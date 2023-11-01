Vote for The P&J’s official charity partners today: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire small to medium charities

Readers can now vote for the north and north-east charities they believe should be named an official P&J charity partner.

As part of our 275 anniversary celebrations, The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year as a way for us to celebrate and support the work of local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

Readers were asked to nominate charities which would then be in with the chance of being named as a P&J charity partner after a public vote.

More than 100 charities were nominated and split into four categories, grouped by region and size.

The charities with the most votes in each category will benefit from The P&J 275 Community Fund, receiving a minimum of £10,000 in the next year.

Our fifth charity partner is Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), which The P&J has supported since 2019.

As P&J charity partners, each of the charities will be supported by The Press and Journal throughout 2024, including at The P&J’s 275 Charity Gala, which will take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on February 2.

Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival Association

Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival Association promotes, encourages and aims to inspire performers across the north-east.

The charity holds two annual festivals in March and June, which offer opportunities for participants to perform in front of an audience.

Throughout the festival weeks performers receive positive feedback from professional adjudicators, each a specialist in their discipline.

The festival was formed in 1909 by Stanford Terry, Professor of History at Aberdeen University, to encourage music-making and performance.

Over the years thousands of performers have taken part, with many flourishing and going on to become professionals in performing arts.

The festivals are open to everyone and classes are structured around age and/or ability.

In recent years, the charity has extended its activity beyond the two festival weeks to further achieve its objectives.

The charity has offered performing opportunities at community concerts, education and tuition at various workshops and free rehearsal facilities for performers, teachers and music groups.

It aims to continue to build on its proven track record, while recognising the need to attract fresh volunteers and adopt such change as is necessary to continue to be relevant in today’s climate.

Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival Association also hopes to improve its IT system to cope more readily with processing entries, widen the range of participants and provide more support to performers who need support with transport, instruments and workshops.

Aberdeen Action on Disability

Aberdeen Action on Disability is a user-led charity, providing advice and support to those with disabilities or long-term health conditions in Aberdeen.

The charity – founded in 1992 – offers information on all aspects of physical and sensory disability, representation on local and national bodies, and helps to raise awareness of any issues service users may have.

Run by a small group, team members have disabilities of their own. This gives them a level of expertise which can be achieved only when there is a level of understanding.

Aside from successfully helping people with appeals and applications for benefits, the charity has also formed a social group which meets regularly.

The events provide a safe space for those with life-affecting conditions or circumstances. They involve crafting, quizzes, music and a variety of activities which help to combat loneliness or feelings of social isolation.

Looking to the future, the charity’s aim is to create a level playing field, where everyone receives the same service and support regardless of their situations.

Aberdeen Action on Disability hopes to always provide a voice for people with disabilities across the Granite City.

If Aberdeen Action on Disability was named as one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the funds would help it continue to provide more support, advice and vital services for clients.

Funding would help with daily running costs, social events and open days or community events.

Aberdeen Chamber Music Concerts

Set to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year is Aberdeen Chamber Music Concerts.

Formerly known as Aberdeen Chamber Music Club, the charity brings musicians from around the world to the Granite City.

Each year, the group organises a number of monthly concerts from September to April at the city centre’s Fountainhall Church at The Cross.

The charity believes there should always be opportunities for the public to listen to and enjoy live music, and aims to make tickets as affordable as possible.

School pupils are offered free entry as the charity seeks to inspire a new generation of talented musicians.

Any donations to the charity go towards outreach work. This involves taking the musicians to perform for people who may find it difficult to attend concerts, including the Camphill Community at Newton Dee.

Aberdeen Chamber Music Concerts was established in 1934 by a well-known local musician, William Swainson.

Mr Swainson wrote to The Press and Journal suggesting Aberdeen should have a chamber music club, which would offer concerts to the public, providing everyone with fantastic live musical experiences.

After receiving positive responses he formed a committee to plan the first season of Aberdeen Chamber Music Club – now Aberdeen Chamber Music Concerts.

If Aberdeen Chamber Music Concerts was named as one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the charity would prioritise working on its outreach programme, extending it to care homes and day centres for the elderly, schools for children with additional support needs, and even nurseries.

Aberdeen City Orchestra

Aberdeen City Orchestra (ACO) is an amateur music orchestra consisting of talented musicians from across the north-east.

ACO has established itself at the forefront of non-professional orchestral playing in Aberdeen, attracting some of the finest local talents to its ranks.

The charity – which was founded in 1982 – organises up to five concerts each year, with weeks of dedicated rehearsals packed in before each event.

The group’s main orchestra is predominantly made up of adult musicians, although some of the more promising youngsters from the youth ensemble also play.

In an effort to bring orchestral playing to young musicians, the charity also established the ACO Youth Ensemble.

A thriving youth orchestra, the group has played two concerts with pupils from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire schools performing for audiences.

This year, ACO established a junior string ensemble to give those musicians at a beginner to intermediate level the opportunity to play together, while also feeding into the main youth ensemble.

This allows players at the start of their musical journeys to gain invaluable experience through playing together and performing as a group.

If Aberdeen City Orchestra was named as a P&J charity partner, any additional funds would enable the group to provide greater musical experiences for its players and community.

High-level soloists and conductors could be invited to perform with the orchestra. The charity would also be able to hire music it typically wouldn’t be able to afford, and the cost of hiring Aberdeen’s Music Hall could also be covered.

ACO would also use funding to support its tour to Belgium with its younger musicians, allowing the charity to fly the flag for Aberdeen in Europe.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust

The award-winning Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust (AFCCT) works with people of all ages and backgrounds to maximise the potential of communities and to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

The trust, which was established in 2014, focuses on how it can inspire and empower, particularly the next generation, through education and positive destinations, football, health and wellbeing.

Its work aligns to local, national and international frameworks aimed at reducing poverty and inequality while working to improve health, wellbeing and education.

The trust believes in the power of partnership and works with other organisations and agencies to further its impact in the community.

This impact has been recognised at the highest levels, including the Uefa Best Professional Football Club in the Community Award (2019) and Queens Award (2019).

From its work in schools to the provision of football coaching, camps and festivals, as well as management of football leagues and community initiatives including dementia friendly active ageing programmes, the trust enriches lives across the north-east of Scotland.

If successful in becoming a P&J charity partner, the trust would use the funds to invest in its education, health and wellbeing programmes.

With school budgets decreasing each year, the cost of delivery to schools is becoming harder. Using vital funds to offset the costs would support the young people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire schools who work with AFCCT.

The impact that the charity has in schools is crucial to the mental and physical wellbeing to the young people it works with. With no cost to participants, funding is essential to sustain its activities.

Aberdeen for a Fairer World

Aberdeen for a Fairer World works with schools and communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland to promote children’s rights and sustainable development goals.

The charity continues to work towards its vision “of a world which is fair to all” through its priorities: to promote global citizenship and education in schools across the area, to work within its communities to promote the sustainable development goals, and to operate as an ethical, sustainable charity.

This includes work around climate action, food poverty, fair trade, fast fashion, biodiversity, equality, rights and social justice.

The charity works with schools and teachers on a range of active and interactive activities linked to these topics and encourages them to take action to effect change in their communities.

The charity also works with local authorities and other partners such as NE Scotland Climate Action Network, Community Food Initiative North East (CFINE) and Scottish Fair Trade Foundation to promote their work and support their activities.

Aberdeen for a Fairer World has origins dating back to 1983 in what was called the Third World Centre, a Fair Trade retail outlet in the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen.

During the past year the charity was proud to support 800 teachers across five local authority areas, develop climate action plans with young people from St Machar, Woodside and Lochside schools, take part in a range of community based activities including Mela and more.

If named as a P&J charity partner, funds would be set aside to support more of these ideas particularly within communities where there is greatest need or where a relatively small amount of support could make the greatest difference in achieving “a world which is fair to all”.

All In Ideas

All In Ideas is an arts charity that aims to support grassroots and early career art practitioners and provides studios, production and exhibition spaces.

Established in 2015, All In Ideas tackles the lack of affordable studios and production spaces available to artists across Aberdeen.

In 2016, through valuable funding, the charity was able to secure and open The Anatomy Rooms facility – a former anatomy space within Marischal College.

The facilities have supported more than 70 individual artists as well as local and national arts organisations, and offer an affordable studio space, a production workshop, a darkroom, exhibition gallery, and a spacious project area, central to Aberdeen’s creative industries events.

In collaboration with Elev8 Arts CIC, All In Ideas was able to complete the SNUG project, creating a safe wellbeing space accessible to the public and artists to safekeep their mental health, especially during the winter months.

The charity aims to develop an artist-driven scene that embraces and nurtures creative expression and productivity while helping individuals build confidence to pursue a career.

If All In Ideas SCIO became one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the charity would use the funding to continue to implement progressive support by updating equipment and spaces, and creating new content and projects with artists.

Autism Understanding Scotland

Autism Understanding Scotland is an autistic-led charity working to reframe the narrative around autism.

Primarily based in Aberdeenshire, the charity offers services including pre- and post- diagnostic support for individuals and families.

It aims to promote knowledge, understanding and acceptance with services open to autistic, neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals.

The team uses professional and personal experience to validate others, working with them to grow their understanding and find new support strategies.

All services were moved online during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring the continuation of users’ educational sessions.

Run by a small team of highly experienced, trained and empathetic professionals, the charity continues to support the local and national autistic community.

Autism Understanding Scotland holds a yearly Autistic Pride event to celebrate diversity and raise awareness in the community, with more than 200 people attending.

The event includes many activities, from reading books written and illustrated by autistic people, to blowing bubbles and offering a pamphlet of quotes called The Awesomeness of Autism, and much more, all while making sure there is a relaxed, happy and family friendly atmosphere.

If Autism Understanding Scotland was named as one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the charity would use the funds to cover operational costs to continue its services, and to expand and continue to fund its annual events which raise awareness of autism and its challenges.

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics Club is a self-funded club that offers beginner and recreational classes for all who want to try the sport, including gymnasts with disabilities.

The Bucksburn club provides various services, from beginner to experienced rhythmic gymnastics, to weekly ballet classes and monthly physio-led Pilates.

The charity offers a space to try the sport and a chance to pursue a passion, and club gymnasts have been able to compete at Commonwealth Games, as well as British Championships and European Championships as part of the GB squad. It has many Scottish champions in different age groups.

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics Club opened 40 years ago, when the sport was relatively new in Scotland, and has grown over the years to become the largest and most successful rhythmic club in Scotland.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the founders and friends of the club held the first Granite City Tournament in the Beacon with all members taking part, from beginners up to Level 5 gymnasts.

If Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was named as one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the prize would help to cover the running costs for the next Granite City Tournament, help to re-stock with necessary equipment and make sure that gymnasts have access to opportunities.

Parental contributions often assist with these costs, but the charity would love to also offer gymnasts the chance to attend competitions in Amsterdam and Norway again – a great opportunities to meet other gymnasts, to learn and gain experience.

Bon Accord Heritage (Save Bon Accord Baths)

Bon Accord Heritage is responsible for the Bon Accord Baths project, which is working towards the restoration and re-opening of the historic category B-listed Art Deco baths on Justice Mill Lane.

Bon Accord Baths is one of the few remaining swimming pools of its type in the country, and Bon Accord Heritage was formed in response to its closure and following careful study which revealed the city’s support, need and want for the historical site to be restored.

The charity was also able to receive Aberdeen City Council’s formal approval of a motion supporting the restoration of the baths and pledging its support in accessing funding.

In 2020, Bon Accord Heritage was granted a licence to occupy the baths and start a programme of open days and events which raised awareness and allowed the public to access the historic site while the project was progressing.

The charity plans to provide a number of additional complementary services within the building, making better use of previously unutilised spaces.

The restoration work on the site has already begun with the help of volunteers and local businesses on a pro-bono basis. However, for more specialist restoration work the charity needs to consult specialist businesses which requires additional financial support.

If Bon Accord Heritage was named as one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the charity would use the funds to continue the project and carry out urgently needed repairs to the baths, which will ensure the building is wind and watertight.

Bon-Accord Silver Band

The Bon-Accord Silver Band provides a musical outlet to pupils of Aberdeen schools, university students and players in the city.

The charity is divided into two bands, Bon-Accord Silver Band which is a championship band, and the Bon-Accord B Band which is a training band for younger players.

The charity provides a social setting for players to build new friendships and give back to the community, and gives them the chance to do what they love the most – play music.

Proceeds from events such as the annual concert go towards the community and local charities.

The band has toured Germany, the Scottish Islands and Dublin, and has even represented Scotland at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall.

The bands perform to bring magic to people’s lives, to fuel personal passion for music and to give back to the local community.

If Bon-Accord Silver Band was named one of The P&J’s charity partners for 2024, the charity would use the funds to continue playing music in the community to raise money for charities and continue to compete.

In its 61st year, it aims to work with local peripatetic instructors to encourage new players and organise workshops during the year for pupils learning brass and percussion instruments.

Cairngorm Club

Founded in 1887, the Cairngorm Club is the oldest and one of the largest hillwalking and climbing clubs in Scotland.

It encourages participation in all aspects of mountaineering, particularly in the Cairngorms, promoting competence, safety, knowledge and responsibility of attitude among mountaineers through a range of activities.

The club runs subsidised training courses and provides grants and bursaries for further mountaineering training. It has funded or constructed footpaths, bridges and summit indicators.

The Cairngorm Club has had an active membership with a regular programme of activities since its inception.

A popular club hut near Braemar provides a base for members and others to walk and climb in the southern Cairngorms.

Since gaining charitable status in 2017, it has funded repairs to paths on Clachnaben, the Gordon Way, and at Loch Muick.

The charity has also been involved in overseeing the replacement of several bridges, supported mountain rescue teams throughout Scotland, and provided bursaries through Mountain Training Scotland.

If the Cairngorm Club was granted funding from The P&J 275 Community Fund, the funds would go towards continuing to safely run a full programme of activities with an increasing membership, fund three separate footpath repairs, repair and replace summit indicators, and provide a range of activities to encourage and stimulate all ages of mountaineers.

Cancer Research Aberdeen and North East Scotland (Cranes)

Cancer Research Aberdeen and North East Scotland (Cranes) is a charity that raises funds to support local research into causes and treatments of all cancers and all related illnesses.

The charity also publicises and gives financial support to cancer-related projects, including equipment supply, patient relief and medical support.

Cranes was formed in 2003 and is run by a local voluntary committee with minimal administration costs. The charity’s aim is to put all the monies raised directly into local cancer research projects. A small committee helps Cranes operate daily.

Last year the charity donated £93,774 to a research project looking to identify a new method to accurately predict how effective chemotherapy will be for individual patients.

In the coming year, Cranes is looking to recruit volunteers to join the committee to help increase fundraising efforts. A date is set for a charity golf day in April to kick off the fundraising.

If Cranes was successful in being awarded funds from The P&J 275 Community Fund, the money would be used to finance new equipment to aid research into cancer or to fund a new research project.

Culter Theatre Club

Culter Theatre Club is dedicated to promoting, maintaining, improving and advancing public interest in the theatre and performing arts, particularly among the community of Peterculter and the surrounding area.

The club caters to all over the age of 10, putting on various shows throughout the year, including the well-loved Christmas pantomime.

Founded in 1991, it puts on a pantomime every year, as well as many summer shows and revues.

The club encourages people to come forward if they are interested in working either on or off stage, which brings a sense of community involvement when producing shows that people love to see.

A successful summer show of ‘Allo ‘Allo brought back the club’s annual pantomime in 2022, after it was forced into hiatus at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

In the coming years, the club hopes to encourage more people of all ages to get involved, including those who are interested in directing.

Funds from The P&J 275 Community Fund would be put towards replacing old lighting equipment which is not energy efficient, and addressing a lack of moving lights that can be used to provide special effects, as well as upgrading the lighting desk.

Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band

Founded in Peterculter in 1995, Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band has claimed many prizes as well as national and local titles over the past three decades.

The group is made up of 40 members, aged between 14 and 68, from Orkney, the west coast of Scotland and the south coast of England.

Its central aim is to promote traditional Scottish culture through drumming and piping, as well as encouraging team building and fun as it travels across the UK to compete.

The Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band, currently based in Westhill, has also performed alongside musicians from the likes of Germany, Switzerland and France, and most recently placed second at the European Pipe Band Championships at Duthie Park this year.

A major highlight for the group was performing with globally-acclaimed violinist and conductor Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra at P&J Live, an opportunity it was honoured to take on.

However, when they aren’t on stage with renowned musicians, Deeside Pipe Band members spend most of the year travelling throughout the country to raise funds for uniforms, instruments and travel.

As it stands, the band hopes to purchase new drums in addition to maintaining the upkeep of members’ uniforms.

If it was to receive any additional funds, the group would ensure they were spread across equipment repairs, maintenance and replacements, travel, accommodation and costs incurred at practice venues.

Fighting For Sight Aberdeen

Founded in 2001, Fighting For Sight Aberdeen’s central goal is to protect the vision of people living in Aberdeen.

It has set out to support high quality clinical research based around diagnosis, prevention and treatment of eye diseases in adults and children as well as equipping and maintaining the clinical research unit.

The charity, based in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s eye outpatient department, welcomes 800 patients, whose independence, mobility and quality of life is impeded by visual impairments, every week.

It is estimated that around 3,500 people are registered blind or partially sighted each year in Aberdeen.

Fighting For Sight allocates 91% of its funds to providing vital tools for research, teaching and training while enhancing patient care by using diagnostic equipment, such as the Optos wide-field imager that helps detect proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

The team has recognised there is a high demand for a Spectralis OCT imager and a mobile ultrasound machine to examine patients unable to attend examinations in-person.

These machines could be used to develop understanding of ophthalmology among trainees and clinicians, and staff will attend training courses, funded by Fighting For Sight.

If the charity was to become a P&J charity partner, it would use the funding to buy the machinery for the virtual glaucoma clinic, reducing the need for travel for clinicians to carry out reviews and prescribe treatment for patients.

Friends of Orchard Brae

Friends of Orchard Brae is a charity based around Orchard Brae School in Aberdeen, an institution which opened in 2018 for children with complex additional support and medical needs from across the city.

The charity, run by a mix of parents and staff, was awarded Scottish Registered Charity status in February 2019.

It was set up by a small group of parents and carers, family members and staff from the school with the aim of raising funds for areas that are not covered by the local authority.

This includes the running and maintenance of mini buses and the purchase of specialist equipment and services that enhance the lives of school pupils and their families.

Through funding, the charity was able to secure a sailing trip and residential Bendrigg Trust trip for a number of senior pupils, offering opportunities for students to stay away from home for the week or have zip slides for young people in wheelchairs.

Volunteers are ambitious to continue fundraising efforts that will further support the school and prove beneficial to its young learners.

In the next year, Friends of Orchard Brae is focusing on two large projects: access to music therapy for all pupils, and improving and upgrading its sensory rooms.

If the charity was made a P&J charity partner, funds would be invested towards these vital resources that can support pupils with regulating their nervous system and create a positive learning environment for them.

Future Choices

Operating tirelessly for the past 15 years, Future Choices aims to help and support adults with disabilities gain much-needed social inclusion by breaking down social isolation barriers that many vulnerable adults in society sadly face.

Recognised by the Scottish Parliament and the House of Commons for its community work, Future Choices regularly arranges social trips and excursions for vulnerable adults.

Future Choices meets every Tuesday at its base at Inchgarth Community Centre in Garthdee between 11am-2pm.

The charity also regularly organises other social activities like its annual trip to the panto which is loved by everyone involved.

Future Choices runs two minibuses for events like these and to help transport many of its members to its sessions.

The charity is hoping to continue to reach more vulnerable adults and provide the care and much-needed respite families and carers require.

Like many charities, Future Choices receives a large proportion of its funding through public donations, and becoming one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners would give Future Choices the opportunity to continue helping those in need.

Grampian Hospital Radio

Established in 1981 by Donnie B. MacLeod, Grampian Hospital Radio provides a bespoke radio service for patients in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Roxburghe House.

Run by a group of dedicated volunteers and currently with a membership of 30 individuals, Grampian Hospital Radio broadcasts a variety of music genres and speech-based programmes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It hosts a nightly request show playing music asked for by patients, relatives and staff, with requests collected by its team of helpers who visit each ward across the three sites.

The station aims to provide a service that will help to nurture patients in hospital with the hopes of cheering them up and providing a distraction from their illness.

The radio station won gold in the National Hospital Broadcasting Awards in March for the Best Female Presenter and was shortlisted in the Top 10 for Male Presenter of the Year, Best Specialist Music Programme and Best Station Promo.

Due to being completely reliant on fundraising to keep its services operational, being selected as one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners would allow Grampian Hospital Radio to expand its membership, invest in better broadcasting equipment, and continue to provide its services to patients across the north-east of Scotland.

Lifestars

To connect local youngsters, particularly those with additional support needs, with opportunities that they otherwise might not have access to – that’s the goal of the Lifestars charity.

Lifestars strongly believes in ensuring that all children have the facility to grow to their greatest potential, and by incorporating active learning within schools, children with additional support needs can develop key life and social skills.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity was created by Neve McPherson in 2018 after funding for a similar programme was withdrawn. It is still run by Neve and her father, William.

By incorporating active learning within schools, children with additional support needs can develop key life and social skills through lunch-time clubs and accessible, local out-of-school outings.

Lifestars encourages senior school pupils to become activity leaders and equips them with the training and knowledge required to deliver inclusive sessions.

The training has been developed in collaboration with Sport Aberdeen and the support for learning staff at Dyce Academy, with additional help from organisations like Aberdeen Football Club and Aberdeen City Council.

Lifestars is highly motivated to develop its existing relationships with two of the main primary schools that it supports and continue to help under-privileged pupils in all areas of life.

Becoming one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners would help Lifestars build its network and expand to offer its services to more youngsters.

Midstocket Playgroup

Located in Aberdeen, Midstocket Playgroup provides local families access to early learning and childcare every weekday from 9am to 3pm in the Rosemount Community Centre.

Serving families for more than 20 years, Midstocket Playgroup youngsters spend most of their time outdoors in the courtyard area, and the charity firmly believes that playing outdoors is the best way to fulfil children’s basic needs.

Over the years, the group has evolved from being an informal playgroup to a regulated early years provider. It is now run by a management committee of volunteer parents and families.

The committee employs qualified staff members, including four early years practitioners and a playgroup manager, who work alongside local authorities to provide high-quality early learning and childcare.

Midstocket Playgroup introduced stay and play sessions which give parents the opportunity to regularly spend time playing with their children.

This gives families in the local community the chance to meet others and discuss the ups and downs of life with young children.

The stay and play sessions have been supported by the Aberdeen PEEP programme, allowing the Midstocket Playgroup staff to attend training sessions to develop their confidence in further delivering these sessions.

The next stage for the outdoor area at the Midstocket Playgroup is to install purpose-built equipment that will contribute to the further development of young children.

As one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners, Midstocket Playgroup would be able to continue to invest in its outdoor area and provide more opportunities for young children and their families to interact with one another.

Paws on Plastic

Paws on Plastic is a charitable initiative that encourages dog owners to combat litter pollution while walking their dogs, benefiting animals, communities and the environment.

It also conducts educational talks and presentations in local schools and community groups to raise awareness about the consequences of littering.

Paws on Plastic was founded by primary school teacher Marion Montgomery in Stonehaven.

Inspired by school research for eco projects, Marion decided to start picking up a few pieces of litter every time she walked her dog, Paddy.

By sharing her efforts on a Facebook group, a supportive online community of dog owners quickly emerged, and the group began to grow, eventually becoming a registered charity in 2021.

With a truly global community, Paws on Plastic now has more than 25,000 members and followers in more than 70 countries on social media, who together contribute to the removal of more than 37 million pieces of litter annually.

Looking forward, Paws on Plastic aims to establish a volunteer programme and expand its educational efforts in schools and community groups.

By connecting littering to its impact on animals, the charity hopes to inspire more people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

As one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners, Paws on Plastic would be able to create specific programmes for schools with materials and lesson plans for teachers, as well as support materials for new volunteer ambassadors.

The funding would also help the charity expand quicker and host more litter picking events across the north-east.

Riding for the Disabled Aberdeen Group

The Aberdeen Riding for the Disabled Group (Arda) offers free therapeutic riding sessions for disabled children from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Based at Tillyoch Equestrian Centre in Milltimber, Arda offers more than 20 children from five schools the opportunity of twice weekly sessions.

Formed in 1970, Arda has offered free riding sessions to disabled children for more than 50 years.

Imperative to the running of the group are the volunteers, coaches and board of trustees who make these sessions possible. Each individual session requires a minimum of three trained volunteers per participant, two to help the rider and one to lead the pony.

By offering its services free of charge, the charity relies entirely on voluntary help and donations to cover the cost of the sessions.

At present, it costs around £9,000 per year to care for the ponies and to hire the relevant facilities that make these sessions possible.

Arda is actively looking to buy a new pony/horse so that it can offer more sessions to a wider group of people. It is also looking to upgrade its specialist equipment which includes hats and tack.

With the help of The P&J 275 Community Fund, Arda would continue to offer riding sessions to the disabled and positively contribute to the development of everyone’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (Aberdeen Branch)

The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (Aberdeen Branch) passionately promotes Scottish country dancing, offering classes suitable for a variety of age groups.

With certified and experienced instructors leading the classes alongside musicians playing live, the classes take place in community venues across Aberdeen.

As part of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS), the Aberdeen branch is a member of a global community which is headquartered in Edinburgh.

With more than 450 branches and affiliated organisations across the globe, the RSCDS is celebrating its centenary this year, with the Aberdeen branch, founded in 1925, being one of the oldest.

Run by a volunteer committee of around nine people that meet throughout the year to arrange activities for the branch, the RSCDS Aberdeen has been successful in restoring confidence in Scottish country dancing after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country dancing sessions are informal with straight-forward dances which help introduce many people to Scottish dancing, while getting some cardio exercise at the same time.

Classes are run both during the day and at night, ensuring there is a class at a suitable time for everyone.

The RSCDS Aberdeen is actively looking to recruit newcomers to Scottish country dancing and is considering extending initiatives to involve pre-school and primary school children.

The Aberdeen branch also plans to extend its reach to parts of the outer city and encourage more diversity among the group.

S.T.A.R – Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration

Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration (S.T.A.R) is a charity based in a mini community centre in Seaton, Aberdeen.

Whether it be to issue foodbank vouchers or, in collaboration with Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, issue emergency pet food vouchers, the charity supports local residents wherever it can.

Founded more than 20 years ago, S.T.A.R is run by a committee of local residents.

Over the past year, the charity has helped nearly 2,000 people by offering support through its services.

S.T.A.R actively encourages back-to-work support through Pathways and banking help through St Machar Credit Union, giving those who need it the best chance of getting back on their feet.

The S.T.A.R community flat is based in Seaton and is regularly used to serve the local residents. As well as the community flat, help and advice is also offered via the phone, and in person whenever people need it.

In the future, S.T.A.R wants to generate funding to offer new classes to visitors, including art, sewing and cooking, as well as developing the much-loved community garden.

Being one of The P&J’s 275 charity partners would help S.T.A.R really make a difference in the local community and help contribute to a more prosperous and forward thinking north-east of Scotland.

Shazam Theatre Company

Founded in 2014, Shazam Theatre Company is a charity that delivers professional, community-based, drama tuition. The group actively aims to promote, facilitate and encourage arts within the local community.

During each session, the group puts an emphasis on personal development as both a performer and as an individual, and creates fun ways for young people to socialise and forge new relationships while building their confidence.

The goal is to give young people an opportunity to participate in the arts through a variety of means and to make the arts more accessible.

The charity creates the opportunity for young people to take part in the arts, no matter their background or ability, and to focus on making friends while learning new performance skills.

Over the past 10 years, it has worked with thousands of youngsters across Aberdeen throughout a variety of communities.

Over this period, Shazam Theatre Company has offered participants a range of unique opportunities, including the chance to perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, National Theatre Connections Festival, and large-scale productions in Aberdeen.

To keep growing, the charity would like to obtain more funding to allow it to create additional free workshops and activities which will benefit local communities and schools in Aberdeen.

The Potter’s Hand

The Potter’s Hand caters for people who need help in overcoming problems of addiction, illness, homelessness or unemployment.

The purpose of The Potter’s Hand is to transform lives by means of relieving poverty, promoting equality and diversity, and by providing recreational facilities for those who need them.

Situated in Aberdeen, The Potter’s Hand began in 2005 as a “faith clinic”, a community project of the Fountain of Love Church, and officially became a registered charity in 2015.

The creation of The Potter’s Hand was inspired by the need to provide support for vulnerable residents within the local community, with a particular focus on those who are victims of alcohol and drug abuse.

Now, The Potter’s Hand runs daily drop-in sessions from 12pm to 2pm for recovering addicts of substance and drug abuse, the homeless and the unemployed, where home-cooked meals are served.

The group also provides resources including telephone and internet facilities, as well as team-building activities to promote health and wellbeing.

Looking forward to 2024, The Potter’s Hand looks to attain and exceed the level of impact the charity had prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This would mean providing an average of 80 home cooked meals every week, as well as providing support to service users and support places for unpaid work.

