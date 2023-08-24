Harris golfer Kenny Morrison preparing to captain Team Europe at unique Phoenix Cup event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harris golfer Kenny Morrison preparing to captain Team Europe at unique Phoenix Cup event

The competition, which will be held in California next week, is the only pan-disability matchplay team golf event in the world.

By Andy Skinner
Kenny Morrison
Harris golfer Kenny Morrison, who is captain of Team Europe for the upcoming Phoenix Cup. Image: Scottish Disability Curling and Golf

Harris golfer Kenny Morrison is preparing to lead Team Europe at the Phoenix Cup in California next week.

The annual competition, which will be held at St Andrews next year, remains the only pan-disability match play team golf event in the world.

It was created to allow adaptive and disabled golf groups from around the world to bring together teams to compete, and is open to players of any age with any type of disability.

The Phoenix Cup, which mirrors the format of the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, will be contested between Europe and America for the 29th time across three courses.

The Alisal River, Sandpiper and Alisal Ranch courses in Santa Barbara will play host to the tournament between Monday and Wednesday.

Scotland is well represented within the European team, with Morrison supported by vice-captain Iain Ross from Blairgowrie and coach Andrew Johnston from Cowdenbeath.

Four of the players in the team are also Scottish, along with those from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway, England and Wales.

Scottish players who are preparing to represent Team Europe at the upcoming Phoenix Cup
Scottish players who are preparing to represent Team Europe at the upcoming Phoenix Cup. Image: Scottish Disability Curling and Golf

Morrison honoured to lead European team

Morrison is relishing the honour of captaining the European team.

He said: “It is a huge honour to be captaining Team Europe in this year’s Phoenix Cup. A huge achievement for someone from the remote island of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides.

“This will be my first time captaining an international team, although I did captain the Isle of Harris Golf Club when travelling overseas – in fairness that was across the Sound of Harris.

Harris golfer Kenny Morrison, who is captain of Team Europe for the upcoming Phoenix Cup.
Harris golfer Kenny Morrison, who is captain of Team Europe for the upcoming Phoenix Cup. Image: Scottish Disability Curling and Golf

“The Phoenix Cup has been played on 28 occasions by 830 golfers from 18 nations and is a quite extraordinary competition where disabled golfers can emulate the professional ranks by following the format of the Ryder and Solheim Cups.

“This is where I think golf is uniquely placed to offer an opportunity for players with such varied disabilities to compete equally against each other.

“I look forward to meeting up with old and new friends and, having played in the Phoenix Cup several times on home soil, I know it will be an experience of a lifetime for all involved.”

Conversation