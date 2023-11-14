Scott Begbie: Caramac cancellation sent me and my sweet tooth down memory lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Caramac cancellation sent me and my sweet tooth down memory lane

A moment of sombre silence, please, as Caramac joins Opal Fruits, Pacers and many other noble sweeties in being relegated to history.

Caramac was first introduced in 1959. Image: Lenscap Photography/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

It’s not often that a news story makes me give an audible gasp, but one headline had me going: “What the actual…?”

No, not the return of David Cameron to the UK Government. Sure, it’s an out-and-out bonkers move to appoint as foreign secretary the fool who let the Brexit genie out of the bottle, but nothing the Tories do comes as a shock these days.

Nope, my cry of disbelief was in response to the news that Nestlé is cancelling Caramac bars.

Noooo! How else am I going to set my teeth on edge by coating them in a film of treacle-infused sugar?

To be honest, it was more of a nostalgia knee-jerk than an actual sense of loss. I would struggle to tell you the last time I scoffed a Caramac. Although I did set off on a mission to buy a heap of them for old times’ sake. (The wee local shop on Bridge Street, in case you’re on a Caramac hunt, too.)

The bars are just as a big as I remember from my childhood – and about 10 times as sweet as I recall. Such was the sugar rush, I was buzzing like a fridge by the time I had finished one.

Still, waiting to come down from that high gave me time to reflect on the lost sweeties of my youth.

Which traditional Scottish sweeties were your favourite? Image: tornadoflight/Shutterstock

Ah, Opal Fruits, how I miss you. And who didn’t put a whole pile of them in their gob at one time to make a big, sticky, melange of chemical-flavoured chews? See also Pacers, but they were a bit one-dimensional, being minty and all.

Oh, Spangles. How can you leave those out of your reminiscing about confectionery of yore – especially when the name became an inspired insult about the sort of fellow pupil you never wanted to sit next to you on a bus, but invariably did? Remember how the cola ones always left the roof of your mouth with wee cuts and blisters?

Back in the Golden Days of Sweets, health and safety was not really a notion. Take Lucky Tatties. This cinnamon-dusted splodge of rock-hard candy had wee plastic trinkets baked into it to discover as you broke your teeth on the solidified lava of sugar. The lucky part was about not choking on the hidden plastic booby traps.

One Christmas, my stocking included a chocolate ‘smoking set’ with matches, cigarettes, cigar and pipe. Ah, the innocence of youth

And never mind health and safety – what about non-PC sugar bombs? Do you remember candy cigarettes, complete with red dye on the tip, all the better to help six-year-olds pretend they were having a smoke?

One Christmas, my stocking included a chocolate “smoking set” with matches, cigarettes, cigar and pipe. Ah, the innocence of youth.

These days, my sweet tooth is more or less dormant, but when I’m looking for a sugar fix I usually turn to a childhood favourite. Still got to love Liquorice Allsorts, especially the wee aniseed buttons.

So, fingers crossed that nothing ever happens to Bertie Bassett – although I reckon he’d make a better foreign secretary than David Cameron.

On yer bike, Stonehaven

Just when I though Stonehaven couldn’t get any better, someone comes up with a wizard wheeze to turn it up to 11 for residents and visitors alike.

A bike shop has been given permission to build a bike shelter and tool station with the avowed intent of offering bicycle and e-bike hires. Huzzah!

It means visitors can hop on two wheels, go exploring and discover the cool stuff around the Mearns for themselves, from the harbour to Dunnottar Castle and further afield.

This is still very much a town that attracts tourists, and offering bikes – and especially e-bikes – will make it even more attractive, particularly in the summer months when cruise passengers rock up in Stonehaven.

It’s such a great innovation from Bike Remedy that I’m surprised no one has done it in Stonehaven before.

The popular Bike Remedy shop in Stonehaven. Image: Google Street View

It has also made me yearn for my old days of cycling hither and thither. It was a great way to get fit, get around and feel virtuous about not polluting the planet.

HG Wells put it best when he said: “Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” Although I did have my doubts about Lycra.

Sadly, I fell out of the cycling habit. But, now, I have the chance to try it out on my own doorstep to see if I can get back into biking, and maybe even get a bike of my own again.

And why not? Major cycling events have seen a boost in the number of people on bikes across the north-east. The e-bikes in Aberdeen are helping that trend. The network for cyclists can only get better over time.

So, perhaps this is the time to get back in the saddle. Although I still have my doubts about Lycra.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation