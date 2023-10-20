Lolo and Co: Aberdeen fashion shop plans Union Street move by snapping up empty unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lolo and Co: Aberdeen fashion shop plans Union Street move by snapping up empty unit

The business currently has a premises on the Netherkirkgate.

By Ben Hendry
CR0025614 Society fashion feature - Lolo + Co. Netherkirkgate Aberdeen Pictured are Boutique owners Lauren Reid and her mum Rose Picture by Paul Glendell 11/12/2020
CR0025614 Society fashion feature - Lolo + Co. Netherkirkgate Aberdeen Pictured are Boutique owners Lauren Reid and her mum Rose Picture by Paul Glendell 11/12/2020

A mother-and-daughter duo could transform one of Union Street’s many empty units into a new fashion shop.

LoLo and Co was established by Rose and Lauren Reid in July 2019, who spotted a gap in the market when it came to clothes shops for ladies of all ages in Aberdeen.

The pair currently sell a range of brands from their boutique at Netherkirkgate.

Lauren and Rose Reid in the shop entrance. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

What are the new Lolo and Co plans for Aberdeen city centre?

Now, Rose and Lauren are lining up plans to take over an empty unit on the Granite Mile.

The 226 Union Street premises was previously a vape shop, and a TSB prior to that.

The former bank has been a vape shop for the last several years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Blueprint submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicate how the “unsympathetic” green vape signs would be removed from the front of the C-listed building.

Documents state that the applicants “recently purchased the property”, and are now plotting doing it up.

Lauren Reid of Lolo and Co at her Aberdeen boutique. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

How did Lolo and Co begin?

Mum Rose worked in banking before, so taking over the historic bank building might feel appropriate.

All that time, though, she “dreamed of owning her own shop”.

A sign at the Netherkirkgate shop. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

And daughter Lauren has “always had a keen interest in working within the fashion industry”.

The independent fashion boutique was started to “bring more variety to female shoppers in the city centre”.

You can see the Lolo and Co plans for Aberdeen city centre here.

