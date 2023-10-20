Len Ironside: Prime and First Minister’s Questions have become a farce and a waste of time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Len Ironside: Prime and First Minister’s Questions have become a farce and a waste of time

PMQs and FMQs serve no useful purpose and add no value to democracy, unless the participants are honest with the public.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a late-September FMQs (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
First Minister Humza Yousaf during a late-September FMQs (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
By Len Ironside

The world of politics has come a long way since the last century. Politicians who were once regarded as pillars of society and well respected have, in recent years, lost the trust of the nation.

Perhaps the shaping of every statement as a sound bite or spinning things in an attempt to fool the media has led to absolute lies being told and then being rebranded as “misspoken” words, somehow trying to make a bad thing look a little better, or more acceptable.

There are lots of opportunities for political knockabout. But Prime and First Minister’s Questions should be above that.

In the House of Commons, PMQs used to be held for 15 minutes on a Tuesday and Thursday. But, when he was PM, Tony Blair changed this to 30 minutes every Wednesday. It used to be an opportunity to hear some great contributions from the likes of Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher and Gordon Brown, who were great orators, and their words would often lead to full-scale debates.

In recent months, I’ve come to question the value or purpose of Prime and First Minister’s Questions. They serve no useful purpose and add no value to democracy, unless the participants are honest with the public .

The opposition poses relevant questions which never seem to be answered. Even simple, one-line queries are treated with contempt. A diversionary reply often refers to money spent, which is meaningless. What we need to know is the effect or result of those billions being spent. Has it improved the situation? No answers but plenty of shouting across the chamber.

Big questions, but no answers

In Scotland, it’s no different. Recent questions were asked about the Scottish police force. The usual answer was given – that Scotland has more police on the beat than any other part of the UK, along with a 6.3% wage increase. However, 16,000 officers is the lowest ever number in Scotland since the SNP came to power.

The party also failed to explain that Police Scotland is facing a massive £19 million overspend. The very next day, the public learned that there are to be huge cost-cutting exercises, which could include closing police stations. All police training will be suspended, and some recruits may have to be used on partial duties. None of this was mentioned during FMQs.

A police officer stands guard at a police line after an incident in Spital in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland is facing cost-cutting to the tune of £19 million (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

It also came to light that Scottish Fire and Rescue is facing a deficit which will require £48 million of savings to be found. This will inevitably mean staff cuts and a reduction in a life-saving and necessary service.

Recently, the UK Government passed money directly to several towns and cities in Scotland to help pay for improvements. A welcome move, but one which usurped the Scottish Government.

What’s the point of having a government to manage Scotland’s affairs if the UK Government simply bypasses it? On the other hand, the situation was caused by the Scottish Government failing to pass on funds to local authorities in the first place.

PMQs and FMQs are no longer fit for purpose

Too many political requirements are placed on local authorities by Holyrood, without full funding to support them. As a result, most councils are overstretched and forced to make massive savings. That operates against the principle of local councils providing local services for the communities they serve.

It’s also a fact that most capital projects throughout Scotland are overdue and over budget. Why are the organisations which successfully bid and accept the work not pursued via the courts, if necessary, in order to enforce penalty clauses, when they have failed to deliver their contracts?

None of this is ever discussed or answered during First Minister’s Questions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Commons (Image: PA)

In my opinion, neither PMQs nor FMQs, whether held in Westminster, where they exhibit yahoo behaviour, or in Holyrood, where they sit like nodding donkeys or clapping like seals at cheap personal jibes, are great examples of grown-up, intelligent, adult behaviour.

It’s little wonder they aren’t taken seriously, as the object of the exercise seems to be to insult the person asking the question, rather than answering it honestly.

Politicians are elected to serve the people, not the other way round. We are entitled to know how our taxes are being spent and see progress on delivering pledges for which they were elected. Perhaps our senior ministers should start behaving accordingly.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

