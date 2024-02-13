Scott Begbie: Tasting English-made whisky left me lost for words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Tasting English-made whisky left me lost for words

Whisky from Wales, Italy, France and England? Now someone has got to be having a laugh.

Distiller David Fitt samples a dram made by the English Whisky Co in Norfolk. Image: Albanpix/Shutterstock
Distiller David Fitt samples a dram made by the English Whisky Co in Norfolk. Image: Albanpix/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

I know heresy when I see it. So, when I was invited to a “Six Nations” rugby-inspired whisky tasting, I fired up the torch and sharpened the pitchfork.

Whisky from Ireland? Yeah, I’ll grant you that. Our Celtic neighbours are a dab hand around a pot still.

But whisky from Wales, Italy and France? Now someone is having a laugh.

And England? Blasphemy, I tell you, blasphemy.

So, off I marched to the monthly gathering of the Stonehaven Whisky Howff, our wee whisky club that meets in the Marine, with scorn in my heart. But you have to go through the trial before you get to the verdict.

The Welsh Whisky Co was up first with its offering, Penderyn. I’d like to tell you I loved it, but I’ve forgotten what it was like. What’s Welsh for nondescript?

The French were next in the dock with Brenne distillery, which was founded by a ballerina. Just a pity the whisky tasted as if it had been distilled through a sweaty ballet pump. What’s French for bowff?

Italy next, and I have to admit the stylish bottle for Puni had a bit of swank. And it was actually all right. What’s Italian for: “Gosh, that’s not bad”?

And, then, we had Ireland arriving. Finally, a whiskey worth the name – and even the extra E. From Dublin’s Teeling distillery, it was smooth, tasty and lingered nicely. What’s Erse for “nom nom”?

Of course Scotland does whisky well – but there’s fierce competition elsewhere in the world. Image: PA

It was all I could do not to stand up and sing Flower of Scotland as the Tomintoul was being poured. It boasted flavours of different iterations across five decades from 1965, blended together to create this world-class, award-winning dram. No translation needed. Excellent.

And then – cue The Imperial March from Star Wars – the English. The English Whisky Co is from Norfolk, and the oldest distillery in Englandshire. Founded in 2006. I have T-shirts older than that.

Yes, I sneered. Then I tasted. Then I looked puzzled, then I looked appalled. Then I looked pleased.

I liked it. I mean, I really liked it. What the…?

Iechyd da, santé, salute, sláinte, slàinte, and chin chin

We could point to the fact this was the only peated whisky of the night, and I do like my dram to taste like it’s been stirred with a still-smoking log. We could blame the fact I was now five drams in. But I really enjoyed what our friends in the south offered.

So, when it came to the vote for the favourite of the night, I put my hand up to back the English. I was one of two. Yes – he was English.

Of course, Scotland was the clear victor, naturally, with Ireland and Italy coming second and third respectively. But I think the real winner was the idea of breaking down barriers and preconceptions around whisky.

There’s nothing wrong with exploring what other nations are doing on the malt front

Sure, Scotland makes it best; that’s a given. But there’s nothing wrong with exploring what other nations are doing on the malt front.

After all, who was it who said: “Wad some power the giftie gie us, to see oursels as ithers see us?” Right up there with “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”.

So, iechyd da, santé, salute, sláinte, slàinte, and chin chin.

(And thanks to Howff member Mike Grubb for coming up with and leading this genius tasting.)

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

