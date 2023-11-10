Stonehaven bike shop gears up for tourism boost as shelter approved

A popular Stonehaven shop is hoping to bring pedal power to the town by encouraging customers and residents alike to get on their bikes.

Bike Remedy has been given permission to build a bike shelter and tool station outside its premises on Ann Street.

The new steel structure will be hoped to allow the business to offer bicycle and e-bike hires in the future.

Its fleet of bikes will be available for use by residents, tourists and even shop staff.

The firm gets up to 40 calls, emails and queries in-store from people looking to rent a bike between spring and autumn.

The shelter will be bolted in place to the paving slabs and not attached to the B-listed shop building, which was formerly the town’s Clydesdale Bank.

It will have space to store eight adult cycles, while the electric bikes will be stored inside the shop overnight.

Meanwhile, the tool station will have arms to hold bikes in place and include tools that can be used in all weathers for repairs.

Bike hire will encourage people to explore Stonehaven

VisitScotland backed the expansion into bike hire in Stonehaven, saying it would develop cycling tourism and help the country become a “world-class cycling destination”.

They also believed the provision of a bike hire service in Stonehaven would encourage people to explore the town and surrounding area.

North-east regional director David Jackson said: “In-turn, this will benefit local businesses and contribute to more sustainable experiences whilst supporting active travel options for both locals and visitors alike.”

Bike Remedy’s proposal also received support from Claire Jessiman, owner of the Bayview Apartments.

She noted that guests often ask where they can hire bikes during their stay in Stonehaven, but she has to tell them that this isn’t available at the moment.

Ms Jessiman added: “This would be a fantastic environmentally friendly addition to the town for both locals and tourists alike.”

The demand for cycling in the area could also have been inspired by the Tour of Britain.

Participants of the national event set off on the final stage of the race from Stonehaven to Aberdeen two years ago.

What did the council have to say about it?

But Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage team raised concerns about the materials being used to form the shelter.

Given the bike shop’s location in the heart of the Stonehaven conservation area, they suggested the owners look at installing a timber shelter instead.

Team members believed a wooden structure would be “more appropriate”.

But council planners argued the facility would “blend well” with its surroundings and would benefit the wider community.

Kincardine and Mearns councillors unanimously backed the plans.