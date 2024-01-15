Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Gemma Clark: Online learning is life-changing, but let kids enjoy proper snow days

Childhood joy and fun are important. Children are not employees who owe adults time and productivity.

Aria, Ember and Summer enjoying the snow in St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aria, Ember and Summer enjoying the snow in St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Gemma Clark

Covid-19 brought a revolution in teaching and learning.

While we can all agree that it is impossible to replicate the classroom online, teachers and children around the globe discovered innovative ways to learn virtually as a result of the Covid pandemic, and a world of potential opened up.

Whether schools are closed due to non-teaching staff taking industrial action or outbreaks of viruses, learning can continue thanks to technology. However, there is an occasion for which I think schools should not try to carry on, and that is during heavy snow.

We all have magical childhood memories of waking up to heavy snow, lessons being cancelled, and feeling like we’d won a trip to Disneyland with a day of fun and joy lying ahead. In the digital age, we need to save our snow days.

In today’s world, we are constantly pushed for time. A snow day provides the perfect opportunity to just… stop. Finally, thanks to the weather, adults have time to play with the kids and make magical memories.

In 1981, Aberdeen youngsters (left to right) Roy Gammack (10) and brothers Barry and Steven Reid made the most of the snow to build themselves a giant snowman near their homes. Image: AJL

A walk around the local area, admiring the beauty of nature, building a little snowman, making hot chocolate at home and watching the snowflakes dancing, wondering where they will land. These simple things can become memories that last a lifetime.

Snow days present opportunities for children to play with and get to know others living nearby as they bond over sledging. This is also a chance to build community and social conscience. Check in on that older neighbour – do they need something from the shops or help clearing their path?

Children have a fundamental right to play

Besides the family time, a good dump of snow provides unique learning opportunities that cannot be replicated in a classroom. Whether it is the engineering and cooperative challenge that comes from building an igloo, trying out some science experiments, looking for animal footprints, or getting creative with food colouring, there are so many valuable things that children can learn from playing in the snow.

It has been well publicised in recent years that the majority of children now spend less time outdoors than prison inmates. Getting outdoors is crucial for a child’s wellbeing. Snow days provide the perfect opportunity to encourage outdoor play and allow kids to benefit from the physical exercise that gathering snow or dragging a sledge up a hill brings.

Maisie Taylor (9 months) of Aviemore enjoys her first experience of snow with her brother Mitchel (10). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Finally, and most importantly, the fun of playing in snow is worthwhile in and of itself. Snow is magical and wondrous to children. And children have a right – a real, fundamental right, according to Unicef – to simply play.

Childhood joy and fun are important. Children are not employees who owe adults time and productivity. Trying to force online learning when schools are closed is unnecessary and mean-spirited.

I’m all for teachers suggesting some fun snow day activities for their class, or even having some contact in order to say hello and allow a pupil to keep in touch with an important adult in their life. But snow days are rare, and we can let children off the hook for a couple of days to play – a privilege we all enjoyed ourselves as children.

Gemma Clark is a teacher, campaigner and local radio presenter

More from Opinion

Glenn Campbell with his wife Claire. The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis
Chris Deerin: Glenn Campbell's integrity while facing heartbreak is awe-inspiring
Not everybody can stomach the idea of picking up a spider with their bare hands - no matter its size. Image: The Jam Factory/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: Can we talk ourselves out of a fear of spiders?
Paula Vennells, former chief executive of the Post Office, pictured here in 2018, has been heavily criticised for her part in the scandal. Image: Rob Pinney/LNP/Shutterstock
David Knight: Post Office well on its way to becoming the 'Past Office' after…
Among the darkness of this week, a wee, tidy mouse has cheered up many people. Image: torook/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Which other animals can we train to tidy up?
A scene from one of the games in The Traitors. Image: Euan Cherry/Peacock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The Traitors have sent my plans up in flames again
Bringing in 2024 on holiday with family was a real treat for Moreen. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: This Hogmanay harrumpher had a surprisingly happy New Year
ITV's recent drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has prompted an incredible public and political response. Image: ITV/PA
Euan McColm: Much more scrutiny of Post Office scandal is needed - its final…
Toby Jones stars as subpostmaster Alan Bates in recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Image: ITV/PA
Catherine Deveney: This is why the Post Office scandal flew under public radar for…
Serious traffic on a wintery A9 near Dalwhinnie in December 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: I knew A9 needed dualling at 18 - I'll be 70 if…
One of the new set of postage stamps featuring the Spice Girls performing in Dublin in 1998, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Be ambitious like the Spice Girls and you'll leave your stamp on…

Conversation