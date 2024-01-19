Moreen Simpson: Charlie the darling mobility scooter made my holiday a breeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Charlie the darling mobility scooter made my holiday a breeze

Think using a mobility scooter would be easy-peasy? Not when you keep mistaking the 'go' lever for the brake.

Getting Charlie moving was surprisingly easy. Stopping? Not so much. Image: Helen Hepburn
Getting Charlie moving was surprisingly easy. Stopping? Not so much. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Tenerife Hogmanay holiday part two.

Panic, panic after telling my mates I was Costa Adeje-bound. Did I ken that resort was a bit up-and-doonie? Hills to get from hotels to the beach and the main drag in the evenings? Maybe OK gan doon, but a bit of a pecher for me on the wye back?

I consulted my travel agent – AKA my quine. Here’s me: “I’m thinkin’ aboot gettin’ a mobility buggy.” Here’s her: “That’s brilliant. I didn’t want to suggest it in case you’d be offended.” So, she did her online thing and, hey presto, buggy booked for seven days. Back o’ the net.

Sadly, the gadgie fa delivered it to our hotel on January 1 was majorly personality-challenged. Surely used to nervous, ancient, new-buggiers like me, yet he was a stranger to even a welcoming scowl. No light chit-chat.

Attempting to crack a smile on his po-face, I spotted a “Charlie” label and inquired: “Is that the buggy or you?” Morose Mr Sunshine pointed silently to the badge on his shirt: “Gary”. Got it, Gazzer. Gee, thanks.

Fortunately, Charlie was 100 times more charismatic. Fit a laugh. Especially when I had nae a clue how to ride him. And I never developed the knack.

How the kids loved it as I tanked doon a hill, waving my stick to summon my “legions” to follow. Silent and speedy. But, oh, the constant embarrassment when I wisnae gan up a hill fast enough and soddin’ Charlie gave up the ghost, mid-mount, my quine having to ficher wie something near my bum to get me restarted.

Dedicated Dons fans were watching from Los Cristianos as Aberdeen took on Ross County. Image: SNS

January 2, we left the paradise of our hotel pools to taxi into Los Cristianos in search of a little bit of Aiberdeen. Que? No sooner were we oot the cab than we were home, hearing: “Fa’ still needs a chair? And fa’ canna see the screen?”

A huge red and white flag proclaiming Tenerife Dons; Zizzi Bar, an outreach Dons supporters’ club with an ever-increasing kirn of tables and chairs roon a giant screen. Neest-exiled locals, holidaymakers, all in full throat for the three goals against Ross County. Great stuff for my COYR-daft family.

Ended with my having to down a special AFC shot, whose name I shan’t repeat. Never encountered a shot before. Never will again. Needed three swigs.

Watch out, pedestrians

While you lot at home frozzled, we were sunbathing, swimming, eating, then evenings on my increasingly beloved Charlie doon the tiled wee hills to the nightlife along the various esplanades.

No brake. Just handlebars, like a bike’s, with the “go” lever by my right thumb, and a tiny knob in the middle to increase or decrease power. Easy-peasy? Not when I kept thinking I was actually riding a bike and kept mistaking the go lever for the brake.

Suffice to say, I near flattened my precious granddaughter when she happened to wander into my nervous path

As a result, any unexpected object in my path was liable to be accelerated into until I desperately kamikazed: braking by shooting my leggies oot the sides, to the horror of all spectators. Not a bonnie sight.

Suffice to say, I near flattened my precious granddaughter when she happened to wander into my nervous path. And I can tell you, those selfish pedestrians who paid no heed to my accidentally cannoning approach will never make the same mistake again… But Charlie was my darling.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Columnists

ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office recently ignited public interest in the Horizon. Image: ITV/PA
Len Ironside: Post Office scandal just one example of systemic failures plaguing UK
Humza Yousaf's SNP is expected to be in for a rocky ride post-general election later this year. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
Campbell Gunn: SNP must be bracing itself for inevitable bad general election result
A view over the pedestrianised area outside Marks & Spencer in 1997. Image: DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: As a 90s kid in Aberdeen, a 'trip to Markies' was the…
Demonstrators in London protest the practice of conversion 'therapy' during July 2023. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Catholic Church should condemn coercive conversion 'therapy' outright
As extreme weather events become more common, how will electric cars fare in comparison to petrol or diesel vehicles? Image: Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP/Shutterstock
Derek Tucker: Will electric cars really be worth much further down the line?
Susie Dent may have taught us what a hurkle-durkle but Iain Maciver can teach you how to avoid one. Image: PA
Iain Maciver: Here's how to stop yourself hurkle-durkling through winter
The Firhill Well in Aberdeen was moved to its current location on Sunnybank Road in 1937. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: Well, well, well - getting water from source has unexpected benefits
Modern hearing aids are small, discreet and used by people of all ages. Image: krolya25/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Don't let hearing loss muffle your joie de vivre
A person holding a doughnut in one hand and a head of broccoli in the other, representing weight loss diets
Eleanor Bradford: The perfect magic diet doesn't exist - stop wasting time searching for…
Glenn Campbell with his wife Claire. The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis
Chris Deerin: Glenn Campbell's integrity while facing heartbreak is awe-inspiring

Conversation