Memories of warmer days: 16 nostalgic photos of The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament

In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian, we look at old photos of The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament.

Not to be confused with the game of ten-pin bowling, bowls has been around since the time of ancient Egypt.

However, it was in Scotland in the 1800s that outdoor bowling – also known as flat green bowling – evolved. And it is thanks to a man from Inverurie – Mike Barron – that indoor bowls was first televised by the BBC.

The City of Aberdeen Bowling Tournament was first run in 1954 and – judging from everyone’s grins in the photos – it was widely enjoyed by men and women of all ages through the decades.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the gallery below?