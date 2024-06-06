Moreen Simpson: Lack of taxis has been detrimental to Aberdeen’s reputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Lack of taxis has been detrimental to Aberdeen’s reputation

Horror stories of being forced to walk home from Aberdeen's packed taxi ranks in the early hours should become a thing of the past.

The green light for Uber to start operating in Aberdeen has gone down well with taxi firms. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Moreen Simpson

Having gloriously happily given up driving aboot 15 years ago, I now rely hugely on bussies and taxis – like many fellow wrinklies.

A pucklie years ago, I also gave up going into town for meals in the evening, mainly because finding a cab after a certain time was like catching a falling star. (OK, I also used to start nodding off over a curry at the back of 8pm.)

Relatives and younger friends tell me horror stories of being forced to walk from packed taxi ranks in the early hours to the outer reaches of the city, without passing a vacant car on the way back down.

I chat to drivers all the time during my daytime sorties. Quite simply, the majority of them prefer working during the day. Nights can be a hassle. Drunks and so on. Understood.

When I am caught cab-less, it’s usually when I arrive at the railway station or airport, where only limited vehicles are licensed to attend. What a disaster that is. Tourists queueing up like they’ve arrived in some hick town miles from anywhere. And apparently the airport is now charging £7 per customer. At least Dick Turpin gave his hold-up cash to the poor.

So, I hope the new go-ahead to Uber will make a difference to the city’s abominable taxi service. I await my son’s instructions on how to work it on my phone.

A queue of people waiting for a taxi at the Union Street night-time rank in Aberdeen in February. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
As for older folkies who won’t be able to summon them, hopefully there will be more of the traditional taxis on the go.

Meanwhile, I’ll continue my nae doot highly irritating (to drivers) habit of telling them which way to go to my destination, because so many – possibly new and relying on satnav – take me on a roonaboot, more expensive route. Drives me skite.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

