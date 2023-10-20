Lolo and Co: Aberdeen fashion shop plans Union Street move by snapping up empty unit

A mother-and-daughter duo could transform one of Union Street’s many empty units into a new fashion shop.

LoLo and Co was established by Rose and Lauren Reid in July 2019, who spotted a gap in the market when it came to clothes shops for ladies of all ages in Aberdeen.

The pair currently sell a range of brands from their boutique at Netherkirkgate.

What are the new Lolo and Co plans for Aberdeen city centre?

Now, Rose and Lauren are lining up plans to take over an empty unit on the Granite Mile.

The 226 Union Street premises was previously a vape shop, and a TSB prior to that.

Blueprint submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicate how the “unsympathetic” green vape signs would be removed from the front of the C-listed building.

Documents state that the applicants “recently purchased the property”, and are now plotting doing it up.

How did Lolo and Co begin?

Mum Rose worked in banking before, so taking over the historic bank building might feel appropriate.

All that time, though, she “dreamed of owning her own shop”.

What shops would you like to see open on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

And daughter Lauren has “always had a keen interest in working within the fashion industry”.

The independent fashion boutique was started to “bring more variety to female shoppers in the city centre”.

You can see the Lolo and Co plans for Aberdeen city centre here.

Read more about efforts to regenerate Union Street: