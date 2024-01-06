Jacqueline Wake Young: New Year’s resolution killed off by The Traitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: New Year’s resolution killed off by The Traitors

The first episode of the second series of The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman aired on BBC One Wednesday night but I couldn't wait to see what happened next

Claudia Winkleman and the contestants for series two of The Traitors on BBC One. Image: PA.
Claudia Winkleman and the contestants for series two of The Traitors on BBC One. Image: PA.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Well that’s New Year’s resolution number one out of the window and we’re not even a week into 2024.

I failed at the first hurdle in my mission to be in bed before midnight every night and it’s all Claudia Winkleman’s fault.

On Wednesday I decided to watch the first episode of the second season of The Traitors on BBC One thinking it would be a good way to unwind before bedtime.

This plan was scuppered by my inability to leave a cliffhanger hanging and I ended up binge watching the first three episodes on iPlayer until knocking on 1am.

What was that The Traitors just said?

Not only that, but I roped in the rest of the family too and because of all their yapping over the telly (everyone’s got an opinion in our house) we had to keep rewinding to hear bits of conversation we missed.

The Traitors contestant Tracey, a 58-year-old sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness. Image: BBC One.

Pause The Traitors, it’s snack time

Several times during this marathon streaming session we had to put it on pause to take the dog out and gather snacks.

We have no shortage of those after I went on a marathon shopping trip for New Year’s Eve party food and ended up with enough to keep us going until March.

As the rest of the household is refusing to eat any more of a 100-piece Indian Party Platter, I’ve been living on mini vegetable samosas and onion bhajis for the entire first week of January.

Party buffet time, just don’t make too much!

That’s not to mention leftover chicken satay skewers, mini pizzas, and a forlorn-looking tinfoil and cocktail-stick hedgehog who appears baffled as to why no one likes cheese cubes with pickled onions anymore.

Alright, so they may be deeply unfashionable, but in the sage words of my friend Gillian, a party is not a party without a hedgehog and if anyone knows anything about parties, it’s her.

I recall one Hogmanay when she wouldn’t stop singing Islands In The Stream on the karaoke and the neighbours called the police when she was still going at lunchtime on January 1.

On the search for Snowballs

Another party essential that was out of fashion by 1985 is a Snowball. I don’t mean the sort you throw, I mean the advocaat cocktail in those little bottles.

That was another mission I embarked on over New Year period, this time in the Asda drinks aisle at Garthdee.

It took me, my daughter, an Asda shop assistant and two fellow shoppers to track them down, but we eventually discovered four bottles of Snowballs tucked back on the bottom shelf.

While we searched I tried to describe a Snowball to the young shop assistant and reminisced with people about its starring role in festive seasons gone by.

A festive Snowball drink, complete with cherries.

Ten minutes after finding this alcoholic Holy Grail, I found myself trying to spell maraschino cherries to another shop assistant as she typed it into her “look up item” device.

Again, I had to explain what a maraschino cherry was and why it’s integral to the whole Snowball experience.

When she showed me a picture of glace cherries for cakes in the baking aisle, I decided it was time to call it a day.

This was the third supermarket I’d visited in as many hours and there’s only so much price running I can do on multipacks of crisps before I have to lie down in a darkened room.

I headed home with enough party food to cater an event for 500 guests and not just the seven friends we had invited round to watch the Fireballs.

The Stonehaven Fireballs 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Leading roles in BrewDog the movie

Two people who know plenty about drinking trends are BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, who have enjoyed massive success with tipples such as Elvis Juice.

So famous is this Ellon-based brewer’s story that it’s being made into a movie.

James Watt and the script of the movie about Ellon-based craft beer company BrewDog. Image: Linkedin.

It has the working title Underdog: The rise of BrewDog, and there is chatter about Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt playing the leads.

It’s not known if Tom Cruise will perform his own stunts in Ellon, such as rafting down the River Ythan and queueing at the relaunched chipper at teatime on a Friday, but you never know.

Talk of food has made me hungry, so if you’ll excuse me I have a Tupperware full of mini pakoras in the fridge I have to go reanimate.

Keep your eyes peeled for Tom Cruise driving through the streets of Ellon. Image: Shutterstock.

Conversation