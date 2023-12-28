‘I have seen two passengers in five years’: Far North Line has least used station in Scotland

A train conductor on the Far North Line says he has only ever seen two passengers use the Scotscalder train station near Wick.

Named as the least-used station in Scotland, ScotRail worker Dominic Gill says every station on the route is “vital” for residents and tourists.

The former military policeman took up the job on Civvy Street five years ago.

And he loves his job.

Dominic, who lives in Inverness, works on routes out of the Highland Capital with the Far North Line being one that he works on regularly.

He often shares photographs from the train line, when he “gets a spare five minutes”.

Dominic said: “Staff from the depot in Wick regularly provide the staff for the train, and I get to work on it as a conductor from Inverness.”

Scotscalder has officially been named the least-used train station in Scotland, as well as being the seventh quietist in the UK.

Only 124 passengers used Scostcalder between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.

That is the equivalent of just one passenger every three days at the Caithness stop.

In contrast, Glasgow Central Station was Scotland’s busiest attracting 20.8million passengers last year.

The figures were released by the Office of Rail and Road.

The station is unstaffed and has a single platform that fits a four-carriage train. Eight trains a day pass through the station.

It also has a seated waiting room and a car park – but only for two vehicles.

Scotscalder station provides a vital service for ScotRail in the far north

“I cover the other stations from Inverness including Kyle and to Aberdeen. So I am not always on the Far North Line,” Dominic continued.

“In the five years that I have been working on the line I have seen two people get off at the station.

“One was a tourist and one was a local resident.”

Dominic explains that the Scotscalder stop is a request stop.

That means both people on the platform, and those aboard the Inverness to Thurso carriages have to ask for the train to stop at Scotscalder.

He continued: “The tourist that I spoke to was a backpacker and I think he was looking to be in a new place for him to explore the area.”

Passengers request for the train to stop by logging onto an interface screen.

He continued: “It can be a real mix of people that use the Far North Line.

“Lots of people do travel the central belt of Scotland to catch flights.

Tourists use line in summer

“Tourists fill the seats in the summer, and it is much quieter in the winter.”

He continued: “It is very quiet this time of year. But every passenger needs to get somewhere, and we are committed to getting them there.”

It is a three-hour and 29-minute trip from Inverness to Scotscalder, and can in no way be described as high speed.

He said: “It is a slow line as most of the time we are restricted to 40mph, although it does get up to 60/80mph at some points.

“It is an essential service, especially at request stops providing an essential service to people who need to get to medical and other appointments.”

Last year, Dominic was surprised with two passengers got on the service at Altnabreac in the Highlands.

‘They had been snowed in for three months’

He explained: “They got on the train and said that because they had been snowed in they had not seen anyone for three months.

“They were heading to Thurso to get their shopping. They were relieved to be able to get to the shops.”

Dominic encouraged people to both use the train and to consider a career with ScotRail.

He said: “It is a great job, and really suits me, as I get home every night.

“I enjoy travelling and helping customers.

“The company goes out of its way to get people to where they need to go.

“While there can be a lot of frustrations with weather – we take care of people who travel with us.”