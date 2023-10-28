Jacqueline Wake Young: Lady Carbisdale in raunchy books mix-up and M&S provides food for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Lady Carbisdale in raunchy books mix-up and M&S provides food for thought

As Lady Carbisdale acts to avoid being mistaken for US-based writer of erotic fiction, Aberdonians discuss the space outside M&S and 'Soviet-style' tower blocks

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Lady Carbisdale has ditched the name Samantha Kane to avoid a mix-up with a US author.
You know how it is, one minute you’re restoring a castle in Sutherland and the next you’re being mistaken for an erotic fiction writer in North Carolina.

As if Lady Carbisdale didn’t have enough on her plate, she’s had to ditch her name, Samantha Kane, to stop people confusing her with a US-based raunchy book author of the same name.

“People Google me and her name comes up,” explained Lady C. “They then say, ‘I didn’t know you wrote those books’.

‘Those books’ include The Courage to Love; At Love’s Command and Mission to Love and you can see why that could be embarrassing for her ladyship, who is also a barrister.

People might mock the lack of imagination in using the word ‘love’ in three different book titles and wonder why she can’t use a thesaurus.

Lady Carbisdale of Carbisdale Castle.

Unfortunately, by having the story appear online, Sutherland Samantha has likely forever linked herself to US Samantha as far as search engines are concerned.

On the plus side, I’ve just ordered Mission to Love on the off-chance it’s a chick lit version of Mission Impossible which sounds like just the sort of literary combo that’s been missing from my life.

Discovery at Neolithic site

But enough about that and the grand Highland pile of Carbisdale Castle and on to the ruins of a 5,000-year-old tomb discovered in Orkney.

Pesky Victorian antiquarians almost destroyed the Neolithic site by moving things around and not keeping a log book and while I’m outraged, I’m just as much of a slacker when it comes to paperwork.

Archaeologists have called the find “incredibly rare” with dig director Dr Hugo Anderson-Whymark saying: “It’s incredible to think this once impressive monument was nearly lost without record.”

Both National Museums Scotland and Cardiff University lead the dig.
In Aberdeen, locals are less impressed with more modern monuments as they gave their opinions on up to eight high-rise flats which could be demolished.

Some P&J readers welcomed the idea of bulldozers moving in on Gilcoumstoun Land, Greig Court, Hutcheon Court, Marischal Court, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Thistle Court and Virginia Court while others raised concerns about people still housed there.

Daniel Corr wrote: “Where will everyone go?” while Morag Forsyth said of the towers: “They look like something out of Soviet Russia.”

As we’ve seen with the Tetris movie, that’s not necessarily a bad thing as Jon S Baird shot his film in the Granite City for that very reason.

Seamount Court has architecture that caught the eye of film director Jon S Baird for his film Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Russian posters

But as one resident pointed out at the time: “Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed these flats were able to look like they were in 1980s Soviet Russia without them even doing anything. All they did was put up some Russian posters on the walls.”

Design has a massive part to play in quality of life, but it can only take you so far before the issue becomes purely social.

Take the space outside the St Nicholas M&S in Aberdeen and the discussion about how to deter anti-social behaviour and problem drinking there.

Police outside M&S during patrol in Aberdeen city centre to see how they tackle anti-social behaviour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

These are societal issues but one proposed design solution is to change the benches.

While I love a proper evil bench which, through ingenuity of design, discourages gatherings but provides a temporary perch for weary shoppers, I doubt it’s enough.

I believe the secret to improving this space and Union Street, is to eradicate smoking because the smoking bone is linked to all the other anti-social bones plus it makes street shopping so unpleasant.

Canopy could be key

An opaque canopy would place the apron of paving indoors while creating a bright, semi-outdoor space for stalls and events.

We already have this at Marischal Square, around the leopard, which has opened up opportunities for ‘outdoor’ seating and performances.

Andy Scott’s leopard sculpture keeps an eye on everyone under the canopy at Marischal Square. Image: Florian Hoeh.

The need for food banks cannot be solved with clever design so I was pleased The Haven in Stonehaven, with the Co-op, has launched a community fridge after its larder closed due to rising costs.

We shouldn’t need such a facility but sadly we do, and instead of writing about it, The Haven and food banks across the region get on with it, and I applaud them.

The community fridge in Stonehaven, with those involved from left, Starkeeper Morton, Natalie Jurdeczka, Patsy Telford and Daniel Veltman. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

