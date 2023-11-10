Stonehaven bike shop gears up for tourism boost as shelter approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven bike shop gears up for tourism boost as shelter approved

New feature will allow Bike Remedy to expand and introduce bicycle and e-bike hire for its customers.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Cyclists during the Tour of Britain and Bike Remedy in Stonehaven. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire
Cyclists during the Tour of Britain and Bike Remedy in Stonehaven. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

A popular Stonehaven shop is hoping to bring pedal power to the town by encouraging customers and residents alike to get on their bikes.

Bike Remedy has been given permission to build a bike shelter and tool station outside its premises on Ann Street.

The new steel structure will be hoped to allow the business to offer bicycle and e-bike hires in the future.

Its fleet of bikes will be available for use by residents, tourists and even shop staff.

The area where the bike store is going to be
The red area shows where the new bike store will be located. Image: Bike Remedy

The firm gets up to 40 calls, emails and queries in-store from people looking to rent a bike between spring and autumn.

The shelter will be bolted in place to the paving slabs and not attached to the B-listed shop building, which was formerly the town’s Clydesdale Bank.

The tool station that will be installed outside Bike Remedy. Image: Bike Remedy

It will have space to store eight adult cycles, while the electric bikes will be stored inside the shop overnight.

Meanwhile, the tool station will have arms to hold bikes in place and include tools that can be used in all weathers for repairs.

Bike hire will encourage people to explore Stonehaven

VisitScotland backed the expansion into bike hire in Stonehaven, saying it would develop cycling tourism and help the country become a “world-class cycling destination”.

They also believed the provision of a bike hire service in Stonehaven would encourage people to explore the town and surrounding area.

North-east regional director David Jackson said: “In-turn, this will benefit local businesses and contribute to more sustainable experiences whilst supporting active travel options for both locals and visitors alike.”

Stage 8 of the Tour of Britain sets off from Stonehaven back in 2021. Image: Shutterstock

Bike Remedy’s proposal also received support from Claire Jessiman, owner of the Bayview Apartments.

She noted that guests often ask where they can hire bikes during their stay in Stonehaven, but she has to tell them that this isn’t available at the moment.

Ms Jessiman added: “This would be a fantastic environmentally friendly addition to the town for both locals and tourists alike.”

The demand for cycling in the area could also have been inspired by the Tour of Britain.

Participants of the national event set off on the final stage of the race from Stonehaven to Aberdeen two years ago.

What did the council have to say about it?

But Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage team raised concerns about the materials being used to form the shelter.

Given the bike shop’s location in the heart of the Stonehaven conservation area, they suggested the owners look at installing a timber shelter instead.

Bike Remedy in Stonehaven. Image: Google Street View

Team members believed a wooden structure would be “more appropriate”.

But council planners argued the facility would “blend well” with its surroundings and would benefit the wider community.

Kincardine and Mearns councillors unanimously backed the plans.

‘Creating a long-lasting legacy’: Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling destination

All the latest planning stories

