James Bream: Take pride in what you do and wealth of all kinds will (probably) follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Bream: Take pride in what you do and wealth of all kinds will (probably) follow

In the western world, our mentality is dominated by wealth accumulation, to our detriment.

Ikigai is a Japanese concept, referring to something that gives a person a sense of purpose (Image: aniket_badaik/Shutterstock)
Ikigai is a Japanese concept, referring to something that gives a person a sense of purpose (Image: aniket_badaik/Shutterstock)
By James Bream

I’ve previously failed to write humorously about the role the tattie holidays play in the north-east psyche.

I thought those columns were funny, but one of my efforts led to a complaint. Keen to avoid a repeat, I’ll start by saying that it’s a disgrace kids were once asked to pick tatties, and it’s much better that they now sit at home on screens and get given money.

Avoiding humour and controversy, I’m about to tackle core economic theory and make it better. This will demonstrate that I am a genius, and harness the power of Turkish rum, beer and baklava. It will probably win The P&J a prize, and ensure I get an honorary degree from one of the Aberdeen universities. My chosen economic theory today is the labour and leisure indifference curve.

The curve I speak of shows a relationship which is simple. Broadly speaking, it theorises that, at some point, people should choose to take leisure time rather than working as, rationally, it is good for them.

A simple example of enabling this choice is that, at my current place of work, we have the ability to buy holidays. Thus, instead of the standard 34 days a year, one can have 39 days holiday and forgo a week’s wages. In a nutshell, this allows a trade-off on the labour and leisure indifference curve. Not many people choose to buy holidays!

The problem is, in the western world, our mentality is dominated by wealth accumulation. This means we are not rational; we work too hard and don’t spend enough time doing “leisure” things.

After some time lazing about, I have started to question my own views on wealth and time. This is the first proper holiday away from work I have had for a few years, really. It has enabled me to conclude that it’s not really about labour and leisure at all, but deeper-seated issues we have in the west. The leisure part of the curve needs deeper analysis.

Ikigai brings a feeling of inner wealth

Using my leisure time this week, I have been able to do some reading. Most of the literature has been on Aberdeen FC, AFC stats, a book about Oasis, and some Beano comics. However, I have done some highbrow reading, too, and one book was about a Japanese philosophy called Ikigai.

In short, Ikigai is your reason to get up in the morning. In self-help lingo, this would be all about “purpose”. Of course, the nature of Japanese culture is that this little word means much more than that.

Ikigai is about being at ease with yourself, and excelling in whatever you choose to be or do (Image: Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock)

Learning about Ikigai led me to think that life isn’t as simple as a two-item trade-off (time off or working). Doing some research, I found that there are different ways to categorise leisure, and the one that I liked most included three aspects, which are social, physical and cognitive leisure. The first two are “core” leisure, but the third area (cognitive) fits best with thinking about “purpose” or Ikigai.

Ikigai is about being proud of what you do, being at ease with yourself, and excelling in whatever you choose to be or do. In that sense, it brings a feeling of inner wealth.

It’s OK if your success doesn’t bring financial reward

Japanese people respect the achievements of others who perform in their field – no matter what it is. Importantly, they are also indifferent if that “success” does not bring financial reward.

There were some great examples of excellence in the book, including chefs seeking perfection when making dumplings, tradespeople retaining century-old skills, gardeners and even sumo wrestlers. I’d say the greenkeepers at the golf Masters also have these characteristics of seeking perfection.

I will also reflect on the excellence others show around me, and consider how that can be celebrated with pride and humility

I’ll certainly come back to the Granite City and be proud of what I do, what I have achieved, and maybe work harder on the things that are important to me. I will also reflect on the excellence others show around me, and consider how that can be celebrated with pride and humility.

I’ve never been too impressed by people flashing cash, and I know a little more now than I did before on why I am like that… Maybe I have Ikigai – and maybe tattie pickers do, too!

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

More from Columnists

Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: Dons' greatest triumph boosted my morale
Even with precautions taken, there was a great deal of damage as a result of Storm Babet (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Storm Babet and some bad luck spelled bad news for me -…
First Minister Humza Yousaf at a September Scottish independence rally (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Claims that SNP will soon be defeated are somewhat exaggerated
Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban (left) and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow (Image: ITV/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Stop law and order misogyny by giving more women senior cop and…
Communal areas provide space for people living in small homes, like narrowboats (Image: I Wei Huang/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: More communal living and sharing resources could improve our quality of life
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in 2017, has passed her driving test (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Iain Maciver: Watch out for a former first minister on a road near you…
3
Nobel Prize winner for literature, Kazuo Ishiguro (Image: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: The older I get, the more I realise everything is made…
Many families feel that state support ends after the adoption process is complete - when they need help the most (Image: fizkes/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Too many adoptive families are in crisis - something big has to…
The Japanese art of cloud pruning on pines where the rounded balls touch at points to give continuous folds, like a cloud.
Scott Smith explores topiary including Japanese Niwaki and cloud pruning
Manchester United's Bobby Charlton (left) crosses the ball with Arsenal's Bill Dodgin right at Old Trafford in 1958 or 1959 (Image: Colorsport/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Sir Bobby Charlton went through more than most but always respected others

Conversation