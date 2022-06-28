Trains, tragedies and tanks all feature in new book about Old Dingwall By Neil Drysdale June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:33 pm 0 comments Dingwall's history comes to life in a brand new book. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Beeching cuts Dingwall Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen FC’s George Kelly excelled at football before becoming a top-class tennis ace June 29, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Love in Aberdeen: Pride events through the years June 27, 20220 Premium Content Past Times 16 archive photos of carnival fun in Aberdeen through the decades June 26, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle will have no play-off hangover for Clach clash, says former ICT striker Steven Hislop Woman spat on policeman’s head after they told her to turn down music Premium Content Drink-driver wrote off car in 4am smash on way home from friend’s house Premium Content Owura Edwards ready for challenge of replacing Ross County’s lost flair Over the original budget but work is now under way – update on new Orkney care home to be given to Integration Joint Board 50 days closed in a year: Talks planned for troubled Torvean Bridge
Conversation