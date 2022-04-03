Memories of warmer days: 16 nostalgic photos of The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Memories of warmer days: 16 nostalgic photos of The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament

By Giada La Vite
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Three boys holding junior singles bowling trophies.
Junior singles winner, Stuart Cruickshank, centre, flanked by the junior pairs winners, Kendrick Dingwall, Turriff, left, and Barry McKenzie, Dingwall.

In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian, we look at old photos of The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament.

Not to be confused with the game of ten-pin bowling, bowls has been around since the time of ancient Egypt.

However, it was in Scotland in the 1800s that outdoor bowling – also known as flat green bowling – evolved. And it is thanks to a man from Inverurie – Mike Barron – that indoor bowls was first televised by the BBC.

The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament was first run in 1954 and – judging from everyone’s grins in the photos – it was widely enjoyed by men and women of all ages through the decades.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the gallery below?

1982 – The ladies’ and men’s singles finalists, from left: SheenaMearns, Royal Infirmary, Jean Frame, Newhills, Alistair Campbell, Tarves, and Tom Horton, Wishaw.
1982 – Mixed pairs finalists Jess Skinner, Highland, partner Malcolm Munro, Inverness, and Joan Docherty, Northern.
1973 – The four semi finalists in the open singles, from left: R Smith, Abergeldie, JW Campbell, Alva, AS Royland, Kent, and W Annand, Tarves.
1981 – The ladies fighting for a pairs trophy win, were, left, May Dick, of Aberdeen Ladies, and, front, Kathreen Carsey, of Whitehall, who were to take on Doreen Dick, centre, and Dolly Baxter, of Northfield.
1986 – Robert Meek, Peterhead, encourages his partner’s bowl during the junior pairs final, as opponent Clive Christison looks on.
1983 – The finalists in the women’s singles, Ellen Bartlet, Ellon, and Grace Freeland, Overtown; men’s singles, Sandy McPherson, Kittybrewster, and John Campbell, Alloa, and junior singles Michael Coffey, Inverness, and Graeme Bremner, Aberchirder.
1985 – From left: G McDonald, Dee Swimming Club, partner W Nicol, Hall Russell, and Nairn’s C McRonald at the men’s pairs match.
1986 – The marker at the men’s pairs final looks disinterested while Ian Laird is a picture of concentration.
1987 – Competitors in the City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament ladies pairs section pictured before the preliminary round on the Kaimhill green.
1982 – Boys’ pairs finalists – Balgownie pair Mark Allerton, left, and David Urquhart, second right, and their Inverness opponents, Roddy Munro, second left, and Mike Coffey.
1992 – Action from the men’s pairs competition.
1994 – Arbroath’s Alison Pearce and Andy Furye lost to Kendrick Dingwall, Turriff, and Barry McKay, Dingwall, 23-5 in the junior pairs final.
1980 – Women’s pairs finalists, from left: Kathy Forbes, Abergeldie, Nan Skenridge, Wishaw, Nettie Armour, Argyll, and Mina Findlay, Abergeldie.
2000 – John Bernard in action.
1983 – The men’s and women’s pairs finalists.

