Catherine Deveney: This is why the Post Office scandal flew under public radar for far too long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: This is why the Post Office scandal flew under public radar for far too long

The true scandal of the Post Office story is the collusion of silence. Every way you look at it, big institutions let people down.

Toby Jones stars as subpostmaster Alan Bates in recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Image: ITV/PA
Toby Jones stars as subpostmaster Alan Bates in recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Image: ITV/PA
By Catherine Deveney

The scandal at the Post Office, which saw hundreds of subpostmasters accused of theft and false accounting because of a computer error, prompted memories of a story I once read about Douglas Adams, author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Adams described buying a coffee, a packet of biscuits, and a newspaper at a station while waiting for his train. A businessman wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase sat down opposite him. Adams was stunned when the man reached across, opened his packet of cookies and ate one. Adams said nothing, but took a cookie himself.

They ate the biscuits alternately until they were finished, exchanging meaningful glances as the man left, but saying nothing. When Adams finally left for his train, he picked up his newspaper – and found his cookies underneath.

The vignette illustrates something about our cultural values. Pretend you haven’t seen. Don’t be first to speak. Silence over confrontation. It is particularly true in organisations.

Adams’s comic adversary is described in bland, corporate terms: business suit, briefcase. While organisations promote common goals, they also often remove personal identity and responsibility. That is dangerous.

A warped sense of corporate “loyalty” replaces the necessity to identify wrongdoing with the necessity to protect “the organisation”. Enter Paula Vennells, ex-CEO of the Post office, who stonewalled complaints for years.

Despite being described as the most wide-ranging injustice in British legal history, the Post Office story never got the traction it truly deserved. Why not? Because people who knew the truth at both the Post Office and Fujitsu, which ran the computer system, kept quiet – or lied.

Numbers, not faces

Our society encourages docility in the face of power. The bigger the beast, the less we say. Defend the powerful over the weak, the corporate over the individual, Goliath over David. When your biscuits are gobbled up, swallow and say nothing.

The recent TV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has changed that, shaking the complacent notion that big-brand institutions deserve automatic trust. Why did it take fiction to make us finally face fact? Subpostmaster Alan Bates has spent over 20 years fighting for justice for those wrongly accused and convicted.

As one character in the drama put it, people convince themselves the institution isn’t lying because “you just can’t bring yourself to believe that people can be that bad”. But corporate facelessness enables people to behave in ways they wouldn’t as individuals.

Organisations suck individuality from victims as well as their staff. They are numbers, not faces. Cases not people. Threats not victims.

The greatest of society’s injustices are perpetrated by big institutions defending their reputation more vociferously than they defend any injured parties. We have seen it with religious institutions like the Catholic Church and the Church of England. With the care sector. With government departments.

Paula Vennells was not only a CEO; she was a church minister. Now, there’s a potential double whammy in the ability to deny, destroy and defend the indefensible.

Surveying the rubble of destroyed lives

The real Post Office story does not lie in numbers; not in totals of accusations, convictions, or compensation paid. It lies in suicides, destroyed marriages, in families ripped apart.

Some were jailed. Some were given electric shock treatment for depression. Some were unable to leave home because of the shame of being publicly accused of theft.

People had life savings gobbled up trying to rectify shortfalls that weren’t theirs. The reality of this story lies where the reality of power abuse always lies: in the rubble of destroyed lives.

After public backlash, former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells has handed back her CBE – but some say she should face a harsher punishment. Image: Rob Pinney/LNP/Shutterstock

It was gaslighting on an epic scale. The Post Office could not publicly acknowledge
that it had spent billions on its faulty computer system, “Horizon”. So, it told every subpostmaster who got in touch that they were the only ones having problems. Their issue, their responsibility.

To have Rishi Sunak now say he is “shocked” about this “appalling miscarriage of justice” is galling. Is this the first he’s heard of a decades-old struggle? Did he watch telly over the holidays?

Trust should never be automatically invested in big institutions

Therein lies the true scandal of this story – the collusion of silence. Every way you look at it, big institutions let ordinary people down.

The legal system offered no justice to those who didn’t have the money to fight. Those who didn’t have the power to be heard above the voice of the corporate stranglehold were ignored. There was an automatic assumption that big business doesn’t lie.

Paula Vennells was given a CBE in 2020, the year after she left the Post Office. Rewarded by Sunak’s party, until publicity prompted his remarkable volte-face

Alan Bates turned down an OBE for his incredible efforts to seek justice. Why? Because Paula Vennells was given a CBE in 2020, the year after she left the Post Office. Rewarded by Sunak’s party, until publicity prompted his remarkable volte-face – and hers. Pressure led to her relinquishing it.

The truth is that the establishment defends its own until the protests get too loud to do otherwise. That’s why trust should never be automatically invested in power bases, institutions and establishments. They should always be robustly questioned. When somebody steals the cookies, shout.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

ITV's recent drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has prompted an incredible public and political response. Image: ITV/PA
Euan McColm: Much more scrutiny of Post Office scandal is needed - its final…
Serious traffic on a wintery A9 near Dalwhinnie in December 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: I knew A9 needed dualling at 18 - I'll be 70 if…
One of the new set of postage stamps featuring the Spice Girls performing in Dublin in 1998, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Be ambitious like the Spice Girls and you'll leave your stamp on…
Britain's Luke Littler competes during the January 2024 PDC World Darts final against Britain's Luke Humphries. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: We can't all be Luke Littlers - but we can still take…
Fireballs GC captain Sergio García in action during the Finals of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship, held at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. Image: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: My recipe for financial sporting success will keep fans happy
Homeless people have been villainised for living in tents - but they need help, not judgment. Image: Drew McArthur/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: It’s up to politicians - not charities or the public - to…
Former UK prime minister James Ramsay MacDonald, pictured here at the front of the rope during a party rally tug of war in 1923. Image: Granger/Shutterstock
Jim Hunter: 100 years ago, an 'illegitimate' loon fae Lossie changed British politics forever
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: Who are SNP's inflated independence promises and crystal-ball boasts for?
Junior doctors in Bristol stand on a picket line on the first day of a 72-hour strike in June 2023. Image: Simon Chapman/LNP/Shutterstock
David Knight: Strike pay deals may come with a hidden price for the public
Claudia Winkleman and the contestants for series two of The Traitors on BBC One. Image: PA.
Jacqueline Wake Young: New Year's resolution killed off by The Traitors

Conversation