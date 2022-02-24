The Voice of the North: Vladimir Putin knows he can do whatever he wants – because the West let him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Much of the world has watched in horror from the sidelines as Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale and violent invasion of Ukraine unfolded.

Though shocking, the attack did not come out of the blue. There is no question that the powerful players of the West should already be doing far more to help Ukraine and diffuse the situation.

Over the last few days, it appears that all UK politicians have produced is a lot of hot air and condemnation. This feels as ineffective as Boris Johnson’s “largest ever” package of sanctions, announced on Thursday evening.

After his initial proposed penalties were deemed too weak by many MPs, including some Conservatives, the prime minister promised his new plan will “hobble” Russia’s economy.

Regrettably, the country values national security over economic bliss. Given the extreme lengths he has already gone to, Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be concerned by these threats.

Echoing past dictators of an era that should be long gone, Russia’s president has abandoned any kind of proper approach to modern diplomacy

If implemented, the sanctions may only succeed in making the lives of Russian civilians more difficult, rather than making political headway. Ordinary people in the West would likely suffer, too, as the knock-on effects increase the global price of oil and affect the stock market.

Putin knows he can do whatever he wants

Those ordinary people currently feel powerless. The so far feeble action taken by not just the UK Government but also governments across the rest of Europe and in the US suggests to them that, once more, Putin will get away with his unacceptable behaviour.

He is permitted to act in a way that few other politicians are. Echoing past dictators of an era that should be long gone, Russia’s president has abandoned any kind of proper approach to modern diplomacy. He does so because he knows the UK, EU and US are too afraid to stand up to him.

Underneath it all, he is a quintessential bully. The West may condemn Putin, but allowing this cycle of passivity in reaction to aggression to continue is as good as obliging him.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day