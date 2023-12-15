‘The kind of man seldom encountered’: Fishing community pay tribute to Luing man Eoghann MacLachlan

The fishing community has been paying tribute to Luing fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan.

The 58-year-old has been described as a “valued friend” and “one of a kind” by the many people shocked to hear the news of his tragic death.

A major search was launched on Wednesday after Eoghann’s boat ran aground near Belnahua.

The following day police confirmed that a man’s body had been recovered from the water.

Since the incident, many have described the grandfather’s kindness and how much they valued his friendship.

Leading the tributes from the fishing community, Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association said: “Our first thoughts are with Eoghann’s family and friends.

Fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan was ‘exceptionally kind’

“They are a very close family and will be facing an unexplainable pain.

“Members of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association have lost a much valued friend above all else, and a valued colleague.

“The wider community have lost an exceptionally kind, humorous, skilled and hard-working person.

“He was an excellent seafarer with a passion for music and an integral part of his community.

“Fundamentally he was a very good man, an uncommonly good sort all around. Indeed the kind of man seldom encountered.”

She added: “Taken far too early, we were all so privileged to know him. We hope he rests in peace.”

Online many have spoken fondly of Eoghann, praising his love of his community and sense of fun.

Lorna Wylie said: “So so sad for all the family and the community of Luing.

‘Devastating loss’

“Eoghann was so much part of the community and never wanted to be anywhere else but Luing.

“He was such a loving friendly guy with a wonderful sense of humour.

“He lived for his family and fishing and is going to be so sorely missed by all.”

School friend Ann Mathieson said: “This is the saddest news.

“A lovely gentle guy who I went through high school with.

“Thinking of all the family members and the close community of Luing for whom this is such a devastating loss.”

John Luke McPherson posted on The Press and Journal’s Facebook page: “Absolutely gutted to hear.

“Known Eoghann for the last few years and he was always a pleasure to work and speak with.

“Sincere condolences to his family.”

Aileen Smith wrote: “So sad, but glad they recovered his body.”