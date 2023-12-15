‘The kind of man seldom encountered’: Fishing community pay tribute to Luing man Eoghann MacLachlan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The kind of man seldom encountered’: Fishing community pay tribute to Luing man Eoghann MacLachlan

Colleagues have described the 58-year-old, whose body was recovered from the water near Belnahua, as a 'much valued friend'.

By Louise Glen
Luing fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan .
Eoghann MacLachlan , who was from the Island of Luing. Image: Supplied by his family.

The fishing community has been paying tribute to Luing fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan.

The 58-year-old has been described as a “valued friend” and “one of a kind” by the many people shocked to hear the news of his tragic death.

A major search was launched on Wednesday after Eoghann’s boat ran aground near Belnahua.

The following day police confirmed that a man’s body had been recovered from the water.

Since the incident, many have described the grandfather’s kindness and how much they valued his friendship.

Leading the tributes from the fishing community, Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association said: “Our first thoughts are with Eoghann’s family and friends.

Fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan was ‘exceptionally kind’

“They are a very close family and will be facing an unexplainable pain.

“Members of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association have lost a much valued friend above all else, and a valued colleague.

Sunset off Luing
The sunset off Luing. Image: System.

“The wider community have lost an exceptionally kind, humorous, skilled and hard-working person.

“He was an excellent seafarer with a passion for music and an integral part of his community.

“Fundamentally he was a very good man, an uncommonly good sort all around. Indeed the kind of man seldom encountered.”

She added: “Taken far too early, we were all so privileged to know him. We hope he rests in peace.”

Online many have spoken fondly of Eoghann, praising his love of his community and sense of fun.

Lorna Wylie said: “So so sad for all the family and the community of Luing.

‘Devastating loss’

“Eoghann was so much part of the community and never wanted to be anywhere else but Luing.

“He was such a loving friendly guy with a wonderful sense of humour.

“He lived for his family and fishing and is going to be so sorely missed by all.”

School friend Ann Mathieson said: “This is the saddest news.

Belnahua is in the Garvellachs Islands.
Belnahua is in the Garvellachs Islands, as pictured from Luing. Image: Keith Fergus/Scottish Viewpoint/Shutterstock.

“A lovely gentle guy who I went through high school with.

“Thinking of all the family members and the close community of Luing for whom this is such a devastating loss.”

John Luke McPherson posted on The Press and Journal’s Facebook page: “Absolutely gutted to hear.

“Known Eoghann for the last few years and he was always a pleasure to work and speak with.

“Sincere condolences to his family.”

Aileen Smith wrote: “So sad, but glad they recovered his body.”

‘He was the best of us’: Family heartbroken at the loss of Luing fisherman

