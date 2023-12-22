Moreen Simpson: I’ve got earring gremlins hiding in my hoosie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: I've got earring gremlins hiding in my hoosie

Ever heard of a house that steals jewellery? Well, settle in for a surprising story.

You know the lamb is good when nothing can take your mind off it. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

This sounds a bittie dotty, but I’m convinced my hoosie is inhabited by gremlins.

Nae just ony wee devils, but gammie-lug gremlins. I hear you titter. Let me explain.

I have a “feeling” for certain things. Like being convinced my last place was haunted by a naisty spirit. I sensed something strange the day we moved in, when this overpowering stink of fish struck me as I opened the French doors at the back.

Weeks later, a gadgie at my work said he’d been a labourer when the house was built, and one of the crew got crushed by a cement mixer in the back garden. We experienced several unhappy events there, including my mum’s illness and death, splitting from my second hubby, and various scary invasions by wildlife, including wasps, ants and geese. The couple who bought it from me divorced within a year.

By comparison, my current hoosie has been hugely happy, apart from it being anti-earrings. Within weeks of moving in, my lugs suddenly developed an allergy to anything I stuck in them, bla’in up like red balloons. I rarely wear any of my huge collection now, and then only in short bursts afore the pain kicks in. Odd.

Then there was that drama on my quine’s wedding day, as me and her five bridesmaids were havin’ a rare time swiggin’ prosecco and gettin’ tarted up, when I was suddenly aware of some drama in the bathroom.

One maid in tears, three huddled roon trying to console her, and a fifth attempting to disconnect my sink pipe. Fit the…? Turns oot, as a quine fitted the diamond earrings my quine had given them all as her wedding gift, she’d dropped one doon the plughole.

The DIY-er in fuchsia pink wisna hae’in ony success wi my pipe, when someone remembered one of the groom’s best mates was a plumber. I on the phone, his wife revealing he actually wisnae that long in his scratcher after a looong stag party. However, the brilliant loon up and oot and retrieved the lost gem. Fit a star.

Meanwhile, despite the mayhem aroon him, my wee grandson never lifted his headie from hooverin’ up his roast tea

Ca’ forward a pucklie years to last Wednesday. Same bathroom, another bonnie pair of earrings, same gremlins.

While I dished up tea – my grandson’s favourite roast lamb – I suddenly heard my quine shouting: “It’s bleeding really badly. Muuum, have you any cotton wool?” Minutes later, she appeared, brandishing bloody hankies, declaring she and her quine were off to A&E. Fit the…?

Turns oot my granddaughter, trying to remove the butterfly of an earring, had pulled the entire stud backwards through her lobe, where it had stuck fast, buried in the flesh. Gads. (Please Mo, dinna think aboot it. Dinna look at the hankies. Dinna pass oot.)

As they dashed to the car, my phone rang – a mate asking: “Is now a good for a natter?” Here’s me: “Nae really. We’ve had an earring emergency.” Here’s her: “Nae again!”

Without a mammoth wait, my wee girl was sorted by a doc who howked oot the offending stud. Another star earring-retriever!

Meanwhile, despite the mayhem aroon him, my wee grandson never lifted his headie from hooverin’ up his roast tea. Never even keeked behind amid skirls aboot blood flowing to find oot fit was afoot. As I zonked in a blue funk on the sofa, he finally spoke: “Nana. You make brilliant roast lamb.” Oh, to be so calm when the gremlins strike.

Where did it all go wrong for former council protectors?

It has been a bittersweet week in Aberdeen City Council history. On the one hand, celebrations because the Bucksburn pool has been saved. However, none of the libraries have escaped the axe. All six closures confirmed. Not a positive word, presumably, to be said for any of them. How sad. What a travesty.

Ever since the pool and libraries were “fingered” as budget sacrifices a few months ago, some councillors have revealed themselves as a disgrace to the people they represent. I mean, of course, those members of the ruling SNP-Lib Dem coalition who couldn’t wait to claw back the £46,000 recommended by officials by closing those facilities.

Worst of all, they had no inclination to hear what the various communities had to say about how much the closures would affect them. Utterly scandalous.

Protests outside Aberdeen Town House in April as demonstrators fought to bring back libraries and keep Bucksburn Swimming Pool open. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Sadly, Lord Provost David Cameron has not played the most prestigious role in the procedures. He was the one who led the move not to hear the protesters speak at a meeting. How could that be? I always thought LPs were our most honourable representatives, who tried to keep above and beyond controversies and allowed everyone a fair say.

And, as someone who’s always inclined towards the apparently middle-of-the-road Lib Dems, I am really so disappointed that – in coalition with the Nats – veteran councillor Ian Yuill and his cohort supported the closures. In another life, they would have fought tooth and nail to save the pool and libraries, because it would have been the right thing to do. So, where did it all go wrong?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

