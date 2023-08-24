Harris golfer Kenny Morrison preparing to captain Team Europe at unique Phoenix Cup event

Harris golfer Kenny Morrison is preparing to lead Team Europe at the Phoenix Cup in California next week.

The annual competition, which will be held at St Andrews next year, remains the only pan-disability match play team golf event in the world.

It was created to allow adaptive and disabled golf groups from around the world to bring together teams to compete, and is open to players of any age with any type of disability.

The Phoenix Cup, which mirrors the format of the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, will be contested between Europe and America for the 29th time across three courses.

The Alisal River, Sandpiper and Alisal Ranch courses in Santa Barbara will play host to the tournament between Monday and Wednesday.

Scotland is well represented within the European team, with Morrison supported by vice-captain Iain Ross from Blairgowrie and coach Andrew Johnston from Cowdenbeath.

Four of the players in the team are also Scottish, along with those from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway, England and Wales.

Morrison honoured to lead European team

Morrison is relishing the honour of captaining the European team.

He said: “It is a huge honour to be captaining Team Europe in this year’s Phoenix Cup. A huge achievement for someone from the remote island of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides.

“This will be my first time captaining an international team, although I did captain the Isle of Harris Golf Club when travelling overseas – in fairness that was across the Sound of Harris.

“The Phoenix Cup has been played on 28 occasions by 830 golfers from 18 nations and is a quite extraordinary competition where disabled golfers can emulate the professional ranks by following the format of the Ryder and Solheim Cups.

“This is where I think golf is uniquely placed to offer an opportunity for players with such varied disabilities to compete equally against each other.

“I look forward to meeting up with old and new friends and, having played in the Phoenix Cup several times on home soil, I know it will be an experience of a lifetime for all involved.”