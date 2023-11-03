Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping the focus on his own team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping the focus on his own team

Cove bidding to win three league games in a row for the first time since April 2022.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists his focus is only on his own team as they try to close the gap on the teams above them in League One.

Falkirk and Hamilton have broken clear at the top of the division with the two undefeated sides holding a double digit lead on the clubs behind them.

The Bairns have taken 29 points from a possible 33 while Accies are only two points behind them in what has been a strong start from the pacesetters.

Hartley said: “We’ve got to concentrate on pushing up the table. The top two have been very consistent. It was like us and Airdrie a couple of seasons ago.

“We went 26 unbeaten while Airdrie were 20 or so and the top two are doing the same just now so fair play to them.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and our goal of making sure we pick up much more points in this quarter than we did from the first.

“I can see good signs and with one or two players coming back they will make us stronger again.”

Cove chasing three-in-a-row as they bid to end Accies’ unbeaten start

Accies put their unbeaten start on the line when they travel to Balmoral Stadium on Saturday to face a Cove side which has recorded consecutive league wins for the first time in more than a year.

Cove last won back-to-back league games on October 1 and 4, 2022 when they beat Arbroath and Dundee in the Championship.

They last won three in a row when they claimed victory in their final three games of their championship winning season in League One in 2021-22.

Cove have work to do as they chase a top four berth but Hartley believes confidence and momentum is building within his squad following their 1-0 win at Queen of the South last weekend.

He said: “It was a strong away performance.

“We kept a clean sheet, produced a good team performance and it was nice to get three points and back-to-back wins for the first time in a long time.

“It will give the players more confidence. We’ve seen that coming the last four or five weeks.

“Hamilton are on a great run. They’ve been very strong and consistent like Falkirk but there wasn’t a lot between us in the first game of the season or in the cup game prior to that.

“We’re looking forward to it and the players should be confident going into it.”

‘Doyle will strengthen us’

Michael Doyle impressed as a trialist in Cove Rangers’ 1-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Michael Doyle is in line to make his home debut after signing a short-term deal on Tuesday following an impressive showing as a trialist last weekend.

Hartley believes the 32-year-old defender has a big role to play in the weeks ahead.

He said: “Signing Michael on Tuesday will further strengthen us.

“He’s been promoted with Queen’s Park from this division and I signed him as a youngster 13 years ago as one of my first signings at Alloa.

“He’s had promotion with a few teams and you know what you get from Michael.

“He’s very consistent at right back and a good professional and talker who will help the group.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson returns from suspension while defender Josh Kerr, who has been out since August with an ankle injury, has resumed training and should be ready to return nearer the end of the month.

