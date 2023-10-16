Peterhead forward Kieran Shanks left to ponder what might have been following Dundee United defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead forward Kieran Shanks left to ponder what might have been following Dundee United defeat

The Blue Toon striker went close to levelling the scores against Jim Goodwin's side.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks holds off Dundee United's Christopher Mochrie. Image: Duncan Brown.
Kieran Shanks believes Peterhead weren’t far away from giving Dundee United a scare in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

United were leading the League Two leaders 1-0 when Shanks went agonisingly close with a shot from outside the penalty area following a well-worked move.

Almost immediately, the Blue Toon’s hopes vanished as Tony Watt curled into the top corner leaving Shanks to ponder what might have been.

Shanks said: “I did think it was in.

“I was half away celebrating but then when I saw it went wide I had my head in my hands.

“The build-up play to that was really good and it is something we need to do more often because we seem to cut teams open when we play like that.

“It is ‘ifs, buts and maybes’ but it is a case of needing to take your chances if you want to win games.”

Dundee United’s Ross Graham has his shot blocked in the box against Peterhead. Image: SNS. 

Learning from club legend

Despite not managing to cause a cup upset, Shanks believes the experience of facing the Tannadice club will stand the Blue Toon in good stead going forward.

The former Inverurie Locos and Arbroath youngster put in another impressive shift and admitted the know-how and knowledge of strike partner Rory McAllister is helping his own development.

Shanks added: “Playing against experienced pros in that United side who have played hundreds of games is a learning curve for everyone and we need to take the positives from it.

“I have never really played with a strike partner so far in my career but playing alongside Rory can only benefit me because I am always learning little bits from him.

“He is a striker coach with Peterhead as well so he takes finishing drills and tells you about rolling defenders and what you need to do.

“We are doing different types of finishing with different scenarios and it is going really well so far.

“We are on a good run of form in the league so we need to get back to that next week and who knows where we will end up?”

