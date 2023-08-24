Catherine Deveney: I saw the sensitivity behind Michael Parkinson’s no-nonsense exterior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: I saw the sensitivity behind Michael Parkinson’s no-nonsense exterior

Interviewing interviewers is a tricky business, but speaking to Michael Parkinson taught Catherine Deveney about withholding judgment and digging deeper.

The late Michael Parkinson (left) with Billy Connolly (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
The late Michael Parkinson (left) with Billy Connolly (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
By Catherine Deveney

Interviewing interviewers is a tricky business: you can’t kid a kidder, as they say.

Gyles Brandreth, for example, was hilariously ebullient to the point that I wanted to say: “For heaven’s sake, stop talking, Gyles! Let me ask a question!” Michael Parkinson, on the other hand, who sadly died last week, embodied a grumpiness that could have created a whole new Yorkshire Tea advert.

Teased that he made himself sound a bit of a chancer in his autobiography, things got decidedly chilly. No, he said stiffly, he was just an unlikely fit for some of the jobs he had done, which at the time I interpreted as: “I’ll do t’jokes around here, lass. You can take me serious, like.”

He claimed flirting was an interview technique. In fact, he was doing it right now. Was he? They must do these things differently in Yorkshire.

When he pointed out he was the youngest captain in the army I said yeah, but he lied to get there, telling the army he had five O Levels when he had two. That wasn’t lying! No? That was cutting through bullshit, he insisted. What, I wanted him to tell the truth and get excluded? Was I mad? (Is that flirtation in Yorkshire, do you think?)

Well, fine, if we’re talking army captains – what do they matter? – but maybe not if he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. I’d probably prefer the qualified person to the one who gave me an unintentional lobotomy.

But, as the interview progressed, it became clear that the Yorkshire bluntness, the uncompromising accent, was merely a brittle exterior; there was a sensitivity lurking beneath that no-nonsense briskness.

‘The miner and the layabout’

He came from Cudworth, a Yorkshire mining village, and he could see from the window of his childhood home the colliery where his father Jack worked. His father’s hands were safe, comforting, but calloused from heavy physical work.

Jack wanted Michael to have soft hands, to avoid the hard labour of the pits. Journalism was the ultimate clean-hands job.

Sir Michael Parkinson, photographed at his home in November 2022 (Image: John Lawrence/Shutterstock)

Yet, it was his mother who was “the engine” of his ambition. Highly intelligent, she had been thwarted educationally: her parents took out a loan to educate her brother only. They were still paying it back 20 years later but, in a way, his mother paid all her life, channelling her ambitions into her boy.

His parents wanted the best for Michael, lived other lives vicariously through him. His white hands and clean nails somehow captured the nature of working-class progress, yet there was guilt in there, too. “The miner and the layabout,” Parkinson told me.

Navigating guilt and grief

When his father was dying of the miner’s disease pneumoconiosis, he stayed with Michael and his wife Mary. Michael used to look at the calloused hands on the bedcover and feel guilty.

“I was ashamed of a society that convicted him, if you like, to a life down the pit,” he said, “Then there’s the guilt that I escaped and he didn’t.”

“Without the grammar school, I would have been down the pit. There was no alternative.”

Michael imagined writing an autobiography and having two hands – his and his father’s – on the cover. When he finally did come to write about his dad, his tears dripped relentlessly down onto the typewriter keys, but the result was a passage of exquisite tenderness.

Michael Parkinson at work during the 1960s (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)

He struggled with grief when his father passed, started drinking heavily and, for the first and last time in his life, went to a psychiatrist. But alcohol wasn’t his problem, just a symptom of it.

Footballer George Best once told him how, when Sir Matt Busby carpeted him, he counted birds on the wallpaper over Busby’s shoulder. Parkinson tried the same tactic with the psychiatrist. “I stared over his left shoulder, counted patterns on the wallpaper, and nodded.”

Two years after his father’s death, he found a photograph of his dad and cried for an hour. And that, in his Yorkshire way, was that.

Fathers and sons, their hands linking the generations

All through the interview, his “minder” had stood brooding, then rudely tried to terminate the conversation early. Parky saw my hackles rising and smoothed things over beautifully, giving me his number in case I needed to check anything.

“Who on earth was that?” I asked someone afterwards. “His son.”

He had three sons – would have loved a daughter – and they all lived within three miles of him. His son put my back up that day, but I empathised with him when I heard news of Parky’s death; with the trauma of losing a father, as Parkinson himself had so vividly described.

My interview with Michael Parkinson taught me how important it is not to judge immediately on the basis of hard exterior, but to dig deeper

Fathers and sons, their hands linking the generations. Calloused skin turning soft and milky white. A sign of progress, of different kinds of exploration.

And, just as those mining hands dug deep to find the jewels of coal in the mines, my interview with Michael Parkinson taught me how important it is not to judge immediately on the basis of hard exterior, but to dig deeper to the hidden seam of humanity inside which delivers so much more of value.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

Murray Foote, the new SNP chief executive, was formerly the party's director of communications (Image: Progress Scotland)
Euan McColm: My advice for new SNP chief executive? Keep calm and avoid a…
Libraries shut, swimming pools closed: are we looking after young people properly? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Aberdeen Council cuts cheating young people out of future they deserve
Lucy Letby was an outlier - the vast majority of medical staff are committed to providing the best care and support possible (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Lucy Letby case will prompt fear in parents, but we have to…
Passengers have seen behind the scenes at CalMac in BBC Scotland's Island Crossings (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Iain Maciver: Seeing impressive CalMac staff in action highlights government inertia on ferries
A group of football players doing headers, which some argue should face a ban
Mike Edwards: Outright ban on football headers is only safe and moral choice
The stunning scenery of a Highlands train journey is unforgettable (Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Upgrading Scotland's railways as well as its roads would be just the…
Romario Simpson starred as DC Davis Lindo in the first series of BBC Scotland's Granite Harbour (Image: BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind)
Scott Begbie: Stop sneering at Granite Harbour and consider the bigger picture
Even an unreliable car is better than no car at all, it turns out (Image: GrooveZ/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Going car-free is far easier said than done
The cost of renewing insurance has really started to stack up for some consumers already feeling the pinch (Image: Dubo/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Insurance renewal has become a Saga for struggling customers
Today's young women see themselves represented on football pitches across the world (Image: Fotokostic/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: I couldn't care less about football - but I'm glad girls today…