14 photos of the Aberdeen Highland games through the decades By Kirstin Brown June 18, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments 1979 - Aberdeen Festival queen Kathleen Gauld, left, and her two princesses Anne Anderson, centre, and Kay Craigmile try their hand at lifting the caber – with a little help from some of the heavyweights taking part [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Highland Games old photos Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Golf In Scotland In The Black & White Era – 5 Things to expect June 17, 2022 Past Times Paul McCartney at 80: Ex-Beatle’s bliss in Scotland despite bad vibes in Aberdeen June 17, 20221 Premium Content Past Times How David Narey’s stunning World Cup strike for Scotland just ‘annoyed’ Brazil June 17, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal 54 best pictures of festivalgoers toasting the return of Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven’s Baird’s Park Premium Content Yacht run aground on rocks near Skye bridge Nature Watch: Taking a dip into a Sicilian ‘Paradise Creek’ Draw Your Dad 2022 online gallery Premium Content TV review: The Netflix action blockbuster that puts the RRR in grrreat Premium Content MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Sorry, not sorry. It’s about being nice
Conversation