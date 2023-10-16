Alex Watson: My flame for Scotland’s moody, melancholy and hopeful lighthouses will never go out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Alex Watson: My flame for Scotland’s moody, melancholy and hopeful lighthouses will never go out

So many landlubbers feel a strong affinity with Scotland's important and quirky lighthouses.

Buchan Ness Lighthouse in Boddam, Aberdeenshire (Image: Craig McLeod)
Buchan Ness Lighthouse in Boddam, Aberdeenshire (Image: Craig McLeod)
By Alex Watson

I think almost everybody I know takes a photo and sends it to me when they spot a lighthouse. “Saw this and thought of you,” they write.

As I type this, I can see two lighthouses – tiny ones, sitting on my desk. The first is inside a miniature snow globe, the second is on an enamel pin badge. Both were recent birthday presents from two different, lovely friends.

Other thoughtful gifts this year included a lighthouse-themed teapot from my parents and a year’s membership to the Association of Lighthouse Keepers from my sister and brother-in-law.

Safe to say, I love lighthouses and my nearest and dearest got the memo.

If your next question starts with “why”, I don’t have a satisfying answer. I didn’t grow up in a cottage by the sea. There were no lighthouse keepers or sailors or fishermen in my family. I learned to swim and even sailed a little dinghy on the safety of a loch, but I was always wary of water; conscious of the powerful, terrible things it was capable of.

Given that trepidation, maybe my affection for structures designed to keep ships and people safe from harm on the open sea makes sense. But I’m by no means the only one who feels an affinity with them.

“I don’t know many people that don’t like lighthouses,” Craig Pake from the Northern Lighthouse Board told me a few months ago, when I spoke to him for a feature I’ve been working on. He’s been a staff member there for 25 years, and smiles fondly when he talks about Muckle Flugga in Shetland or Bell Rock off the coast of Angus, like he’s telling me about his kids.

Alex Watson with ‘her’ lighthouse, Buchan Ness (Image: Craig McLeod)

I don’t know many people who don’t like lighthouses either. What’s not to like about them? They’re striking, quirky and always surrounded by beautiful coastal scenery. They’re also doing a vital job, and have been for hundreds of years: warning mariners about dangerous rocks and preventing devastating shipwrecks.

We’ve romanticised lighthouses well beyond their practical purpose. But how could we resist? Thanks to our perilous, rocky coastlines, there are more than 200 still operating in Scotland, each one slightly different to the last, and many completely unique in verging-on-bonkers ways.

Some look like wee castles with domes perched on top – Brough of Birsay off the north-west coast of Orkney, for example, or Isle of May in the Firth of Forth. A few (like Cloch, south-west of Gourock) look like otherwise normal homes with a lighthouse added, as though it has grown, tree-like, of its own accord through the existing houses.

Some are tiny, stocky affairs, while others are towering, tapered and elegant – Skerryvore, south-west of Tiree, is the tallest in the country, at 48 metres.

Start Point’s stylish vertical stripes are unique (Image: Alex Walker)

My favourites – Buchan Ness, Eilean Glas, Tarbat Ness – sport horizontal red and white stripes. (Though Start Point on the Orkney island of Sanday is painted in fetching vertical black and white stripes that rival the ones on Beetlejuice’s suit, and I’m a huge fan of its look, too.)

A couple of years ago, I was lucky enough to stay for a few days in one of the former keepers’ cottages at Buchan Ness, which is in the village of Boddam, Aberdeenshire, not far from Peterhead. The visit was a leaving gift from former colleagues who wanted me to be able to realise my dream of living in a lighthouse (or as close as you can easily come to doing that, anyway).

The cottage itself was lovely – spacious and cosy. Sitting next to the open fire in the living room, I could picture the various Lighthouse Board workers and their families who lived there for around 170 years before the light was automated doing the very same thing.

Could someone live in a lighthouse?

I do have a silly dream about living in a lighthouse; not in a keeper’s cottage – actually IN the lighthouse. I’ve thought before about how I could put a writing desk in the lantern room and enjoy stunning views while I worked during the day, before vacating the space at night to let the lamp do its important thing. I’ve wondered about the pros and cons of sleeping in a hammock long term, and if curved sofas exist.

My favourite memory of that trip to Buchan Ness is sitting outside the cottage, wrapped up warm, watching the lighthouse flash through the dark of a clear, star-filled night sky. I could hear the waves, but everything else was still and quiet. The experience was almost hypnotic; simultaneously moody and calm.

The view from the top of Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen

I think it’s the duality of the lighthouse that holds my interest; after more than 200 years, they’ve come to represent both solitary melancholy and unwavering hope. Churches and charities use lighthouses as symbols of faith and physical or emotional safety. I suppose, in my own non-religious way, I think of them in much the same way.

Recently, I was allowed to visit Girdle Ness in Aberdeen – my first time inside a lighthouse. I’m happy to report that there’s plenty of space in there for a writing desk and a curved sofa. And maybe even a real bed.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press and Journal, and an aspiring retained lightkeeper

More from Columnists

Sunbed wars can get nasty if not properly policed. Image: Shutterstock
David Knight: What sunbed wars say about us - don't take it lying down
Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla, parents of the first minister's wife Nadia, are trapped in Gaza.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The events in Israel and Gaza reach all the way to…
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. Image: AP Photo/Adel Hana
George Mitchell: What next for Israel and Gaza?
Mo's more than delighted the cult reality TV show, Big Brother, is back on our screens. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Big Brother's not what it used to be but it has me…
The State University of New York (SUNY) administration HQ in Albany. Stephen Kershnar is taking legal action against the institution (Image: Felix Lipov/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Free speech must never be used as a smokescreen for abuse
To go with story by Rebecca Buchan. An award for foreign fiction had Kerry living the high life, for a short while. Picture shows; An award for foreign fiction had Kerry living the high life, for a short while.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 11/10/2023
Kerry Hudson: My imposter syndrome keeps me humbled but striving
Two police officers speaking to someone in Aberdeen city centre
Rebecca Buchan: Bring back city centre bans to keep Aberdeen safe
Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. Image: PA
Fiona Rintoul: It's time for our politicians to look north
Aberdeenshire is a holiday haven for visitors and locals alike. Image: Kath Flannery
Scott Begbie: Cash in on the beauty of our Aberdeenshire and live every day…
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham expresses his disappointment and anger at the decision to axe plans for high-speed rail travel between London and the north of England (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: If London can't deliver high-speed rail, northern cities should be allowed to…