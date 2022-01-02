The Aberdonian – Ballet Memories By Reporter January 2, 2022, 5:00 pm 1992 - Some of Karen Berry’s 400 pupils who were due to take to the Arts Centre stage [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up In this week’s Aberdonian, we’re taking a look back at ballet dancers from over the years. From backstage rehearsals to in the dance studio, take a look at our gallery of Ballet dancers, of all ages, showing off their talent. 1990 – Dancers of the Bolshoi Ballet rehearse for a performance at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen 1973 – A study in gracefulness as Ballet Rambert dancers Sally Owen and Patrick Wood rehearse 1985 – Struan Leslie of the Scottish Ballet’s educational unit with youngsters at a weekend workshop 1988 – Youngsters from Aberdeen and north-east dance schools attend auditions 1985 – Coach Anne Forsyth rehearsing with young ballerinas for The Nutcracker Suite at the Rainbow Dance Centre 1987 – Limbering up for star roles are dance school pupils Lucy MacNay, Euan Moir and Laura Jane Ingram 1980 – Jill Austin, Aberdeen, and Scottish Ballet members Vincent Hantam and Anna McCartney 1986 – Liane McRae and Amy Bilsborrow took titles in the Scottish Junior ballet championships 1985 – Scottish Ballet newcomers Anne Christie, left, and Rose Marie O’Donnell in Aberdeen 1974 – Two members of the Scottish Ballet, Marion St Claire and Michael Beare, pack for a US trip 1986 – Scottish ballet star Elaine McDonald shows pupil Nicola Park the correct dance position while she teaches a class at Aberdeen College of Education 1972 – Sally Mutch, Jacqueline Peddie, Susan Graham, Katherine Hart, Denise West and Alexis Murray made their debut in the Nutcracker Suite at His Majesty’s Theatre 1979 – Winning youngsters from the Aberdeen Soubrette School of Dancing proudly display the Berney Trophy Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags Ballet old photos More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times The Aberdonian – Festive season babies January 2, 2022 Past Times New Year’s Day TV or a nap? It’s hard to tell the difference January 1, 2022 Entertainment Were you there? Marti Pellow remembers Wet Wet Wet’s legendary Hogmanay show in Aberdeen December 31, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Ross County set to lose Harry Clarke after Hibs agree deal for Arsenal loanee – report Billy Dodds praises Caley Thistle for digging deep to earn draw at Arbroath Gavin Price feels Elgin City have confidence back following late triumph over Forfar Athletic Elgin City strike late to secure 1-0 victory over Forfar Athletic Wind is the winner as Caley Thistle earn draw away to Championship leaders Arbroath Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week