to the final after beating the Aussies in their outback yard. Up until the semi, I’d been cheering on their opponents, but I changed my tune when my missus, the lovely Melody, told me she had stuck £20 on England to win it.

I had to find a reason not to cheer the women from Oz. Then I learned that their team is cried the “Tillys” and I once got a dead leg playing against Lads Club at Jamieson Park, so that done the trick.

England play Spain next in Sunday’s final, and Old Kenny has already been down the bookies. I lumped on the Lionesseses because, the way I sees it, either Spain win and I’m happy, or England win and I’m being paid condensation for having to get used to hearing 2023 mentioned as often as 1966!

@FlyingPigNews

