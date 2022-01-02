Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Aberdonian – Ballet Memories

By Reporter
January 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
1992 - Some of Karen Berry’s 400 pupils who were due to take to the Arts Centre stage
In this week’s Aberdonian, we’re taking a look back at ballet dancers from over the years.

From backstage rehearsals to in the dance studio, take a look at our gallery of Ballet dancers, of all ages, showing off their talent.

1990 – Dancers of the Bolshoi Ballet rehearse for a performance at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
1973 – A study in gracefulness as Ballet Rambert dancers Sally Owen and Patrick Wood rehearse
1985 – Struan Leslie of the Scottish Ballet’s educational unit with youngsters at a weekend workshop
1988 – Youngsters from Aberdeen and north-east dance schools attend auditions
1985 – Coach Anne Forsyth rehearsing with young ballerinas for The Nutcracker Suite at the Rainbow Dance Centre
1987 – Limbering up for star roles are dance school pupils Lucy MacNay, Euan Moir and Laura Jane Ingram
1980 – Jill Austin, Aberdeen, and Scottish Ballet members Vincent Hantam and Anna McCartney
1986 – Liane McRae and Amy Bilsborrow took titles in the Scottish Junior ballet championships
1985 – Scottish Ballet newcomers Anne Christie, left, and Rose Marie O’Donnell in Aberdeen
1974 – Two members of the Scottish Ballet, Marion St Claire and Michael Beare, pack for a US trip
1986 – Scottish ballet star Elaine McDonald shows pupil Nicola Park the correct dance position while she teaches a class at Aberdeen College of Education
1972 – Sally Mutch, Jacqueline Peddie, Susan Graham, Katherine Hart, Denise West and Alexis Murray made their debut in the Nutcracker Suite at His Majesty’s Theatre
1979 – Winning youngsters from the Aberdeen Soubrette School of Dancing proudly display the Berney Trophy

