The Voice of the North: SNP-Greens joint approach must leave no one behind

After much anticipation and speculation, the SNP-Green co-operation agreement has been unveiled.

“This deal is about people as well as planet,” according to Greens co-leader, Lorna Slater. What cannot be forgotten or ignored is that a great number of people living in the north and north-east currently work in oil and gas – an industry many are now quick to villainise.

These people have bills to pay and families to support. They are facing life-altering career changes. They do not deserve to be made villains by association.

The Scottish Government has a responsibility to provide the smooth “just transition” to net zero so often mentioned in a way that benefits every citizen. We all recognise the horror of the climate crisis and the importance of combatting it, but a sensitive and measured approach is essential.

The pledged 10-year £500 million Just Transition Fund for the north-east and Moray is certainly a promising start, provided it is not being siphoned from other vital sources. However, spread across the span of a decade, how far will the money stretch?

Support systems must be put in place for those who could be negatively affected by the move towards renewable energy.

We must champion people at the same time as saving the planet

As Scotland begins this shift, it is more important than ever for the country to remain connected. Investment in public transport is another attractive element of the cross-party deal, provided more remote areas of the country are just as well served as the Central Belt.

We are told the two parties will have “distinct” positions on the dualling of the A9 and A96. It is crucial that promises made prior to the co-operation agreement must still be upheld. A U-turn on this already delayed project could prove devastating for people businesses in the north.

If this new joint agenda is truly about championing people as well as saving the planet, then the Greens and SNP must get behind all people, work to understand their circumstances, and help them to prosper

There is no question that change is needed to tackle global warming and protect our environment for future generations. However, if this new joint agenda is truly about championing people as well as saving the planet, then the Greens and SNP must get behind all people, work to understand their circumstances, and help them to prosper.

A plan that writes off much of the north and north-east with no contingency is not inclusive, sensible or realistic. There is no doubt that the government is aware of the tough sell currently on their plate – their task now is to find a practical solution rather than bury their heads in the sand.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day