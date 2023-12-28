Euan McColm: We shouldn’t forget it’s OK to disagree sometimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: We shouldn’t forget it’s OK to disagree sometimes

We are losing the ability to accept that those with whom we disagree may be acting in good faith.

Scottish party leaders from across the political spectrum could once regularly be found enjoying a drink together after office hours, but it rarely if ever happens now. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Euan McColm

The newspaper columnist Jack McLean was a remarkable character.

A former art teacher, he became famous for his – let’s say trenchant – views, which appeared during the 1980s and 1990s in the pages of The Scotsman and the then Glasgow Herald.

Jack – who died over Christmas at the age of 78 – bestowed upon himself the soubriquet “The Urban Voltaire” and swanked around, looking quite the dandy.

If there was one thing Jack spent more on than whisky, it was clothes. He wore handmade Italian shoes, silk suits, cashmere coats and fedoras, and he sparked your cigarettes with a gold Dunhill lighter. He resembled a movie gangster.

Vain and self-conscious about his baldness, Jack fashioned a preposterous hairstyle out of a few strands, a series of kirby grips, and a lot of hope. I suspect those fedoras weren’t chosen merely for their look.

There was much about Jack you could ridicule, but I always rather admired his old-fashioned adherence to making an effort. And I’m sure he was smart enough to know that his appearance was good for business.

A generation of newspaper readers could have identified him in silhouette. He made himself stand out from the crowd of columnists by carefully crafting an image for himself.

Jack appeared to be someone who lived a glamorous life of decadent excess. The reality was that he lived with his mum, until her death, in a tenement they bought off the council.

Differences of opinion create insurmountable walls

The other way in which Jack made himself stand out was with the words he wrote. He could be provocative and sometimes downright offensive. The first time I met him, I told him my mother had only ever once written to a newspaper and it was to complain about him.

“Ach,” he said, “she was probably right.” And then he got the drinks in.

Back in the late 1990s, when I was a most enthusiastic drinker, I spent many nights in Jack’s company. I remember a lot of laughing and a lot of good-natured argument.

From time to time, I would agree with something Jack wrote but, more often than not, I wouldn’t. Sometimes, it would simply be a case of his views belonging to a man of a certain age. Sometimes, I’d accuse him of crossing a line in order to shock rather than to shine a light.

Thinking about Jack, I find myself growing nostalgic for a time when disagreement was no big deal; when it was possible to think somebody quite wrong about just about everything and still rub along with them perfectly well.

These days, it seems differences of opinion create insurmountable walls between us.

In 1999, when the Scottish parliament first opened, it was perfectly normal to see MSPs of all parties socialising together in the pubs of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

Social media, of course, has played its part in that. It’s far easier to type a snippy reply to someone than to confront them in person. Online, we don’t see the whole person with all their complexities and frailties. We just see someone who is wrong.

Add to this a new era of political tribalism, and the chance of agreeable disagreement withers further.

In 1999, when the Scottish parliament first opened, it was perfectly normal to see MSPs of all parties socialising together in the pubs of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. If you dropped into Deacon Brodie’s on a Thursday evening, you’d find SNP, Tory, Labour and Lib Dem members locked into rounds together.

There was a reassuring sense that, although these people would disagree furiously in the debating chamber, they still respected and even liked each other.

Today, if an SNP MSP was seen sharing a pint with a Tory opponent, someone would have a photo up on Twitter in minutes, and there’d follow a torrent of abuse.

It’s more important than ever to accept it’s fine to disagree

We are, I fear, losing the ability to accept that those with whom we disagree may be acting in good faith. If someone holds an opinion with which we disagree, they must be doing so for malign reasons.

Politicians have played their shameful part in this. The SNP’s witless charge that any party that disagrees with its independence wishes is just another type of Conservative – Labour members are frequently accused of being “red Tories” – has polluted the discourse. Now, it is quite common to see politicians attacked not only for their beliefs but for who shares their beliefs.

Social media has divided us as much as it has united us. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

I’m sure many of you know families where big binary questions such as Scottish independence and Brexit have created painful division. If we recognise this, we must surely fight back against it.

In these divided times, it’s more important than ever to accept it’s fine to disagree, just as I usually did with my old pal Jack McLean.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Conversation