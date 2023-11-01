Johanna Basford: Entrepreneurs are not all profit hungry, ruthless types

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Johanna Basford: Entrepreneurs are not all profit hungry, ruthless types

There’s a new tide of start-ups, with a bunch of folk at the helm who are passionate, driven and striving to take charge of their lives.

Johanna Basford
Johanna Basford. Image: ed. Public Relations
By Johanna Basford

People start businesses for lots of different reasons.

Some do it for yachts or private jets, power or prestige. But some of us just want to do work we love, to have the flexibility to pick our kids up from school, or the freedom to plan our days and years in a way that feels fulfilling.

The problem with TV shows like Dragons’ Den and the Apprentice is they suggest everyone involved in entrepreneurship is the first kind of person; profit hungry, ruthless and with an exit strategy in mind from day one. You know the type.

I’m here to speak up for those who have no desire to head up an empire

But I’m here to speak up for the second type. Those who are deeply uncomfortable with a tough negotiation, who shy away from spreadsheets and who have no desire to head up an empire.

But they do have a talent, passion and burning desire to bring something into this world that isn’t already here. They are quietly ambitious, gritty, imaginative and willing to work harder than you could ever imagine to build a business and life that they love.

And you know what? We’re not that bad at it either.

Johanna Basford's latest release, A Colouring Book of Little Wins & Miniature Masterpieces.
Johanna Basford’s latest release, A Colouring Book of Little Wins & Miniature Masterpieces. Image: ed. Public Relations

I’ve been winging my way through this thing called business for 18 years now and something that has only recently hit home, is that success is a variable term. It isn’t the same for everyone, yet typically the businesses society honour with that label fit a few narrow criteria; big profits, big growth, big payroll. And none of those things are wrong.

They are indeed winning at certain areas of business, but for me it feels a bit pale, male and stale. It’s time to shine a spotlight on the smaller operations; the solopreneurs and the freelancers, the businesses built during school hours, after office hours or in the wee small hours. The side hustles that grew into mortgage payers, the passion projects that now pay for ballet lessons and groceries.

Johanna Basford lights up many people’s lives with her colouring books.

All of these businesses started with a spark of an idea and that niggling thought of “what if?”

What if this idea could become a business? If it means you have the freedom to pursue work that sets your soul on fire and gives you a sense of purpose?

What if that business allows you to provide for your family financially in ways the current day job could never do? And what if it gives you the flexibility to never miss another parent’s night or school play? What if…

One of Johanna Basford's popular books.
How to Draw Inky Wonderlands, by Johanna Basford. Image: Yeshen Venema

I believe there comes a point when the curiosity to find out “what if?” gets so strong that it can no longer be ignored. The trait I think most business owners have in common is imagination – and a willingness to work really, really hard.

You have to be able to envision a world where your idea has worked – the business is flourishing, the order book is full or the event has sold out. It’s this ability to picture the success that starts you on your entrepreneurial journey.

Success means different things to different people

You wouldn’t turn up to the train station with no destination in mind, then wonder why you aren’t getting anywhere. It’s visualising the goal and determination to get there that turns ideas into enterprises and changes lives.

And this takes me back to success. For some folk, a successful cafe business is a national chain turning over millions and employing hundreds of hard-working, milk-frothing baristas. But for someone else, it might mean a village tearoom that serves up home bakes so good that people will drive an hour for them.

Both cafe owners are successful and have ambition, but their definition of success and their route to get there look very different.

You wouldn’t turn up to the train station with no destination in mind, then wonder why you aren’t getting anywhere.”

I love that increasingly we’re seeing people who perhaps don’t have the traditional business leader skill set, and pursue dreams that measure success in terms of wellbeing and happiness, as well as numbers on the balance sheet.

Support structures and culture are shifting to empower those of us with ideas and talents to take that big step and become the boss. And with that, comes freedom.

Freedom equals power

Freedom to take charge of your days, to steer your own ship and to be responsible for your own work-life balance. And yes, sometimes this is still massively out of sync and you find yourself working all the waking hours and wondering what day it is.

But there’s power in knowing this was your choice, that you are building something that matters and that, eventually, you and your family will reap the benefits.

The business world is changing. The old, tired system that swallowed up talent into a CEO’s Mega Corp is no longer the only option, and we’re seeing a revolution of small businesses and unlikely entrepreneurial heroes thrive.

There’s a new tide of start-ups, with a bunch of folk at the helm who are passionate, driven and striving to take charge of their lives.

It’s exciting and inspiring, and reminds us to pick our own definition of success and blaze our own path towards it.

Johanna Basford is the Aberdeenshire-based illustrator and entrepreneur behind a range of globally popular colouring books. Her latest release, Small Victories: A Colouring Book of Little Wins & Miniature Masterpieces (Ebury, £12.99), is due out this month.

Conversation