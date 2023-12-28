‘I have seen two passengers in five years’: Far North Line has least used station in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I have seen two passengers in five years’: Far North Line has least used station in Scotland

Scotscalder is on the line between Inverness and Thurso and you need to book in advance if you want to get off the train.

By Louise Glen
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line.
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line. Image; Dominic Gill.

A train conductor on the Far North Line says he has only ever seen two passengers use the Scotscalder train station near Wick.

Named as the least-used station in Scotland, ScotRail worker Dominic Gill says every station on the route is “vital” for residents and tourists.

The former military policeman took up the job on Civvy Street five years ago.

And he loves his job.

A 'request stop' board at Scotscalder
Passengers tell train drivers that they want to be picked up in Scotscalder. Image: Network Rail.

Dominic, who lives in Inverness, works on routes out of the Highland Capital with the Far North Line being one that he works on regularly.

He often shares photographs from the train line, when he “gets a spare five minutes”.

Dominic said: “Staff from the depot in Wick regularly provide the staff for the train, and I get to work on it as a conductor from Inverness.”

Scotscalder has officially been named the least-used train station in Scotland, as well as being the seventh quietist in the UK.

Only 124 passengers used Scostcalder between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.

That is the equivalent of just one passenger every three days at the Caithness stop.

In contrast, Glasgow Central Station was Scotland’s busiest attracting 20.8million passengers last year.

The figures were released by the Office of Rail and Road. 

The station is unstaffed and has a single platform that fits a four-carriage train. Eight trains a day pass through the station.

It also has a seated waiting room and a car park – but only for two vehicles.

Scotscalder station provides a vital service for ScotRail in the far north

“I cover the other stations from Inverness including Kyle and to Aberdeen. So I am not always on the Far North Line,” Dominic continued.

“In the five years that I have been working on the line I have seen two people get off at the station.

“One was a tourist and one was a local resident.”

Dominic explains that the Scotscalder stop is a request stop.

That means both people on the platform, and those aboard the Inverness to Thurso carriages have to ask for the train to stop at Scotscalder.

He continued: “The tourist that I spoke to was a backpacker and I think he was looking to be in a new place for him to explore the area.”

Dominic Gill takes photos from the Far North Rail Line.
Dominic Gill captures pictures from his daily travels around the north and north-east. Image; Dominic Gill.

Passengers request for the train to stop by logging onto an interface screen.

He continued: “It can be a real mix of people that use the Far North Line.

“Lots of people do travel the central belt of Scotland to catch flights.

Tourists use line in summer

“Tourists fill the seats in the summer, and it is much quieter in the winter.”

He continued: “It is very quiet this time of year. But every passenger needs to get somewhere, and we are committed to getting them there.”

It is a three-hour and 29-minute trip from Inverness to Scotscalder, and can in no way be described as high speed.

He said: “It is a slow line as most of the time we are restricted to 40mph, although it does get up to 60/80mph at some points.

“It is an essential service, especially at request stops providing an essential service to people who need to get to medical and other appointments.”

Last year, Dominic was surprised with two passengers got on the service at Altnabreac in the Highlands.

‘They had been snowed in for three months’

He explained: “They got on the train and said that because they had been snowed in they had not seen anyone for three months.

“They were heading to Thurso to get their shopping. They were relieved to be able to get to the shops.”

A sunset from The Far North Rail Line.
A sunset from the Far North Rail taken by conductor Dominic Gill. Image; Dominic Gill.

Dominic encouraged people to both use the train and to consider a career with ScotRail.

He said: “It is a great job, and really suits me, as I get home every night.

“I enjoy travelling and helping customers.

“The company goes out of its way to get people to where they need to go.

“While there can be a lot of frustrations with weather – we take care of people who travel with us.”

Dominic Gill takes photos from the Far North Rail Line.
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line, and he often shares pictures of his travels. Image; Dominic Gill Picture

More from Highlands & Islands

The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.
The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue…
Binman Colin Morrison takes photos, such as these Highland cows on his travels around Mull and Iona.
365 days of sheer joy from Mull and Iona's photographer binman
Flooding, landslides and fallen trees have caused havoc. Images (L-R): Jasperimage, Kim Ferguson, Jasperimage
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Thousands without power and new Kintore flood warning as landslides and…
Angry cat closeup. Image: Shutterstock
Angry Highland cats sent more people to hospital than dogs, new figures reveal
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Boxing Day tragedy as man collapses and dies in Highland village
Lucky escape for a house in the village of Inverlochy near Fort William: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Tree narrowly misses Inverlochy house as extreme winds batter west coast
A woman with blonde wavy hair smiles while holding an award.
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who wove an award-winning family business…
Traffic in the snow on the A9 near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens after drivers stranded in Storm Gerrit snow blizzard for more than 10…
A82 at Invergloy, where an accident led to seven people being taken to hospital on Christmas Eve.
Man charged after Christmas Eve crash on A82 that left seven in hospital
Storm Gerrit clean up operation is underway.
All trains cancelled, several roads closed and drivers stuck for hours in snow on…