Skeletons discovered in ‘incredibly rare’ 5,000 year-old-tomb in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Skeletons discovered in ‘incredibly rare’ 5,000 year-old-tomb in Orkney

The remains were found in an ancient Neolithic tomb.

By Graham Fleming
Both National Museums Scotland and Cardiff University lead the dig.
Both National Museums Scotland and Cardiff University lead the dig.

Orkney archaeologists have discovered skeletons amongst the ruins of an “incredibly rare” 5,000 year old tomb.

Fourteen different remains have been found 0f men, woman and children who appear to be embracing.

The discovery was made in Holm where tombs of this type have been found in the past.

Twelve other sites similar to it have been found on the island previously.

The three-week excavation has revealed traces of a stone cairn 15m in diameter, which contained a 7m-long passage.

Excavators uncover skeletal remains
The 5,000 year old skeletal remains were a rare find. Image: National Museums Scotland 

The passage led into a stone chamber in the centre which was surrounded by six smaller cells.

Inside, researchers found fourteen different skeletal structures encased in the tomb.

Alongside the skeletons, other human remains and artefacts including pottery, stone tools and a bone pin, were recovered  from the Victorian backfill.

Buried beneath a pasture field, it had been largely been destroyed and buried in the 18th or 19th century in order to use its stone to build a nearby farmhouse.

The dig was directed by Dr Hugo Anderson-Whymark from National Museums Scotland, and Professor Vicki Cummings of Cardiff University.

‘Orkney is exceptionally rich in archaeology’

Anderson-Whymark said: “Orkney is exceptionally rich in archaeology, but we never expected to find a tomb of this size in a such a small-scale excavation.

“It’s incredible to think this once impressive monument was nearly lost without record, but fortunately just enough stonework has survived for us to be able understand the size, form and construction of this tomb.”

Prof Cummings added: “The preservation of so many human remains in one part of the monument is amazing, especially since the stone has been mostly robbed for building material.

“It is incredibly rare to find these tomb deposits, even in well-preserved chambered tombs and these remains will enable new insights into all aspects of these peoples’ lives.

‘The preservation of so many human remains in one part of the monument  is amazing, especially since the stone has been mostly robbed for building material.

“It is incredibly  rare to find these tomb deposits, even in well-preserved chambered tombs and these remains will  enable new insights into all aspects of these peoples’ lives.”

More from News

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 28
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Fernando Llano/AP)
Max Verstappen sets fastest time in Mexican Grand Prix practice
Scottish Green Party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (PA)
Scottish Greens to promise more action to protect the planet at conference
Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham edged victory at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou pleased Premier League leaders Tottenham pass latest exam
Explosions light up the sky above Gaza (Abed Khaled/AP)
Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations
The Prince of Wales (PA)
Celebrity line-up for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony announced
Kyle Walker (left) is wary of the threat of Marcus Rashford (right) (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Walker says Manchester City will be wary of Marcus Rashford in derby
Son Heung-min celebrates Tottenham’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham extend lead at top of Premier League with victory at Crystal Palace
The Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former KGB double agent can sue crime agency over revealing identity
Sir Salman Rushdie was badly injured in the attack (PA)
Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutor